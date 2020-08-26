It's almost fall, y'all! Get ready for the leaves to turn, pumpkin spice everything, and of course, a bounty of new streaming options on your favorite platforms. Yes, September will bring tons of new titles to your streaming queue, so to help guide your next binge selections, we've put together a list of everything that's heading to the major services.

Below, you'll find everything that's coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout September 2020. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide

Sarah Paulson, Ratched Photo: Netflix

TBA

Arashi's Diary - Voyage Episode 12 (Netflix Documentary)

GIMS: On the Record (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Family)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Family)

Felipe Esperanza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Comedy Special)

The Match (aka La Partita) (Netflix Film)

True: Friendship Day (Netflix Family)

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen Seasons 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister Seasons 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Documentary)

Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Freaks - You're One of Us (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 3

Alfondso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Comedy Special)

Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Film)

Young Wallander (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 4

Away (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

i'm thinking of ending things (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 6

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Documentary)

Record of Youth (Netflix Original)

Waiting for "Superman"

Sept. 8

StarBeam Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 9

Cuties (aka Mignonnes) (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix Original)

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Documentary)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix Documentary)

So Much Love to Give (aka Corazon loco) (Netflix Film)

Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Film)

The Gift Season 2 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Greenleaf Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Anime)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)

Sept. 11

Dad Wanted (aka Se busca papa) (Netflix Film)

The Duchess (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Girlfriends Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United (Netflix Family)

Pokemon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 15

America's Book of Secrets Season 2

Ancient Aliens Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Documentary)

Izzy's Koala World (Netflix Family)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Comedy Special)

Pawn Stars Season 2

The Rap Game Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

The Universe Season 2

Sept. 16

Baby Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Documentary)

Criminal: UK Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Devil All the Time (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

MeatEater Season 9 (Netflix Original)

The Paramedic (Netflix Film)

Signs Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sing On! (Netflix Original)

Sept. 17

Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original)

The Last Word (Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)

Ratched (Netflix Original)

Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Express (Netflix Family)

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Waiting...

Sept. 24

The Chef Show Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Real Steel

Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime (Netflix Documentary)

Country-ish (Netflix Original)

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)

Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)

Sept. 26

The Good Place Season 4

Sept. 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing Season 4

Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Comedy Special)

Welcome to Sudden Death



Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Documentary)

Wentworth Season 8

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, PEN15 Photo: Erica Parise/Hulu

Sept. 1

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

The Birdcage

Broken Lizard's Club Dread

Call Me

Carrington

The Cold Light Of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

The Festival

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hoosiers

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

The Terminator

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Turkey Bowl

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

The Weight of Water

Wanted

The Woods

Sept. 2

Hell on the Border

Sept. 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life



Sept. 6

Awoken



Sept. 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Sept. 8

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Premiere

Brother vs. Brother Season 7 Premiere

Sept. 9

Woke (Hulu Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 10

Prisoners

Sept. 11

My Hero Academia Episodes 64 - 76, Dubbed

Sept. 16

Archer Season 11 Premiere

Sept. 17

The Good Shepherd

Sept. 18

Babyteeth

The Fight

Gemini Man

PEN15 Season 2, Part 1 (Hulu Original) [Trailer]

Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special

StarDog and TurboCat

Sept. 20

The Haunted

Sept. 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Sept. 22

Filthy Rich Series Premiere

The Addams Family

Sept. 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5

Sept. 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

Sept. 25

Judy

Sept. 26

The Wilderness of Error Series Premiere

Sept. 28

Bless the Harts Season 2 Premiere

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Premiere

Family Guy Season 19 Premiere

Fargo Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons Season 32 Premiere

Sept. 29

Inherit the Viper

Trauma Center

Sept. 30

Southbound

Aya Cash, The Boys Photo: Amazon

Sept. 4

The Boys Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Sept. 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Amazon Original)

Hugh Jackman Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp./Photofest

Sept. 4

Ancient China from Above

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Earth to Ned Season 1 (Disney+ Original)

Mulan (Disney+ Original available with Premiere Access only for $29.99)

Muppets Now Season 1 Finale (Disney+ Original)

Never Been Kissed

One Day at Disney Episode 140 "Alice Taylor: Studiolab" (Disney+ Original)

Pixar in Real Life Season 1 Finale (Disney+ Original)

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

Weird but True Episode 304 "Germs" (Disney+ Original)

The Wolverine

Sept. 11

One Day at Disney Episode 141 "Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier" (Disney+ Original)

Weird but True Episode 305 "Photography" (Disney+ Original)

Sept. 18

Becoming Season 1 (Disney+ Original) [Trailer]

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (Season 2)

Europe from Above (Season 1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Season 4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (Season 1-7)

One Day at Disney Episode 142 "Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian" (Disney+ Original)

Soy Luna (Season 2-3)

Violetta (Season 3)

Weird but True Episode 306 "Trains" (Disney+ Original)

Wicked Tuna (Season 9)

Sept. 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Season 2)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Season Premiere (Disney+ Original)

Muppet Babies (Season 2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (Season 3)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+ Original)

Sydney to the Max (Season 2)

Wild Central America (Season 1)

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

Unpregnant Photo: HBO Max

September 1:

93Queen

All The Right Moves

The Astronaut Farmer

Badlands

Ballmastrz: 9009

Bandidas

Barnyard

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Dynamite

Blood Diamond

The Bodyguard

The Brak Show

Butterfield 8

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Caveman

Charlotte's Web

The Cider House Rules

City Of God

Clara's Heart

Clerks

Cold Creek Manor

Congo

The Conversation

Cop Out

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Dave

The Devil Inside

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon

Dolores Claiborne

Election

Fatal Attraction

Father of the Bride

Final Destination 5

Flight Of The Phoenix

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance

A Good Year

Grease

Harlem Nights

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law

Heartbreakers

A Hidden Life

Honeymoon in Vegas

Idlewild

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Infomercials

In Good Company

Jackson

JFK

Joe Pera Talks With You

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Joyful Noise

A Kiss Before Dying

The Lake House

Lassie Come Home

Lazor Wulf, Season 1

Lean on Me

Life with Father

Little

Little Women

Lost in Space

A Man Apart

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man

The Mexican

Miracle Workers

Midnight Run

Miracle At St. Anna

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers

Netizens

Observe and Report

Off the Air

An Officer and a Gentleman

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative

The Outsiders

Over the Garden Wall

Over The Hedge

Point Break

Private Benjamin

Prometheus

PT 109

Red Riding Hood

The Replacements

Replicas

Reversal of Fortune

A Room With A View

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5

See No Evil

Shrek Forever After

Sin Cielo

The Sitter

Snakes on a Plane

Son of the Mask

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80

Sunrise at Campobello

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson

Three Kings

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight

Two Weeks Notice

V for Vendetta

Victoria and Abdul

The Wedding Singer

Wes Craven's New Nightmare

When We Were Kings

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The Wind and the Lion

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3



September 3:

Raised by Wolves, Series Premiere [Trailer]



September 4:

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want)



September 5:

Spies in Disguise

September 10:

Unpregnant [Trailer]



September 11:

Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane)

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1



September 12:

Coastal Elites



September 14:

The Third Day

We Are Who We Are



September 15:

Re:ZERO, Season 2

September 17:

Weston Woods

September 18:

Habla Now

La Musiquita Por Dentro

September 19:

The Invisible Man



September 23:

Agents of Chaos Part 1

Agents of Chaos Part 2



September 25:

Fandango at the Wall

September 26:

Just Mercy



September 27:

Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)



JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV

Israel Adesanya Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sept. 26

UFC 253 – featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDB TV

Kristen Stewart, Twilight; Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games; Shailene Woodley, Divergent Photo: Lionsgate

Sept. 1



TV series

Chicago Med Seasons 1-5

Chicago Fire Seasons 7-8

Coach Seasons 1-9

Movies

A Few Good Men

All I See Is You

Allegiant

An Education

Anaconda

Arachnophobia

Big Fish

Chef

Days of Thunder

Divergent

Easy Rider

Four Brother

Get Low

Glory

Gods of Egypt

Good Morning, Vietnam

Groundhog Day

Hook

Insurgent

Isle of Dogs

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Morning Glory

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Open Season

Pompeii

Rudy

Something's Gotta Give

Spanglish

The Firm

The Net

The Professional

The Quick and Dead

The Secret Garden

The Sum of All Fears

The Tourist

Twilight

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: New Moon

VeggieTales: A Snoodle's Tale

VeggieTales: Abe and the Amazing Promise

VeggieTales: Duke and the Great Pie War

VeggieTales: Gideon: Tuba Warrior

VeggieTales: King George and The Ducky

VeggieTales: Larryboy and the Bad Apple

VeggieTales: Lettuce Love One Another!

VeggieTales: Live! Sing Yourself Silly

VeggieTales: Lyle the Kindly Viking

VeggieTales: Noah's Ark

VeggieTales: Pistachio- The Little Boy That Wouldn't

Veggitales: Princess and the Popstar

VeggieTales: Robin Good and His Not- So Merry Men

VeggieTales: Saint Nicholas: A Story of Joyful Giving

VeggieTales: Sheerluck Holmes and the Golden Ruler

VeggieTales: Sumo of the Opera

VeggieTales: Sweetpea Beauty: A Girl After God's Own Heart

VeggieTales: The Ballard of Little Joe

VeggieTales: The Penniless Princess

VeggieTales: Veggies In Space: The Fennel Frontier

What about Bob?

When the Game Stands Tall

White Men Can't Jump

Year One

Sept. 25

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 2