Netflix has revealed the full list of new originals, movies, TV shows, and comedy specials coming to the streaming service this July, and there's a lot of action ahead. The streaming service is going to debut quite a few female-driven action vehicles, including the ridiculously rad-looking series Warrior Nun, which premieres on Thursday, July 2; Charlize Theron's supernatural movie The Old Guard, which premieres on Friday, July 10; and Katherine Langford getting medieval in Cursed, a new take on the Arthurian legend, which drops on Friday, July 17.
Netflix will also feature new takes on a couple of '90s classics, including Netflix's new version of Unsolved Mysteries, the first six episodes of which will drop on Wednesday, July 1, and a new adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club, which will arrive on Friday, July 3. Then, a new limited series called Stateless, about a group of four strangers whose worlds collide at an Australian immigrant detention center, arrives on Wednesday, July 8. And fans of The Umbrella Academy will also finally find out what happens next, when Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 31.
On the film side, Netflix will debut Desperados on Friday, July 3. The movie features a woman (Nasim Pedrad) traveling with her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) to Mexico in order to delete a ranting email to her new boyfriend, which leads to them getting caught up in a frantic scheme. The Kissing Booth 2 will follow on Friday, July 24, along with the final chapter of the Invisible Guardian trilogy, Offering to the Storm.
Netflix will also be preparing for the arrival of Cobra Kai to its Originals list by adding the first three Karate Kid movies to its streaming library. In addition, all three seasons of underrated mixed martial arts drama Kingdom will also be available to stream next month. Check out what else is new on Netflix in July 2020 below.
Arashi's Diary - Voyage - Episodes 9-10 (Netflix Documentary)
July 1
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Deadwind Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Say I Do (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom Seasons 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)
Warrior Nun Season 1 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]
Cable Girls Season 5B (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Desperados (Netflix Film)
Ju-On Origins Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Southern Survival (Netflix Original)
July 5
ONLY
July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)
Stateless (Netflix Original)
Was it Love? (Netflix Original)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime) [Trailer]
The Protector Season 4 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
July 10
The Claudia Kisha Club (Netflix Documentary)
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)
Hello Ninja Season 3 (Netflix Family)
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)
The Old Guard (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
The Twelve (Netflix Original)
July 14
The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)
One Est Ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)
Urzila: Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)
July 15
Dark Desire (Netflix Original)
Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)
Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)
Sunny Bunnies Seasons 1-2
July 15
Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)
MILF (Netflix Film)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)
Cursed (Netflix Original) [Trailer, first look]
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)
July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)
Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)
Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs (Netflix Original)
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)
July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)
Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)
In the Dark Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy! Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) (Netflix Original)
July 29
The Hater (Netflix Film)
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 30
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)
July 31
Get Even (Netflix Original)
Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)
Seriously Single (Netflix Film)
The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original) [First look]
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)
