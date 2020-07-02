What are the best new shows and movies out on Netflix this week? I'm glad you asked, because here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of July 3-9.

Fourth of July weekend is a time to celebrate with friends and family. It's a time to get out in the yard, gather up your closest mates, and scorch some meat (or vegan equivalent) over hot flames until they've felt the full warmth of American ingenuity. It's a time to crack open a light domestic beer and that light domestic beer's hard seltzer equivalent, and drink until you're full of patriotism. It's a time to throw your gaze to the skies and marvel at colorful explosions that harken back to our military conquests with a tear in your eye. It's a time to — what's that? Fourth of July is canceled this year? Oh. Well, then it's a time to watch Netflix.

All titles debut on Friday, July 3 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see what's coming out on Netflix in July, here are our Editors' Picks for Netflix's July releases and everything that's coming to the service in the month.





The Biggest Releases

The Baby-Sitters Club, Season 1

Ann M. Martin's cherished books about a gaggle of girls who set up their own baby-sitting business are updated for modern audiences with Netflix's new adaptation. I know what you're thinking, "For real, TV Guide? The Baby-Sitters Club?" Well, yeah. The show is a delight for all ages, faithfully adapting the books while also adding in episodes dealing with important current-day topics, such as transgender visibility and racism. It's light and refreshing, perfect for an easy summer binge. [TV Guide Review]

Stateless, Season 1

Cate Blanchett co-created this miniseries that's based on the true story of a woman who was mistakenly detained in an Australian immigration detention center, and it's pretty good if you don't mind seeing the problems behind these almost-prisons through the eyes of a white person (Yvonne Strahovski, who is quite good) rather than the actual immigrants that bear most of the brunt of the abuse that goes on inside the fences. There are intermingled stories of other immigrants and workers at the center, as well as Blanchett and Dominic West playing some cult leaders who get their hooks in Strahovski's character. Stateless is well-intentioned even if its entry point is a little bit of a misfire. (Trailer / Wednesday, July 8) [TV Guide Review]

The Best New Shows to Watch This Summer





Everything Else

Ju-On: Origins, Season 1

Japan's most popular exports are either very cute (kawaii!) or absolutely horrifying (tentacles!). Put Ju-On in the latter category. The franchise has delivered 13 horror films (known stateside as The Grudge) and expands with the Japanese Netflix series Ju-On: Origins. There's nothing tricky about Ju-On's classic ghost story lore; it's a haunted house tale where the cursed ghosts of dead people terrorize the living, and the series is a prequel that centers the action on a mother and her unborn child. It's a tad slow, but Ju-On nails suspenseful atmosphere and horror tropes that will make you pee your pants a little.

Cable Girls, Season 5B

The Spanish drama is not a gender-swapped adaptation of Jim Carrey's 1996 film, and yeah, I probably made the same joke back when I wrote about Season 4. It's about female workers at a telephone company in the 1920s, and it comes to an end with its final episodes, promising one final battle for all women. (Trailer)

Desperados

Remember that movie Road Trip? Breckin Meyer had to race to Austin to stop a sex tape that was accidentally sent to his girlfriend? This movie is like that, but instead of a tape that has to be intercepted, it's an email that has to be deleted, and instead of a road trip to Austin, it's a flight to Mexico, and instead of Breckin Meyer, Stiffler, and DJ Qualls, it's Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, and Sarah Burns. (Trailer)

Southern Survival, Season 1

If you like your TV shows that are secretly also infomercials, then Southern Survival has something to sell you. The incredibly Southern good ol' boy employees of Battlebox, a mail-order subscription club for survival gear, test various items to see if they're worthy of being in their month's delivery. It's Duck Dynasty meets Jackass. (Trailer)

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant

Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies takes the stage and talks about that one time he ate a bunch of cheese on a date and nearly pooped his pants. (Trailer / Tuesday, July 7)

The Best New TV Shows of 2020 to Binge-Watch

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Puerto Rico's Walter Mercado looked to the stars to become one of the planet's most famous astrologists, becoming a legend not just in Latin countries, but also breaking through in America. This documentary follows the flamboyant and flashy entertainer throughout his life, and boy howdy does it look like an interesting life. He's like Siegfried and Roy and Liberace in one without any tigers or pianos. (Trailer / Wednesday, July 8)

Was It Love?, Season 1 premiere

It is scientifically impossible to have too many Korean romance dramas in your life, so throw this on the pile that already has Boys Over Flowers and Something in the Rain. This time, a single mom gets another shot at love when four men — each with their own various brands of sexiness — come into her life. New episodes will be released weekly. (Trailer / Wednesday, July 8)

Japan Sinks: 2020, Season 1

Disaster anime! Japan suffers a bunch of earthquakes and then slowly sinks into the ocean, speeding up what is already inevitable as global warming and unpredictable weather lap at the shores of coastal communities. Have a good weekend! (Trailer / Thursday, July 9)

The Protector, Season 4

This Turkish series follows a dude who finds out he's part of a lineage of secret society members tasked with protecting the city against an immortal threat. It's the final season, so get bingeing! (Trailer / Thursday, July 9)

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations. And check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and movies to watch in July.

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far