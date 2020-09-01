Fall is just around the corner! Get ready for sweater season, pumpkin spice everything, and, of course, a bounty of new streaming options on your favorite platforms. September is bringing tons of new titles you can add to your streaming queue, so to help guide your next TV and movie marathon, we've put together a list of everything heading to the major platforms.
Below, you'll find everything that's coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout September 2020. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.
Netflix
TBA
Arashi's Diary - Voyage Episode 12 (Netflix Documentary)
GIMS: On the Record (Netflix Documentary)
Sept. 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Family)
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Family)
Felipe Esperanza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Comedy Special)
The Match (aka La Partita) (Netflix Film)
True: Friendship Day (Netflix Family)
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen Seasons 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister Seasons 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Sept. 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Documentary)
Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Freaks - You're One of Us (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Sept. 3
Alfondso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Comedy Special)
Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Film)
Young Wallander (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Sept. 4
Away (Netflix Original) [Teaser]
i'm thinking of ending things (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Netflix Family)
Sept. 6
Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Sept. 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Documentary)
Record of Youth (Netflix Original)
Waiting for "Superman"
Sept. 8
StarBeam Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Sept. 9
Cuties (aka Mignonnes) (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix Original)
La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Documentary)
The Social Dilemma (Netflix Documentary)
So Much Love to Give (aka Corazon loco) (Netflix Film)
Sept. 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Film)
The Gift Season 2 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Greenleaf Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Anime)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)
Sept. 11
Dad Wanted (aka Se busca papa) (Netflix Film)
The Duchess (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Girlfriends Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United (Netflix Family)
Pokemon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Family)
Sept. 15
America's Book of Secrets Season 2
Ancient Aliens Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Documentary)
Izzy's Koala World (Netflix Family)
Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Comedy Special)
Pawn Stars Season 2
The Rap Game Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
The Universe Season 2
Sept. 16
Baby Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Documentary)
Criminal: UK Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Devil All the Time (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
MeatEater Season 9 (Netflix Original)
The Paramedic (Netflix Film)
Signs Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Sing On! (Netflix Original)
Sept. 17
Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original)
The Last Word (Netflix Original)
Sept. 18
American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)
Ratched (Netflix Original)
Sept. 21
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Documentary)
Sept. 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook (Netflix Documentary)
Mighty Express (Netflix Family)
Sept. 23
Enola Holmes (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Waiting...
Sept. 24
The Chef Show Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Real Steel
Sept. 25
A Perfect Crime (Netflix Documentary)
Country-ish (Netflix Original)
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)
Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)
Sept. 26
The Good Place Season 4
Sept. 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing Season 4
Sept. 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Comedy Special)
Welcome to Sudden Death
Sept. 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Documentary)
Wentworth Season 8
Hulu
Sept. 1
Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh
50 First Dates
Absolute Power
Aeon Flux
American Dragons
An American Haunting
Any Given Sunday
Anywhere but Here
Back to School
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
The Birdcage
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Call Me
Carrington
The Cold Light Of Day
Cool Blue
Criminal Law
The Day the Earth Stood Still
De-Lovely
Demolition Man
Desperate Hours
Deuces Wild
Employee of the Month
The End of Violence
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
The Festival
Hanoi Hilton
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hoosiers
The House on Carroll Street
I Feel Pretty
The Impossible
Invasion U.S.A.
Jessabelle
Julia
The Last Boy Scout
The Last House on the Left
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Love Is All There Is
Mad Money
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic
Mississippi Burning
Mr. North
Music Within
Not Another Teen Movie
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Pieces of April
Practical Magic
Rambo
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Slow Burn
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stargate
The Terminator
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
This World, Then the Fireworks
Top Gun
Trolls World Tour
Turkey Bowl
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
The Weight of Water
Wanted
The Woods
Sept. 2
Hell on the Border
Sept. 3
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Sept. 6
Awoken
Sept. 7
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 1A (Hulu Original)
Sept. 8
American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Premiere
Brother vs. Brother Season 7 Premiere
Sept. 9
Woke (Hulu Original) [Trailer]
Sept. 10
Prisoners
Sept. 11
My Hero Academia Episodes 64 - 76, Dubbed
Sept. 16
Archer Season 11 Premiere
Sept. 17
The Good Shepherd
Sept. 18
Babyteeth
The Fight
Gemini Man
PEN15 Season 2, Part 1 (Hulu Original) [Trailer]
Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special
StarDog and TurboCat
Sept. 20
The Haunted
Sept. 21
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards
Sept. 22
Filthy Rich Series Premiere
The Addams Family
Sept. 23
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5
Sept. 24
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
Sept. 25
Judy
Sept. 26
The Wilderness of Error Series Premiere
Sept. 28
Bless the Harts Season 2 Premiere
Bob's Burgers Season 11 Premiere
Family Guy Season 19 Premiere
Fargo Season 4 Premiere
The Simpsons Season 32 Premiere
Sept. 29
Inherit the Viper
Trauma Center
Sept. 30
Southbound
Amazon
Sept. 1
1/1
1 Million Happy Nows
A Birder's Guide To Everything
Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game
Addicted To Fresno
Alex Cross
American Dragons
Bachelor Lions
Barney Thomson
Beach Party
Bewitched
Big Time
Bitter Melon
Bully
C.O.G.
Carrington
Casino Royale
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Dark Matter
De-Lovely
Defense Of The Realm
Die, Monster, Die!
Don't Talk To Irene
Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine
Eaten By Lions
Employee Of The Month
Enemy Within
Extreme Justice
Face 2 Face
Gas-s-s-s
I'd Like To Be Alone Now
I'm Not Here
Kart Racer
Kramer Vs. Kramer
Lakeview Terrace
Lord Love A Duck
Man Of La Mancha
Microbe And Gasoline
Miss Nobody
Muscle Beach Party
Music Within
No Way To Live
Patriots Day
Rambo
Sex And The City: The Movie
Sex And The City 2
Slash
Slow Burn
Snapshots
Sunlight Jr.
The Bank Job
The Billion Dollar Hobo
The Birdcage
The Dunning Man
The Festival
The Go-Getters
The Graduate
The Hanoi Hilton
The Haunted Palace
The House On Carroll Street
The Last House On The Left
The Mechanic
The Ring Thing
The Video Dead
The Visitors
The Weight Of Water
The White Bus
The Woods
The Yes Men
To Keep The Light
The Turkey Bowl
Twice-Told Tales
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
Warrior Road
Weather Girl
What Children Do
What If It Works?
Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?
Yongary: Monster From The Deep
Zoom
A Chef's Life Season 1
Cedar Cove Season 1
Codename: Kids Next Door Season 1
George Gently Season 1
Hero Elementary Season 1
How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition Season 1
I'm Dying Up Here Season 1Keeping Faith Season 1
Last Hope with Troy Dunn Season 1
Nazi Mega Weapons Season 1
Stuck With You Season 1
Texas Metal Season 1
The Blood Pact Season 1
The Bureau Season 1
The Celtic World Season 1
The Crimson Field Season 1
The Jack Benny Show Season 1
The Roy Rogers TV Show Season 1
Wrong Man Season 1
Sept. 2
Hell On The Border
Sept. 4
Dino Dana: The Movie
Series
The Boys Season 2 [Trailer]
Sept. 16
Blackbird
Sept. 18
All In: The Fight for Democracy [Trailer]
Gemini Man
Sept. 22
The Addams Family
Sept. 25
Judy
Utopia Season 1 [Trailer]
Sept. 28
Force of Nature
Inherit The Viper
Sept. 29
Trauma Center
Disney+
Sept. 4
Ancient China from Above
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Earth to Ned Season 1 (Disney+ Original)
Mulan (Disney+ Original available with Premiere Access only for $29.99)
Muppets Now Season 1 Finale (Disney+ Original)
Never Been Kissed
One Day at Disney Episode 140 "Alice Taylor: Studiolab" (Disney+ Original)
Pixar in Real Life Season 1 Finale (Disney+ Original)
Strange Magic
Trick or Treat
Weird but True Episode 304 "Germs" (Disney+ Original)
The Wolverine
Sept. 11
One Day at Disney Episode 141 "Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier" (Disney+ Original)
Weird but True Episode 305 "Photography" (Disney+ Original)
Sept. 18
Becoming Season 1 (Disney+ Original) [Trailer]
Bend it Like Beckham
Coop & Cami Ask the World (Season 2)
Europe from Above (Season 1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Kingdom of the Mummies (Season 1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Season 4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Once Upon a Time (Season 1-7)
One Day at Disney Episode 142 "Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian" (Disney+ Original)
Soy Luna (Season 2-3)
Violetta (Season 3)
Weird but True Episode 306 "Trains" (Disney+ Original)
Wicked Tuna (Season 9)
Sept. 25
Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 2)
The Giant Robber Crab
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Season 2)
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Season Premiere (Disney+ Original)
Muppet Babies (Season 2)
Oceans
Port Protection: Alaska (Season 3)
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+ Original)
Sydney to the Max (Season 2)
Wild Central America (Season 1)
X-Ray Earth (Season 1)
HBO Max
Sept. 1
93Queen
All The Right Moves
The Astronaut Farmer
Badlands
Ballmastrz: 9009
Bandidas
Barnyard
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Dynamite
Blood Diamond
The Bodyguard
The Brak Show
Butterfield 8
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Caveman
Charlotte's Web
The Cider House Rules
City Of God
Clara's Heart
Clerks
Cold Creek Manor
Congo
The Conversation
Cop Out
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Dave
The Devil Inside
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Doctor Who Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon
Dolores Claiborne
Election
Fatal Attraction
Father of the Bride
Final Destination 5
Flight Of The Phoenix
Forensic Files II Season 1
Going the Distance
A Good Year
Grease
Harlem Nights
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
Heartbreakers
A Hidden Life
Honeymoon in Vegas
Idlewild
Impractical Jokers Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
Infomercials
In Good Company
Jackson
JFK
Joe Pera Talks With You
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Joyful Noise
A Kiss Before Dying
The Lake House
Lassie Come Home
Lazor Wulf Season 1
Lean on Me
Life with Father
Little
Little Women
Lost in Space
A Man Apart
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man
The Mexican
Miracle Workers
Midnight Run
Miracle At St. Anna
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Moral Orel Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers
Netizens
Observe and Report
Off the Air
An Officer and a Gentleman
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes Seasons 1-3
The Operative
The Outsiders
Over the Garden Wall
Over The Hedge
Point Break
Private Benjamin
Prometheus
PT 109
Red Riding Hood
The Replacements
Replicas
Reversal of Fortune
A Room With A View
Sealab 2021 Seasons 1-5
See No Evil
Shrek Forever After
Sin Cielo
The Sitter
Snakes on a Plane
Son of the Mask
Squidbillies Seasons 1-12
Star 80
Sunrise at Campobello
Superjail! Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson
Three Kings
Tigtone Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight
Two Weeks Notice
V for Vendetta
Victoria and Abdul
The Wedding Singer
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
When We Were Kings
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Wind and the Lion
Young Sheldon Seasons 1-3
Sept. 3
Raised by Wolves Series Premiere [Trailer]
Sept. 4
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want)
Sept. 5
Spies in Disguise
Sept. 10
Unpregnant [Trailer]
Sept. 11
Detention Adventure Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane)
Make It Big, Make It Small Season 1
Sept. 12
Coastal Elites
Sept. 14
The Third Day
We Are Who We Are
Sept. 16
Re:ZERO Season 2
Sept. 17
Weston Woods
Sept. 18
Habla Now
La Musiquita Por Dentro
Sept. 19
The Invisible Man
Sept. 23
Agents of Chaos Part 1
Agents of Chaos Part 2
Sept. 25
Fandango at the Wall
Sept. 26
Just Mercy
Sept. 27
Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)
ESPN+
Sept. 26
UFC 253 – featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa
IMDb TV
Sept. 1
TV series
Chicago Med Seasons 1-5
Chicago Fire Seasons 7-8
Coach Seasons 1-9
Movies
A Few Good Men
All I See Is You
Allegiant
An Education
Anaconda
Arachnophobia
Big Fish
Chef
Days of Thunder
Divergent
Easy Rider
Four Brother
Get Low
Glory
Gods of Egypt
Good Morning, Vietnam
Groundhog Day
Hook
Insurgent
Isle of Dogs
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Morning Glory
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Open Season
Pompeii
Rudy
Something's Gotta Give
Spanglish
The Firm
The Net
The Professional
The Quick and Dead
The Secret Garden
The Sum of All Fears
The Tourist
Twilight
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: New Moon
VeggieTales: A Snoodle's Tale
VeggieTales: Abe and the Amazing Promise
VeggieTales: Duke and the Great Pie War
VeggieTales: Gideon: Tuba Warrior
VeggieTales: King George and The Ducky
VeggieTales: Larryboy and the Bad Apple
VeggieTales: Lettuce Love One Another!
VeggieTales: Live! Sing Yourself Silly
VeggieTales: Lyle the Kindly Viking
VeggieTales: Noah's Ark
VeggieTales: Pistachio- The Little Boy That Wouldn't
Veggitales: Princess and the Popstar
VeggieTales: Robin Good and His Not- So Merry Men
VeggieTales: Saint Nicholas: A Story of Joyful Giving
VeggieTales: Sheerluck Holmes and the Golden Ruler
VeggieTales: Sumo of the Opera
VeggieTales: Sweetpea Beauty: A Girl After God's Own Heart
VeggieTales: The Ballard of Little Joe
VeggieTales: The Penniless Princess
VeggieTales: Veggies In Space: The Fennel Frontier
What about Bob?
When the Game Stands Tall
White Men Can't Jump
Year One
Sept. 25
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 2
Tubi
Adaptation
All the King's Men
Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher
Bewitched
Biutiful
The Choice
D.E.B.S
The Experiment
Fire with Fire
Finding Forrester
Fruitvale Station
Goodwill Hunting
Her
The Impossible
Instructions Not Included
Kick-Ass
The Last Castle
Layer Cake
Monster's Ball
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Monuments Men
No Escape
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pride and Glory
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Stronger
Under Suspicion
The Uninvited
Whiplash
Peacock
Sept. 3
A.P. Bio Season 3 (Peacock Original) [Trailer]
Sept. 4
Anthony (Peacock Original Film) [Trailer]
A Most Beautiful Thing (Peacock Documentary) [Trailer]
Sept. 10
Black Boys (Peacock Original Film) [Trailer]
The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (Peacock Original Film) [Trailer]
Sept. 15
The Public (Peacock Original Film) [Trailer]
Sept. 17
Departure (Peacock Original) [Trailer]