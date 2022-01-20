What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2022

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Put an asterisk next to Feb. 11 now
February is another big month for Netflix, with one of the most anticipated series of 2022, Inventing Anna, coming to the platform. Created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner as the eponymous fake heiress, the show is based on Jessica Pressler's article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" in New York. It's available to stream Feb. 11.
But that's not the only series we're looking forward to watching on that date. Feb. 11 marks the release of Love Is Blind Season 2, nearly two years since the reality show featuring men and women dating each other through "pods"— without ever seeing each other before they get engaged — first aired in 2020. Another notable February release on Netflix is Love Is Blind Japan. Following Love Is Blind Brazil, we're so ready for this wild experiment on whether love is really blind to unfold in another country. Love Is Blind Japan premieres Feb. 8.
February also welcomes the arrival of major Korean titles, after Netflix announced that it's launching more than 20 Korean shows and movies in 2022. The film Love and Leashes, which stars Seohyun and Lee Jun-young in a BDSM romance, drops Feb. 11. The glossy trailer quickly racked up 2.5 million views on Twitter after Netflix Korea posted it. On the series side, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One and Forecasting Love and Weather are both releasing on Feb. 12. The romantic dramas star Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk, and Park Min-young and Song Kang, respectively.
Also on our radar is Murderville, the murder-mystery based on BBC Three's Murder in Successville. The series stars Will Arnett and is available to stream Feb. 3. Later in the month, Vikings: Valhalla releases on Feb. 25. It's a spin-off to History's widely popular historical drama Vikings which aired from 2013 to 2020.
Here's the full list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2022.
Business Proposal
Juvenile Justice
Love, Life & Everything in Between
Feb. 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 4
Raising Dion Season 2
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 3
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil's Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year's Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Feb. 2
Dark Desire Season 2
MeatEater Season 10, Part 2
The Tinder Swindler
Feb. 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic Season 3
Murderville
Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Through My Window
Feb. 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love Is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Feb. 9
Catching Killers Season 2
Disenchantment Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Feb. 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part
Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind Season 2
Love Tactics
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy Season 2
Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Feb. 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones Season 3
Feb. 16
Blackhat
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swan Shop Season 2
Feb. 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow
Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 20
Don't Kill Me
Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)
Feb. 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Feb. 23
UFO
Feb. 24
Karma's World Music Videos
Feb. 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3
Feb. 1
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Feb. 8
Polaroid
Feb. 9
Hitler - A Career
Feb. 19
Good Time
Feb. 15
Studio 54
Feb. 16
Drunk Parents
Feb. 20
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey
Feb. 25
No Escape
Feb. 26
Edge of Seventeen
Feb. 28
Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances With Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool's Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers