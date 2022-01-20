February is another big month for Netflix, with one of the most anticipated series of 2022, Inventing Anna, coming to the platform. Created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner as the eponymous fake heiress, the show is based on Jessica Pressler's article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" in New York. It's available to stream Feb. 11.

But that's not the only series we're looking forward to watching on that date. Feb. 11 marks the release of Love Is Blind Season 2, nearly two years since the reality show featuring men and women dating each other through "pods"— without ever seeing each other before they get engaged — first aired in 2020. Another notable February release on Netflix is Love Is Blind Japan. Following Love Is Blind Brazil, we're so ready for this wild experiment on whether love is really blind to unfold in another country. Love Is Blind Japan premieres Feb. 8.

February also welcomes the arrival of major Korean titles, after Netflix announced that it's launching more than 20 Korean shows and movies in 2022. The film Love and Leashes, which stars Seohyun and Lee Jun-young in a BDSM romance, drops Feb. 11. The glossy trailer quickly racked up 2.5 million views on Twitter after Netflix Korea posted it. On the series side, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One and Forecasting Love and Weather are both releasing on Feb. 12. The romantic dramas star Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk, and Park Min-young and Song Kang, respectively.

Also on our radar is Murderville, the murder-mystery based on BBC Three's Murder in Successville. The series stars Will Arnett and is available to stream Feb. 3. Later in the month, Vikings: Valhalla releases on Feb. 25. It's a spin-off to History's widely popular historical drama Vikings which aired from 2013 to 2020.

Here's the full list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2022.

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Netflix

Coming soon

Business Proposal

Juvenile Justice

Love, Life & Everything in Between



Feb. 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 4

Raising Dion Season 2

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 3

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil's Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year's Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen



Feb. 2

Dark Desire Season 2

MeatEater Season 10, Part 2

The Tinder Swindler



Feb. 3

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic Season 3

Murderville



Feb. 4

Looop Lapeta

Sweet Magnolias Season 2

Through My Window



Feb. 8

Child of Kamiari Month

Love Is Blind Japan

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?



Feb. 9

Catching Killers Season 2

Disenchantment Part 4

Ideias à Venda

Only Jokes Allowed

The Privilege



Feb. 10

Into the Wind

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part



Feb. 11

Anne+: The Film

Bigbug

Inventing Anna

Love and Leashes

Love Is Blind Season 2

Love Tactics

Tall Girl 2

Toy Boy Season 2



Feb. 12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One



Feb. 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives



Feb. 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Ridley Jones Season 3



Feb. 16

Blackhat

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Secrets of Summer

Swan Shop Season 2



Feb. 17

Erax

Fistful of Vengeance

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Heart Shot

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life

Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow



Feb. 18

The Cuphead Show

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Space Force Season 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre



Feb. 20

Don't Kill Me



Feb. 21

Halloween (2007)



Feb. 22

Cat Burglar

RACE: Bubba Wallace



Feb. 23

UFO



Feb. 24

Karma's World Music Videos



Feb. 25

Back to 15

Merlí. Sapere Aude

Restless

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming

Vikings: Valhalla



Feb. 28

My Wonderful Life

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3



Leaving Netflix in February

Feb. 1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups



Feb. 8

Polaroid



Feb. 9

Hitler - A Career



Feb. 19

Good Time



Feb. 15

Studio 54



Feb. 16

Drunk Parents



Feb. 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey



Feb. 25

No Escape



Feb. 26

Edge of Seventeen



Feb. 28

Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances With Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool's Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

