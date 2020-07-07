Whether you're a decades-old fan of the novels or a new convert drawn in by the allure of a shiny, modernized Netflix show, The Baby-Sitters Club is making a huge splash in 2020. After watching the five kid caretakers go through the trials and tribulations of growing up while helping little ones do the same, it's inevitable that the internet is clamoring for more heart-warming Baby-Sitters Club content, and Netflix is delivering with a documentary called The Claudia Kishi Club on Friday, July 10.

In the short film, which is directed by Sue Ding, Asian American writers, editors, animators, and creatives come together to talk about what Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada) -- the series' resident sculptor, artistic visionary, and one of the few examples of a modern Japanese American teenager in middle grade literature at the time — means to them.

"Usually the Asian character is the one you feel like you sort of have to be, right? Whereas I feel like Claudia is the one everyone seems to want to be," said Sarah Kuhn. "You can be a main character, you can have your own story, you can tell your own story however you want." That's really what the power of Claudia Kishi is all about.

The Claudia Kishi Club premieres on Friday, July 10 on Netflix. The Baby-Sitter's Club Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

