In John Krasinski's latest attempt to spread joy via his YouTube show Some Good News, he performed the ultimate act of fan service, and we're all better for it. Plenty of iconic casts are using social distancing as a way to virtually reunite, and Krasinski's already hosted some mini The Office reunions with Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson, but he's officially one-upped himself by getting the whole band back together in honor of celebrating love. When two Office super fans reached out to Krasinski to tell him of their Jim and Pam proposal recreation ("You now have proved that proposal works 100 percent of the time," a delighted Krasinski said), he decided to throw them a Zoom wedding. You can probably see where this is going.

The Maryland couple, Susan and John, were joined remotely by their friends and families while Krasinski revealed he'd gotten himself ordained to marry them. He recruited Jenna Fischer to act as Susan's maid of honor and Zac Brown to play her down the virtual "aisle."

The Purest Moments from John Krasinski's Some Good News

But the real kicker came after the vows were exchanged: "Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too," Krasinski said just before inviting the rest of the Office cast to perform the now-iconic dance scene, set to Chris Brown's "Forever," from Jim and Pam's nuptials.

Carell, Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton joined Krasinski and Fischer from various areas of their homes. And in case anyone was wondering, they can all still pull off those moves.

Your move, every other TV cast.