Netflix's new The Baby-Sitters Club adaptation is here to take us all back to Stoneybrook, Connecticut, and what a heartwarming trip it is. It's been a long time since Ann M. Martin's beloved books were last adapted to screen, and this 10-episode series is a refreshing, contemporary take on some familiar storylines.

If you've already binged your way through the feel-good show, you might be left wondering which officer position you might hold if you were part of your own BSC. Would you be the founding leader of the group who likes to call the shots, like Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace)? Or perhaps you'd be the one everyone turns to for a solid schedule and meeting notes, like Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), or you'd be crunching all the numbers, like Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph). Maybe you're the creative one of the group who can be counted on for some artsy advertisements, like Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), and maybe you're not even interested in a leadership position at all, like Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez)!

If you want to find out which of The Baby-Sitters Club characters you're most aligned with, personality-wise, we've put together a quiz to help you figure it out! Head here or click the link or photo below to discover if you're most like Kristy, Mary Anne, Stacey, Claudia, or Dawn.

QUIZ: Which Baby-Sitters Club Member Are You?

The Baby-Sitters Club is now available on Netflix.