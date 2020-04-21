Now Playing The Little Mermaid Live! Stars Play WHO SAID IT: Disney Villain or Real Housewife

Nothing quite puts a smile on peoples' faces like Disney music, which is why ABC put together an hour-long singalong special featuring some of your favorite stars performing iconic Disney tunes. Ryan Seacrest hosted the kid-friendly Disney Family Singalong on April 16, but if you missed the original airing, not to worry. The special is now available to stream ABC's website and on Disney+ and Hulu.

If you're a Wildcat fan, you'll be please to hear that the singalong featured a full-on High School Musical cast reunion! High School Musical director Kenny Ortega reunited with Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel. Zac Efron also joined in to introduce the group's performance.

Meanwhile, Hollywood's biggest Disneyphiles took on their favorite songs across Disney's expansive portfolio, from classics like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Toy Story, to modern hits like Moana and Frozen. The special featured performances and appearances by Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli'i Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and more. Disney also made sure fans could sing along with help from an animated character that guided the on-screen lyrics.

The event include star-studded PSAs to raise awareness about Feeding America, the charitable organization working to provide food and other resources to those most vulnerable.