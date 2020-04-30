We're all looking forward to being able to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air at our leisure when HBO Max launches, but in the meantime, Will Smith has given something to hold us over: a cast reunion. On the season finale of Smith's Snapchat show, Will From Home, he invited cast members Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell to look back on the show, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in September.

In part one of the two-part finale, Smith and Riberio reminisced about deciding to name Smith's character after himself. "We had talked and I said, 'Look, if you're ever going to do this show, you've got to be Will Smith,'" Riberio said. "It was such a deep insight that you had," Smith added. "You said, 'Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life!'"

Smith also asked the cast how they felt about people expecting them to be exactly like their Fresh Prince characters in real life.

"I got really, really annoyed that everybody wanted to do the handshake," DJ Jazzy Jeff said, referencing the one he and Smith regularly did on the show. "You would see in people's eyes when they were about to sneak the handshake and I would just grab their hand and hold it."

They also paid tribute to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil and passed away in 2013. Both parts of the reunion are now available to watch on Snapchat.

While a lot of iconic casts have been virtually reuniting during coronavirus quarantine, Smith has been providing a wealth of content on his own, from a concert with DJ Jazzy Jeff to a brief reenactment of one of Fresh Prince's funniest scenes with Tyra Banks.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be available to stream on HBO Max on its launch day, Wednesday, May 27.