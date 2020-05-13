Now Playing Legacies Season 2 So Far Explained | When Will The CW Series Return?

The entertainment industry has nearly come to a halt as the coronavirus pandemic has necessitated production shutdowns, pushed back TV premiere dates (while other shows move up to take their place), and sent our favorite series into limbo before their full seasons could be completed. While some shows, including favorites like Supernatural and Legacies, are planning to return and finish out their seasons eventually, others are cutting their current seasons short and signing off early.

To help make sense of the constantly shifting television schedule, we're compiling the finale dates of every broadcast TV show on the air right now, whether they were affected by the outbreak or had already wrapped production before the shutdowns began.

TV Guide will continue updating with the latest information as more finale dates are announced. For more, check out all the ways TV, movies, sports, and events are being affected by coronavirus.

Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

April

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS): April 3 at 10/9c (SERIES FINALE) (Split over two nights)

Manifest (NBC): April 6 at 10/9c

The Resident (Fox): April 7 at 8/7c (Season shortened by three episodes)

Modern Family (ABC): April 8 at 9/8c (SERIES FINALE)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC): April 9 at 9/8c (Season shortened by four episodes)

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS): April 13 at 8:30/7:30c (Last episode before hiatus)

NCIS (CBS): April 14 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

New Amsterdam (NBC): April 14 at 9/8c (Season shortened)

Lego Masters (Fox): April 15 at 9/8c

Chicago Med (NBC): April 15 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

Chicago Fire (NBC): April 15 at 9/8c (Season shortened)

Chicago P.D. (NBC): April 15 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

Nancy Drew (The CW): April 15 at 9/8c (SPRING FINALE. Season 1 returns later in 2020)

Mom: (CBS): April 16 at 9/8c (Last episode before hiatus)

Indebted (NBC): April 16 at 9:30/8:30c

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS): April 19 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

Empire (Fox): April 21 at 9/8c (SERIES FINALE. Final season shortened by two episodes)

Superstore (NBC): April 23 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC): April 23 at 8:30/7:30c

Will & Grace (NBC): April 23 at 9/8c (SERIES FINALE)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC): April 23 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

God Friended Me (CBS): April 26 at 8/7c (SERIES FINALE)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS): April 26 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

Prodigal Son (Fox): April 27 at 9/8c

Last Man Standing (Fox): April 30 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

May

Charmed (The CW): May 1 at 8/7c

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC): May 3 at 9/8c

Good Girls (NBC): May 3 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

The Neighborhood (CBS): May 4 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

All Rise (CBS): May 4 at 9/8c

Bull (CBS): May 4 at 10/9c

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS): May 5 at 10/9c

Riverdale (The CW): May 6 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

SEAL Team (CBS): May 6 at 10/9c

Tommy (CBS): May 7 at 10/9c

MacGyver (CBS): May 8 at 8/7c

Dynasty (The CW): May 8 at 9/8c

Saturday Night Live (NBC): May 9 at 11:30/10:30c

9-1-1 (Fox): Two-part finale, May 4 and May 11 at 8/7c

The Flash (The CW): May 12 at 9/8c (Season shortened)

For Life (ABC): May 12 at 10/9c

Survivor (CBS): May 13 at 8/7c

The Goldbergs (ABC): May 13 at 8/7c

Schooled (ABC): May 13 at 8:30/7:30c

American Housewife (ABC): May 13 at 9/8c

Single Parents (ABC): May 13 at 9:30/8:30c

Katy Keene (The CW): May 14 at 8/7c

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC): May 14 at 10/9c (SERIES FINALE)

Station 19 (ABC): May 14 at 8/7c

The Blacklist (NBC): May 15 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

American Idol (ABC): May 17 at 8/7c

Batwoman (The CW): May 17 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

The Simpsons (Fox): May 17 at 8/7c

Bob's Burgers (Fox): May 17 at 9/8c

Supergirl (The CW): May 17 at 9/8c (Season shortened)

The Voice (NBC): May 19 at 9/8c

S.W.A.T (CBS): May 20 at 10/9c

Little Big Shots (NBC): May 24 at 7/6c

The Masked Singer (Fox): May 27 at 8/7c (Moved from May 20)

Legends of Tomorrow (The CW): June 2 at 9/8c

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW): June 15 at 9/8c



TBA

Supernatural (The CW): Season 15 returns later in 2020 (new episodes went on hiatus March 23)

Legacies (The CW): Season 2 returns later in 2020 (new episodes went on hiatus March 26)

Council of Dads (NBC)