Summer is almost here, and chances are, your plans for the season might look a little different than you expected. If you're hoping to check out some new shows, movies, and specials this June, you're in luck. All of the major streaming services will be adding some new original and licensed titles to their libraries next month.
To help guide your streaming queue, we've compiled a list of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and ESPN+ in June 2020 below. Be sure to bookmark this page, as it will be updated with new additions as they're announced. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.
Netflix
June 2
Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)
June 5
13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original )
June 12
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)
June 19
The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 30
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)
Hulu
June 1
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Childrens Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)
10 Year Plan (2014)
4th Man Out (2015)
Above & Beyond (2014)
Almost Adults (2016)
Born to be Wild (2011)
Casino (1995)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Constantine (2005)
Dave (1993)
Digging for Fire (2015)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Equilibrium (2002)
Fair Game (2010)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Futureworld (1976)
Grown Ups (2010)
Happily N'Ever After (2007)
Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)
Honey (2003)
Honey 2 (2011)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
Joyride (1997)
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)
Kingpin (1996)
Losing Isaiah (1995)
Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Mo' Money (1992)
My Girl (1991)
My Girl 2 (1994)
Nate and Hayes (1983)
October Sky (1999)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
Sex Drive (2008)
The American President (1995)
The Cookout (2004)
The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Scout (1994)
The Tuxedo (2002)
The Wood (1999)
The X-Files (1998)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Trade (2007)
Treading Water (2013)
True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)
Undertow (2004)
Up in the Air (2009)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)
Women and Sometimes Men (2017)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Zardoz (1974)
June 2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
June 4
Miss Snake Charmer (2020)
June 5
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Shirley (2020)
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
June 6
The Appearance (2018)
June 7
Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)
June 8
My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
From Paris with Love (2010)
June 9
The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)
June 10
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)
June 12
Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
Child's Play (2019)
Awakenings (1990)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Seven Pounds (2008)
June 13
Eye in the Sky (2015)
Dragonheart (1996)
Windtalkers (2002)
June 15
Pan (2015)
Breakup at a Wedding (2013)
Dustwalker (2020)
The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)
June 16
Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)
Larry Crowne (2011)
June 17
Nostalgia (2018)
June 18
Buffaloed (2020)
Crawl (2019)
June 19
Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bean (1997)
Gigli (2003)
Hart's War (2002)
La Bamba (1987)
Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Out of Sight (1998)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
Zoom (2006)
June 21
The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)
June 22
Clemency (2019)
XX (2017)
June 25
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)
Charlie's Angels (2019)
June 29
Carrion (2020)
June 30
The Gallows Act II (2019)
One For The Money (2012)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)
6 Souls (2013)
That's My Boy (2012)
Amazon
TBD
Disney+
June 5
New Library Titles
Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet Season 1
America's Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things Seasons 1-2
Secrets of Wild India Season 1
The Greeks Season 1
Weird but True! Season 1-2
Wild Hawaii Season 1
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef Season Finale - "The Spectacular"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 - "Visualization"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 - "101 Dalmatians: Onesie"
One Day at Disney Episode 127 - "George Montano: Plasterer"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 - "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"
Disney Insider Episode 106 - "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"
June 12
New Library Titles
Mighty Med Season 1-2
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Disney+ Originals
Artemis Fowl
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 - "The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 - "Score"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 - "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"
One Day at Disney Episode 128 - "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative
June 19
New Library Titles
101 Dalmatians Season 1
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date Season 1
Schoolhouse Rock Season 1
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season Finale - "Connections"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 - "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 - "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"
One Day at Disney Episode 129 - "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"
June 26
New Library Titles
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Raven's Home Season 3
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Disney+ Originals
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Season Premiere, all 6 episodes available
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 - "Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 134 - "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"
One Day at Disney Episode 130 - "Marc Smith: Story Artist"
HBO Max
HBO Max will launch on Wednsday, May 27 with the entire HBO original content slate available to stream. The service will also boast several new originals, many library titles from the Warner Bros. collection, 20 films from Japan's Studio Ghibli animation house, and other titles it has acquired the streaming rights to. HBO Max has also revealed the second wave of programming which will be available in June (below) and beyond.
June 18
Karma
June 25
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO
Doom Patrol Season 2
Esme & Roy
Search Party Season 3
ESPN+
E:60: Identity
E:60: No Excuses
SC Featured: Respect
SC Featured: Courage Game
30 for 30: Marinovich
30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles
June 6
UFC 250 (ESPN+ PPV)
June 7
30 for 30: Be Water
June 14
30 for 30: Long Gone Summer