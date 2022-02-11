Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox, and Mike Colter, The Defenders Sarah Shatz/Netflix

When Netflix and Marvel pulled the plug on Netflix's Marvel shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and the team-up limited series The Defenders — so that then-nascent streaming service Disney+ would have exclusive rights to further Marvel TV shows, it was assumed that the already existing shows would still be available to stream on Netflix in perpetuity. After all, they were Netflix originals. But we have now learned that is not the case. If you go to the show page on Netflix for any of these superhero series, they display the line that sends a chill down the spine of any Netflix subscriber: "Last day to watch on Netflix: February 28."

As Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home makes clear, the Defenders are getting fully integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Entertainment Weekly, Disney has not announced anything about the five shows getting added to Disney+ or any concrete plans to revive them for the streaming service. But we know for sure that they're leaving Netflix at the end of the month. It's not the end of an era, because the era was already over. It's actually something more than that. It's like the erasure of an era. The Marvel shows were a huge part of Netflix's identity from 2015 to 2019. And now, poof, they're are vanishing from the streamer.

The Defenders shows are the most notable things leaving Netflix in February 22, but there are some great movies expiring as well. The best movies leaving Netflix this month include underrated indie dramedy Our Idiot Brother, the '80s fantasy classic Labyrinth, and the legendary sc-fi action movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

We've rounded up a handful of picks for the best shows and movies to watch before they leave Netflix imminently below. Keep scrolling for the full list of everything leaving Netflix in February, which also includes some good stuff we didn't highlight. We also have a list of everything that's coming to Netflix this month.

For fans of: Being so stressed out that you grind your teeth to powder by the end of the movie

Year: 2017

Director: Josh & Benny Safdie

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Genre: Thriller

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 80



Before they made Uncut Gems, filmmaker brothers Josh and Benny Safdie gave everyone anxiety attacks with this almost unbearably tense indie that you absolutely need to watch if you love New York City and/or crime thrillers. Robert Pattinson is incredible as Connie Nikas, a dirtbag from Queens who robs a bank with his developmentally disabled brother Nick (Benny Safdie). Nick gets arrested during the getaway and is sent to Rikers Island. Connie has to come up with $10,000 to bail him out of the notorious jail, which sets him off on a harrowing, grimy journey into Queens' small-time criminal underworld. It's a sensorily overwhelming thriller with a devoted cult that hopefully you join before it leaves Netflix. The good news is that it isn't leaving streaming entirely; it's now on Showtime, the exclusive streaming home of most movies from production company A24.

For fans of: Paul Rudd, star-studded indie comedies

Year: 2011

Director: Jesse Peretz

Stars: Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, Emily Mortimer

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 60



Paul Rudd stars in this charming, low-key indie dramedy as the titular idiot brother, an affable but aimless organic farmer/weed dealer. After he gets out of jail for selling to a uniformed police officer, he bounces around the homes of his sisters, who are played by Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, and Emily Mortimer. None of them want him around, as his presence interferes with their busy lives, but he teaches them all something about not taking things so seriously and choosing to see the best in people. It's a sweet and heartfelt movie with some very funny moments, like Steve Coogan walking into a dresser (watch it before it expires so you understand why it's so funny!).

For fans of: Muppets, David Bowie, '80s nostalgia

Year: 1986

Director: Jim Henson

Stars: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, a bunch of puppets

Genre: Fantasy, Musical

Rating: PG

Metacritic score: 50



This 1980s fantasy cult classic is the kind of movie the kids from Stranger Things would obsess over. An ordinary teenage girl named Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) has to reach the center of an enchanted maze in order to rescue her baby brother from the cunning clutches of Jareth the Goblin King (David Bowie, glammy and menacing). She's helped on her quest by a number of magical creatures, who are all puppets built by Jim Henson's Creature Workshop. It's an immersive fantasy world with really remarkable puppetry, and a great family movie for kids 8 and up. Kids raised on computer animation will flip when they see elaborate, tactile puppets like Ludo and the Wiseman.

For fans of: Extremely dark comedy

Year: 2009

Director: Jody Hill

Stars: Seth Rogen, Ray Liotta, Michael Peña, Anna Faris

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 54



One of the darkest comedies you'll ever see, and an unforgettable one, with penetrating insight into the troubled mind of the sort of person who wants the power that comes with being a cop but isn't psychologically stable enough to make it. Seth Rogen stars as Ronnie Barnhardt, a mall security guard with mental health issues who goes too far in his pursuit of a serial flasher. Written and directed by Danny McBride associate Jody Hill, it's basically Taxi Driver as a comedy, with one of Rogen's best performances. It's not for everybody, but if you like your depressing movies to have some jokes in them, watch this before it's gone.

Year: 1991

Director: James Cameron

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick

Genre: Sci-fi, Action

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 75



Sci-fi action classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day is leaving Netflix, and we don't know when it will be back. (Get it? lol.) So this might be your last chance for who knows how long to watch Arnold Schwarzenegger fight liquid metal Robert Patrick on a streaming service. If you haven't watched T2 in awhile, it's still awesome. The special effects hold up shockingly well, the action is thrilling, Ah-nuld is magnetic (Get it? He's made of metal, lol). James Cameron has made two perfect sci-fi movies, and this is one of them (the other, of course, is Aliens, which randomly is streaming on Tubi for free at the moment). It's also one of the greatest sequels you don't have to have watched the first one to understand.



Netflix's Marvel Shows



Years: 2015-2019

Stars: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Jon Bernthal

Genre: Superhero, Action

Rating: TV-MA

Metacritic score: 37-76



All six of the Netflix Marvel shows are leaving at the end of the month, which will be a sad day for superhero TV fans. The gritty, street-level shows existed sort of adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Defenders never met the Avengers, even though they were both in New York City, because the Avengers' concerns were global and the Defenders' were local. Daredevil was mostly concerned with protecting Hell's Kitchen, not saving the whole world, you know? The human-scaled problems and bone-crunching fights made these shows feel more intimate than the MCU movies. They didn't always work — Iron Fist was straight-up terrible, and every season of every show had too many episodes — but they had their moments. If you start bingeing now, you might be able to work your way through all 161 episodes before the end of the month.





Everything Leaving Netflix in February



Feb. 1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups



Feb. 8

Polaroid



Feb. 10

Good Time



Feb. 15

Studio 54



Feb. 16

Drunk Parents



Feb. 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey



Feb. 25

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother





Feb. 26

Edge of Seventeen (not THE Edge of Seventeen, a different movie that is NOT leaving)



Feb. 28

Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2

21 Jump Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Chocolat



Dances With Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool's Gold

Here Comes the Boom

I Am Legend



The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

Wyatt Earp



