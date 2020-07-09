Looking for the best new shows and movies out on Netflix this week? You've come to the right place. Here's the list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of July 10-16.

Netflix is doing one of those weeks where there's one marquee release whose standout status is thrown into sharp relief by the low-profile releases around it. The big release this week is the Charlize Theron action movie The Old Guard, and the other releases are kids' shows, formulaic-sounding documentaries, and a handful of sex-obsessed international shows and movies. Although to be fair, Netflix is getting its very own Extreme Makeover in the form of a new series called Skin Decision: Before and After, so it's a great week if you like watching surgery.

All titles debut on Friday, July 10 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

The Old Guard

Charlize Theron, the queen of action movies, plays Andromache the Scythian, aka Andy, the leader of a cabal of Wolverine/Deadpool-esque unkillable immortals who travel all over the world carrying out heroic missions, in Gina Prince-Bythewood's rousing and unexpectedly emotionally resonant adaptation of a comic by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. She's showing a new recruit, Nile (KiKi Layne), the ropes of immortality while they battle baddies played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Harry Melling. It's yet another winning Netflix action flick, and almost certainly the best superhero movie of the year. [TV Guide Review]

Everything Else

The Claudia Kishi Club

In this documentary short, Asian American writers, editors, animators, and creatives come together to talk about what The Baby-Sitters Club's Claudia Kishi (played in the new Netflix series by Momona Tamada) -- the franchise's resident sculptor, artistic visionary, and one of the few examples of a modern Japanese American teenager in middle grade literature at the time — means to them. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

In this travel docuseries, actor Zac Efron travels around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. Zac Efron is questioning capitalism, and good for him. Not to be confused with his upcoming Quibi travel show Killing Zac Efron, where he tries to survive in the jungle. That's the one where he got very sick while filming. (Trailer)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

The first Captain Underpants book came out when I was in second grade, and it was my jam. I thought it was the funniest thing in the world. I'm glad to see the Captain Underpants franchise is still thriving over 20 years later. It's honestly pretty surprising and impressive that a character so silly has had such relatively under-the-radar longevity. Toilet humor never goes out of style. (Trailer)

Hello Ninja, Season 3

This bite-sized animated kids' show about lil' ninjas having adventures stealthily sneaks back onto Netflix for another season. (Trailer)

Dating Around: Brazil, Season 1

Netflix's fly-on-the-wall dating documentary format gets exported to Brazil, following six single people as they each go on five different blind dates at the coolest bars and restaurants in São Paulo. (Trailer)

The Twelve, Season 1

Twelve ordinary people have to decide the fate of a woman accused of murdering two people, but who may have been unfairly targeted by a police investigator in this Dutch-language Belgian legal drama. (Trailer)

The Business of Drugs

Whenever I see a new documentary about drugs on Netflix, I think of the meme that's a poster for a fake Netflix show called Sex in Weed Prison. Netflix has a formula for this kind of doc, and they crank a new one out every few weeks. In this one, former CIA officer and current Kennedy wife Amaryllis Fox investigates the economics of six illegal drugs to show how they push people into no-win situations. (no trailer / Tuesday, July 14)

On est ensemble (We Are One)

This French documentary follows activists from around the world as they convene in Paris to participate in a music video called "Solidarité." (Trailer / Tuesday, July 14)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

This stand-up special goes inside the raunchy mind of South African-New Zealand comedian Urzila Carlson, who has some very persuasive thoughts on why you shouldn't film yourself doing it. (Trailer / Tuesday, July 14)

Dark Desire, Season 1

This Mexican erotic drama series about a teacher who has an affair with a young man that leads to disaster and tragedy could be the next 365 Days. (Trailer / Wednesday, July 15)

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

This Italian comedy is a collection of five vignettes about men being unfaithful to their wives and getting in trouble for it. (Trailer / Wednesday, July 15)

Skin Decision: Before and After, Season 1

This reality series goes inside the Beverly Hills office of plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skincare expert Nurse Jamie as they use the latest cosmetic procedures to repair their clients' damaged skin and help them become more confident versions of themselves. It's Extreme Makeover without that show's gawky early '00s cruelty. Things that used to be mean have been rebranded as inspirational now (See also: ABC's Simon Cowell-less American Idol, the rebooted The Biggest Loser). (Trailer / Wednesday, July 15)

Fatal Affair

Nia Long stars in this obsession thriller as a woman who reconnects with an old flame (Omar Epps), who starts stalking her after she turns him down. It's a cliched, direct to DVD-style format, but when it works, it works. (Trailer / Thursday, July 16)

Indian Matchmaking, Season 1

Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era. (no trailer / Thursday, July 16)

MILF

Three women in their 40s have steamy affairs with younger men while on vacation in this French romantic comedy. You may have thought the jokey concept of the MILF was played out, but it's not played out in France, apparently! (Trailer / Thursday, July 16)

