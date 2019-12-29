Zac Efron had a close call while filming his new adventure series for Quibi, eerily titled Killing Zac Efron. During production on the upcoming reality show, which features the actor stranded for three weeks on a remote island with a local guide and minimal gear, Efron was reportedly stricken with a serious infection and had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The Australian Associated Press reported on Sunday that the actor was filming the series in Papua New Guinea but had to be flown out to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia for several days of treatment for an infection. According to The Daily Telegraph, Efron's sudden illness was a type of bacterial infection, possibly typhoid, and required several days of medical care. Efron's condition reportedly became stable enough that he was released from care on Tuesday, Dec. 24. He has since been spotted out and about at a Los Angeles store on Saturday.

Killing Zac Efron is one of several celebrity-stacked originals which will debut on Quibi, a new streaming service which will launch on mobile devices on April 6, 2020. Efron stars in and executive produces the series.

In a statement surrounding the November announcement of Killing Zac Efron for Quibi, the actor said, "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!"

Reps for Efron and Quibi did not immediately respond to TV Guide's requests for comment.