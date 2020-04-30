Treat yo' self... to a Parks and Recreation reunion! On Thursday, April 30, the cast of Parks and Recreation will reunite for a half-hour special to benefit Feeding America.

The special will find Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) dealing with the trials and tribulations of social distancing, but that won't keep her from staying in contact with all her friends! As for who else you should expect to show up, that would be everyone, of course! Poehler will be joined by Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, and Retta all returning to their roles. Other familiar faces will no doubt show up as well as a surprise!

Co-creator Mike Schur said when he initially came up with the idea, he emailed the cast and got a resounding, "Yes!" from everyone within 45 minutes. We are not even a little bit surprised! "Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!" Schur said in a statement.

Check out a preview clip from the bonus Parks and Recreation episode below.

The special will raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, helping food banks get the supplies they need during these hard times. So far, the event's sponsors, State Farm and Subaru, have each committed to matching donations of $150,000. Not to be outdone, NBCUniversal and the Parks and Rec cast and producers have pledged $500,000 in matching donations.

The Parks and Recreation reunion special will air Thursday, April 30 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.