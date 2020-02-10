Unlike many actors this year, Brad Pitt has mostly stayed away from political statements in his awards speeches (of which there have been quite a few), choosing instead to go with self-deprecating jokes. That all changed during Sunday night's Oscars when he took the stage to accept his trophy for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a role that's gotten him quite a lot of attention this year.

Upon stepping up to the mic, Pitt first thanked the Academy for this "honor of honors" before quipping, "They told me I have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing."

Chances are, you had Brad Pitt winning this award on your 92nd Academy Awards ballot, but did you predict he'd rail on Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings after making so many speeches without taking dings at Washington, D.C.?

Zoom In on Natalie Portman's Oscars Dress for Some Feminist Fashion

Of course, Pitt didn't devote all of his time at the podium to politics. He also thanked Tarantino and honored co-star Leonardo DiCaprio by saying, "Leo I'll ride on your coattails any day, man." He closed the speech by saying, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Ain't that the truth. This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you."

Check out the full winners list from the 2020 Oscars here.