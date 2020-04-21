Few people have been more devoted to being a source of genuine cheer during the age of coronavirus than John Krasinski. That was the goal of his new YouTube show, Some Good News, and though Krasinski makes it clear in every episode that he doesn't really know how to be a host, he's done a pretty solid job thus far of making sure his show lives up to its name.

While Krasinski is always sure to spend a good chunk of each episode going through the alternately heartwarming, hilarious, and embarrassing things he finds on the internet, there have also been a few particularly standout moments from the show's short history.





1. When he gifted us all with multiple The Office reunions.

Krasinski knows what the people want, which is, at any given moment, to be talking about The Office. In the first episode of Some Good News, he reunited with Steve Carell for a sweet interview, and brought in Rainn Wilson for his internet prom.





2. When he gave health care workers a heartwarming surprise.

As one of Boston's most notable exports, Krasinski did his due diligence by gifting a group of health care workers with lifetime Red Sox tickets.





3. When he orchestrated that gulptastic Hamilton Zoom performance.

Krasinski also gave a 9-year-old Hamilton super fan the gift of a lifetime by recruiting Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the original Broadway cast for a Zoom performance of the show's opening number. As a bonus, he also introduced the same kiddo to the new Mary Poppins, Emily Blunt.





4. When he hosted a virtual prom for all the teens who'll miss theirs.

Krasinski went full high school prom DJ for all the high school kids currently missing their own last hurrah dance due to the coronavirus pandemic. His was probably better, anyway — most high schools probably couldn't have hooked Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers.





5. When he gave Brad Pitt a fun new job.

Brad Pitt, Some Good News Photo: Some Good News, YouTube

The poor guy's really been struggling for work since that Oscar win. At least now he knows he can always fall back on his new role as the Some Good News weatherman.

Krasinki might've been a bit disappointed to see the release of his movie A Quiet Place II pushed back as the COVID-19 shutdown commenced, and he also didn't get to emcee Saturday Night Live as expected, but he's still showing up each and every week to entertain us all, and we are grateful.