Love and Leashes, All of Us Are Dead, Twenty Five, Twenty One Netflix

With Squid Game becoming its most-viewed show of all time, Netflix had quite the successful year with Korean content in 2021. Now, the platform is launching more than 20 Korean shows and movies for 2022. They span genres from romance to thriller and feature veteran actors as well as rising stars who recently launched their careers. In an announcement, Netflix shared the new year's lineup for Korean content, including details on some of the major titles we've been dying to get more information on.

Don Kang, Netflix's VP of Content for Korea, said in the announcement that global viewing hours for the platform's Korean shows "grew six-fold last year, compared to 2019." He also highlighted how, after Squid Game's release, Hellbound — the supernatural thriller from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho — entered the Top 10 Netflix shows in 93 countries and ranked first in 34 of them. "As this fanbase increasingly includes viewers from all over the world, we are excited to continue collaborating with Korean storytellers to bring the K-wave to new heights," Kang said.

Up first on the calendar is the apocalyptic All Of Us Are Dead, a thriller about zombies invading a high school that premieres Jan. 28. Highly anticipated titles releasing in February include Twenty Five, Twenty One, a drama starring Kim Tae-ri in her first return to the small screen since 2018's Mr. Sunshine, and Nam Joo-hyuk of Start Up and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo fame. Twenty Five, Twenty One drops Feb. 12, the same day that Forecasting Love and Weather, a rom-com featuring Park Min-young and Song Kang, premieres on the platform. Later on in the year, fans can look forward to the Korean adaptation of the beloved series Money Heist. No release date has been announced, though Netflix has shared that the show's title will be Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

On the film side, we're keeping a (close) eye on Love and Leashes. It's a BDSM-themed movie that follows "rookie domme" Jung Ji-woo and "expert sub" Jung Ji-hoo after a personal package ended up in the wrong hands at work. The film starring Seohyun and Lee Jun-young will be available to stream on Netflix Feb. 11.

Here is the complete list of Korean titles coming to Netflix in 2022.

January





Series:

All of Us Are Dead (Premieres Jan. 28)

Starring: Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee You-mi, and Lim Jae-hyeok



February





Series:

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (Premieres Feb. 12)

Starring: Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Ju Myung



Forecasting Love and Weather (Premieres Feb. 12)

Starring: Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Bak, and Yura



Thirty-Nine (Premieres Feb. 16)

Starring: Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Ji-hyun



Film:

Love & Leashes (Premieres Feb. 11)

Starring: Seo Hyun, Lee Jun-Young, and EL



TBD





Series:

Tomorrow

Starring: Kim Hee-seon, Rowoon, and Lee Soo-hyuk



Business Proposal

Starring: Ahn Hyo-Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Seol In A, Kim Min Gue, and Lee Duck Hwa



The Sound of Magic

Starring: Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Hwang In-youp



Remarriage and Desires

Starring: Kim Hee-Seon, Lee Hyun-Wook, Jung Eugene, Park Hoon, and Cha Ji-Yeon



A Model Family

Starring: Jung Woo, Park Hee-soon, Yoon Jin-seo, and Park Ji-yeon



Glitch

Starring: Jeon Yeo-been and NANA



The Accidental Narco (Working Title)

Starring: Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Park Hae-soo, Jo Woo-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Chang Chen



The Fabulous

Starring: Chae Soo-bin and Choi Min-ho



Love to Hate You

Starring: Kim Ok-vin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji-hun, and Go Won-hee



Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Starring: Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yunjin, Park Hae-soo, Jun Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, Park Myung-hoon, Kim Seung-o, Kim Ji-hun, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Joobeen, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Lee Kyu-ho



Somebody

Starring: Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-lim, Kim Yong-ji, and Kim Su-yeon



Black Knight

Starring: Kim woo-bin, Esom and Kang you-seok



Unscripted:

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Starring: Celeb Five (Kim Shin-young, Song Eun-i, Shin Bong-seon, An Young-mi)

Film:

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Starring: Sul Kyung-gu, Park Hae-soo, HIROYUKI Ikeuchi, Yang Dong-keun, EL, Song Jae-lim, and Park Jin-young

Carter

Starring: Joo Won



Seoul Vibe

Starring: Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-Pyo, Lee kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, and Ong Seong-wu



20th Century Girl

Starring: Kim You-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo, and Roh Yoon-seo



JUNG_E

Starring: Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo

