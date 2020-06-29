Netflix has revealed the full list of new originals, movies, TV shows, and comedy specials coming to the streaming service this July, and there's a lot of action ahead. The streaming service is going to debut quite a few female-driven action vehicles, including the ridiculously rad-looking series Warrior Nun, which premieres on Thursday, July 2; Charlize Theron's supernatural movie The Old Guard, which premieres on Friday, July 10; and Katherine Langford getting medieval in Cursed, a new take on the Arthurian legend, which drops on Friday, July 17.

Netflix will also feature new takes on a couple of '90s classics, including Netflix's new version of Unsolved Mysteries, the first six episodes of which will drop on Wednesday, July 1, and a new adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club, which will arrive on Friday, July 3. Then, a new limited series called Stateless, about a group of four strangers whose worlds collide at an Australian immigrant detention center, arrives on Wednesday, July 8. And fans of The Umbrella Academy will also finally find out what happens next, when Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 31.

On the film side, Netflix will debut Desperados on Friday, July 3. The movie features a woman (Nasim Pedrad) traveling with her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) to Mexico in order to delete a ranting email to her new boyfriend, which leads to them getting caught up in a frantic scheme. The Kissing Booth 2 will follow on Friday, July 24, along with the final chapter of the Invisible Guardian trilogy, Offering to the Storm.

Netflix will also be preparing for the arrival of Cobra Kai to its Originals list by adding the first three Karate Kid movies to its streaming library. In addition, all three seasons of underrated mixed martial arts drama Kingdom will also be available to stream next month. Check out what else is new on Netflix in July 2020 below.

TBA

Arashi's Diary - Voyage - Episodes 9-10 (Netflix Documentary)

July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Deadwind Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)

Warrior Nun Season 1 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Cable Girls Season 5B (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Desperados (Netflix Film)

Ju-On Origins Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)

Stateless (Netflix Original)

Was it Love? (Netflix Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime) [Trailer]

The Protector Season 4 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

July 10

The Claudia Kisha Club (Netflix Documentary)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)

Hello Ninja Season 3 (Netflix Family)

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)

The Old Guard (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

The Twelve (Netflix Original)

July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)

One Est Ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)

Urzila: Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)

July 15

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies Seasons 1-2

July 15

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)

MILF (Netflix Film)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)

Cursed (Netflix Original) [Trailer, first look]

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)

Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)

Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)

In the Dark Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy! Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) (Netflix Original)

July 29

The Hater (Netflix Film)

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)

July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)

Seriously Single (Netflix Film)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original) [First look]

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far