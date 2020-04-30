Now Playing The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

TV casts, they're just like us. Who can say they haven't done a few group Zoom calls with their friends these days? In a move that should surprise no one, celebrities have jumped on the trend, except they've found that the most surprising and delightful way to use it happens to be cast reunions of our favorite shows.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast just came back together on Will Smith's Snapchat show, the Parks and Recreation gang are putting out a whole new remotely filmed episode, and the cast of That Thing You Do! recently got the band back together, too. There have been plenty more, including some Office reunions, a High School Musical singalong, most of the members of the cast of My So-Called Life... the list goes on and on.

Check out some of the other casts that have been spending their quarantine reminiscing on the good ol' days.

Desperate Housewives

Some of the ladies of Desperate Housewives, including Eva Longoria, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delany, and Marcia Cross, had a long chat with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley about the show to benefit The Actors Fund.

Friday Night Lights

A few Friday Night Lights alums shared their favorite memories of working on the show. Clear eyes, full Zoom connections, can't lose.

The Goonies

Hey, you guys! Josh Gad brought the Goonies back together for his web show, Reunited Apart with Josh Gad.

Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek may have only recently ended, but that just makes us miss it more. But don't worry, bebés, because the Roses themselves recently came together again to thank health care workers.

Frasier

Hey, baby, I hear the Zoom chats a'callin'. The Frasier crew took a walk down memory lane and even entertained what a revival of the show would look like.

The Nanny

The cast of The Nanny put their own spin on the reunion and did a virtual table read of the pilot episode that even included a performance of the iconic theme song.

Melrose Place

The cast of Melrose Place dished on the best gossip in their reunion, including their opinions on the show's many romances and Kimberly's memorable wig removal.

There are a whole lot more cast reunions out there, and certainly more to come. Members of the Glee cast have chatted, Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton held a mini Harry Potter reunion, the Sonny With a Chance crew also came back together, and so has the cast of Victorious. We hope these never end, to be honest.