It's official, the Oneders — pronounced Wonders, for the uninitiated — are getting back together for a good cause. That Thing You Do! stars Tom Everett Scott, Johnathan Schaech, and Ethan Embry announced on their respective social media pages Monday that the cast will be reuniting online for a live watch party in support of the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund today, Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on their new YouTube Channel.

The cast of That Thing You Do! has been particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the recent loss of musician Adam Schlesinger, who penned the pivotal title track for the film. Schlesinger died at the age of 52 from coronavirus complications on April 1.

The announcement featured the trio of Scott, Schaech, and Embry alongside fellow Oneder Steve Zahn, who does not have Twitter, in a photo from the beloved 1996 musical dramedy film and declared "Let's get the band back together!" According to an update from Embry, the quartet will be joined by co-star Liv Tyler and some "other surprise guests."

This Friday April 17th, 7pmEST/4pmPST the One'ders are reuniting FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME for a community watch party of That Thing You Do! We're gonna have the WHOLE band AND @LivTyler + a few other surprise guests live stream a commentary to raise funds for @MusiCares!! pic.twitter.com/xqVqHeEHya — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 13, 2020

That Thing You Do! was written and directed by Tom Hanks and also starred Charlize Theron, Bill Cobbs, Giovanni Ribisi, and more. The film is available for subscription streaming on Cinemax and for rental on Amazon Prime.