Some heroes wear capes and some just orchestrate elaborate Zoom surprises for 9-year-old fans of Hamilton. John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt made one young fan who was unable to go see Hamilton due to COVID-19 shutdowns very happy with a surprise performance of the show's opening number via video conference.

On the second installment of his Youtube show, Some Good News, Krasinski mentioned a tweet in his "What Did We Miss" section from a mom who was unable to take her daughter to see Hamilton in Jacksonville, Florida. Krasinski chatted with 9-year-old Aubrey (who has never seen The Office, or whatever) for a few minutes before Lin-Manuel Miranda, himself, jumped on the call to console Aubrey about not getting to see the show.

Krasinksi promised to fly Aubrey and her mother out to New York City once the COVID-19 crisis has passed to see the show, but then he did one better by having multiple members of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton hop on the call to perform the ever popular "Alexander Hamilton," aka the show's opening number. Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Johnathon Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and more serenaded this young girl, making her life and our Sunday night so much better.

At this rate, we cannot wait to see what Krasinski pulls together for his third show of Some Good News!