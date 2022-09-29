New TV Shows and Movies on Disney+ (October 2022)

After the cornucopia of big releases in September — most prominently Andor, the really good new Star Wars show — October is a slower month for Disney+. The biggest release of the month is an intriguing Marvel project called Werewolf by Night, a streaming special that's not quite a movie but is somehow connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a way that's still to be revealed. Additionally, She-Hulk smashes to its season finale on Oct. 13, Dancing with the Stars waltzes every Monday, and Andor continues its mission every Wednesday throughout the month.

We've put together our picks for what to watch on Disney+ in October 2022, plus lists of everything coming to the streaming service in the month.

The Best New Movies and Shows on Disney+ in October

Gael García Bernal, Werewolf by Night Marvel Studios

Marvel is categorizing this standalone streaming special as a "special presentation," presumably because at 53 minutes it's too short to count as a movie, and it's also just not exactly a movie or a TV show. It's about the lesser-known Marvel character Jack Russell, also known as Werewolf by Night because he turns into a werewolf at night, who's played here by Gael García Bernal. The special is a comedy-horror tribute to monster movies of the '30s and '40s. It's in black-and-white, and tells the story of a group of monster hunters as they gather at Bloodstone Manor and compete for a mysterious object. The coolest thing about it is that it uses more practical special effects than the heavily computerized MCU usually does. Every now and then, they can still do something different, you know? [Trailer]

This 2002 coming-of-age dramedy is a millennial classic, fondly remembered for its electrifying marching band performance sequences. Nick Cannon stars as a hotshot drummer from New York City who starts attending a Southern HBCU and shakes up the highly competitive marching band program, which puts him at odds with the bandleader, played by Orlando Brown. It's also one of Zoe Saldaña's first movies. It's a lot of fun, and worth watching again or for the first time. [Trailer]

This series of animated shorts comes from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni, and tells stories about two fan-favorite characters — Anakin Skywalker's padawan Ahsoka Tano and Jedi-turned-Sith lord Count Dooku — in parable form. Liam Neeson returns to provide the voice of Episode 1's Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn, and his son Micheál Richardson voices young Qui-Gon. Dave Filoni knows what he's doing with Star Wars, so if you're a fan of the franchise, this is definitely worth watching, even if you don't normally watch the animated series — especially because with only six 15-minute episodes, it doesn't require much time investment. [Trailer]

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 (Oct. 26)

The mystery adventure series that's arguably Disney+'s best live-action kids' show returns for Season 2. In this one, the super-smart children of the titular mystery-solving group set out to rescue their leader Nicholas Benedict (Tony Hale) and his No. 2, Number Two (Kristen Schaal), who have been kidnapped by Dr. Curtain (also Tony Hale), Mr. Benedict's evil twin brother. It's a clever show for fans of A Series of Unfortunate Events (and Trenton Lee Stewart's Mysterious Benedict Society books, of course). [Trailer]

Everything New on Disney+ in October



Oct. 3

Dancing With the Stars (Episode 3)



Oct. 5

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 1 episode)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends(Season 2, 4 episodes)

The Simpsons (Season 33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison's Monster Mystery (Season 1)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 1)

Andor (Episode 5)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 - (Episode 2)



Oct. 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 8)



Oct. 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

The Peanuts Movie

Werewolf by Night



Oct. 10

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 4)



Oct. 12

Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Big Shot (Season 2)

Andor (Episode 6)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Season 2 - (Episode 3)



Oct. 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 9)



Oct. 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants



Oct. 17

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 5)



Oct. 18

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 6)



Oct. 19

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House

PB&J Otter

Raven's Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

Andor (Episode 7)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 - (Episode 4)



Oct. 21

Hall of Villains



Oct. 24

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 7)



Oct. 26

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2)

Andor (Episode 8)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 - (Episode 5)



Oct. 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell



Oct. 31

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 8)

