Unfortunately, the Friends cast reunion special will not be there for you when HBO Max launches in May — at least not right away. TV Guide has learned that, despite Matt LeBlanc's earlier suggestion that the group had already gotten back together to film the special, production is still delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the streaming service no longer plans to make the Friends reunion available to audiences on launch day.

However, the special has not been canceled, and producers are still planning to bring all six cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and LeBlanc — together on the show's original sets for the first time since the beloved NBC sitcom ended in 2004. However, it is unclear at this time when exactly filming on the Friends special will commence, and a new premiere date for the special has not yet been announced. The good news is that HBO Max will still make all 236 episodes of the series available to subscribers when it launches in May, as previously planned.

The Friends reunion was first confirmed by HBO Max in February, following months of rumors that the streaming service was negotiating with the series' six leads to create the reunion special fans had been hoping to happen for years. Although HBO Max's chief content officer Kevin Reilly told reporters that it was still a "maybe" in January, the next month it was reported that the cast had reached a deal with WarnerMedia to star in the reunion special and would earn around $3-4 million apiece for their appearance.

The special will be filmed at the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. lot and will be directed by Ben Winston. Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane are returning to executive produce the special, and all six stars are executive producers on the special as well. Emma Conway and James Longman are also co-executive producers.

Friends is one of the biggest TV titles joining the HBO Max library upon launch; the streaming service secured the rights to stream the sitcom in July 2019, ending its five-year streaming run at Netflix. Netflix reportedly paid $100 million to keep the show in its streaming library throughout 2019 following the expiration of its original deal at the end of 2018. In addition to Friends, HBO Max will also offer original shows and movies as well as other TV favorites, like The Big Bang Theory, The West Wing, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Pretty Little Liars.

HBO Max launches in May.

