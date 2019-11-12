It took 15 years, but a Friends reunion might actually be happening. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a reunion special is in the works at HBO Max, WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, though things are far from finalized.

Before you start bemoaning the likelihood that this new special would tarnish your love and joy for the original series, we should mention that this rumored special would reportedly be an unscripted reunion that would feature the entire original cast — Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) — as well as series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane. This kind of reunion would be in keeping with Crane and Kauffman's previous denials that they would ever reboot or revive Friends, the most recent of which came this September.

"We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot," Kauffman said at the Tribeca TV Festival. "The show was about that time in life when friends are your family," she continued, explaining that this would no longer be the case in any potential revival series.

An unscripted reunion, which would most likely serve as a nostalgic look back at the series that had a cultural impact we're still feeling 25 years later, feels like a proper alternative to a reboot or revival, though The Hollywood Reporter was careful to acknowledge that the project is still just a possibility at this point as no deals have been closed.

Warner Brothers had no comment for this story.

Friends is currently available for streaming on Netflix and will move to HBO Max next year.