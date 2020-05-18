Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Summer is almost here, and chances are, your plans for the season might look a little different than you expected. If you're hoping to check out some new shows, movies, and specials this June, you're in luck. All of the major streaming services will be adding some new original and licensed titles to their libraries next month.

To help guide your streaming queue, we've compiled a list of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and ESPN+ in June 2020 below. Be sure to bookmark this page, as it will be updated with new additions as they're announced. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.

13 Reasons Why Photo: Netflix

June 2

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

June 5

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original )

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)

June 19

The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 30

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)

Children's Hospital Photo: Darren Michaels

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Childrens Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo' Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

The Appearance (2018)

June 7

Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 10

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

June 12

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child's Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

June 13

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 16

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

June 17

Nostalgia (2018)

June 18

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

June 19

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart's War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

June 21

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

June 22

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)



June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie's Angels (2019)

June 29

Carrion (2020)

June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That's My Boy (2012)

Robbie Amell, Upload Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

TBD

Artemis Fowl Photo: Disney

June 5

New Library Titles

Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet Season 1

America's Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things Seasons 1-2

Secrets of Wild India Season 1

The Greeks Season 1

Weird but True! Season 1-2

Wild Hawaii Season 1

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Season Finale - "The Spectacular"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 - "Visualization"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 - "101 Dalmatians: Onesie"

One Day at Disney Episode 127 - "George Montano: Plasterer"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 - "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"

Disney Insider Episode 106 - "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"

June 12

New Library Titles

Mighty Med Season 1-2

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Disney+ Originals

Artemis Fowl

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 - "The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 - "Score"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 - "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"

One Day at Disney Episode 128 - "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative

June 19

New Library Titles

101 Dalmatians Season 1

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date Season 1

Schoolhouse Rock Season 1

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season Finale - "Connections"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 - "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 - "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"

One Day at Disney Episode 129 - "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"

June 26

New Library Titles

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven's Home Season 3

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Disney+ Originals

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Season Premiere, all 6 episodes available

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 - "Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 134 - "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"

One Day at Disney Episode 130 - "Marc Smith: Story Artist"

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO Photo: HBO Max

HBO Max will launch on Wednsday, May 27 with the entire HBO original content slate available to stream. The service will also boast several new originals, many library titles from the Warner Bros. collection, 20 films from Japan's Studio Ghibli animation house, and other titles it has acquired the streaming rights to. HBO Max has also revealed the second wave of programming which will be available in June (below) and beyond.

June 18

Karma

June 25

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO

Doom Patrol Season 2

Esme & Roy

Search Party Season 3

LeBron James, More Than an Athlete Photo: ESPN+

E:60: Identity

E:60: No Excuses

SC Featured: Respect

SC Featured: Courage Game

30 for 30: Marinovich

30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles

June 6

UFC 250 (ESPN+ PPV)

June 7

30 for 30: Be Water

June 14

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer