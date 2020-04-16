Celebrities really are just like us, in that they simply can't stop meeting up via Zoom these days. The latest example is this: the cast of My So-Called Life decided to get in on the fun when they all reunited after 26 years. Well, not all of them — there was one notable absentee.

Wilson Cruz, who played Rickie Vasquez on the classic '90s teen drama, tweeted a screenshot of their socially distant gathering on April 15, along with a sweet message. "So...This happened the other night," he wrote. "Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion. We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together."

Cruz was joined by nearly the entire main cast, including Claire Danes (who played the show's heroine, Angela Chase), Bess Armstrong (Patty, Angela's mom), Tom Irwin (Graham, Angela's dad), Devon Odessa (Sharon Cherski), Mary Kay Place (Sharon's mom, Camille), Devon Gummersall (Brian Krakow), A.J. Langer (Rayanne Graff), and creator Winnie Holzman along with her husband Paul Dooley (Chuck, Angela's grandpa).

Have you figured out by now who was missing? That's right; Jared Leto (who played the dreamboat-slash-bad boy Jordan Catalano) didn't show up for the virtual reunion, but since he's been absent for a whole lot of major events lately, that's not a major surprise.

Despite only lasting one season, My So-Called Life solidified itself through the years as a beloved, highly influential show. It followed Danes' 15-year-old Angela as she navigated high school, but it also dealt with themes like drug use, homophobia, and child abuse. The series is currently available to stream in full on Amazon Prime Video with subscription.

