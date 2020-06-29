Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of June 26-July 2.

This week sees the triumphant return of one of America's favorite comedy stars, Will Ferrell, as he dons a Viking helmet and sings very funny original songs in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in which he teams up with Rachel McAdams to play an Icelandic pop music duo. The movie is topping the Netflix chart at the moment, and features a scene-stealing supporting performance from Dan Stevens. Other notable releases include the third and final season of sci-fi series Dark and the debut of supernatural action series Warrior Nun. It's a good Netflix week.

All titles debuted on Friday, June 26 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

It's been a while since Will Ferrell made a truly silly comedy of the sort that made him a superstar, but he's back in Blades of Glory mode for this amiable movie. He and True Detective Season 2's Rachel McAdams play Lars and Sigrit, an Icelandic pop duo who are chosen to represent their country at the annual Eurovision Song Contest, which is only slightly less preposterous in real life than it is as depicted here. Eurovision Song Contest has the kind of laughs and heart you want from a Will Ferrell comedy. [Read our review]

Dark, Season 3

The third and final season of Netflix's popular (and oh-so complicated) German sci-fi series Dark, which features multiple generations of four interconnected families caught up in a wibbly-wobbly time-travel mystery, returns just when your brain thought it was safe to watch TV again. The final eight episodes further complicate the already confusing drama by introducing a second world and new versions of beloved characters after an alternate version of Martha (Lisa Vicari) saved Jonas (Louis Hofmann) from the apocalypse at the end of Season 2. -Kaitlin Thomas (Saturday, June 27 / Trailer)

Warrior Nun, Season 1

Netflix's latest supernatural teen action series has a sense of humor and a quasi-religious flavor. It's about an ordinary orphan girl named Ava (Alba Baptista) who, after waking up in a morgue, discovers that she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns called The Order of the Cruciform Sword. Yeah baby. It's based on a cult favorite '90s comic book called Warrior Nun Areala and just might be our new favorite show. (Thursday, July 2 / Trailer)

Everything Else

Unsolved Mysteries, Season 1/15

Unsolved Mysteries, the...I don't know if venerable is the right word, but it's certainly an institution in the cold case/paranormal event investigation/reenactment genre, is back as a Netflix reboot. In the decade the show's been away, the rules of true crime TV have changed, and the new version has higher production value and a greater focus on character as ordinary people try to figure out what this extraordinary event that happened to them or their loved one was. The reboot comes from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things. (Wednesday, July 1)

Amar y Vivir, Season 1

A Colombian soap about an aspiring singer and a handsome country boy who's involved in Bogotá's criminal underworld. He's not a bad guy, he just had no other options, so judge not lest ye be judged! (Trailer)

Home Game, Season 1

This fun and fascinating docuseries explores culturally specific sports traditions around the world, from roller derby to Congolese wrestling to Kyrgyzstani kok buru, which is like polo played with a dead goat as a ball. My personal favorite sport featured is Balinese water buffalo racing. They make those buffalo go vroom. (Trailer)

Twogether, Season 1

This travel docuseries follows actors Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu as they travel across Asia, carrying out "missions," meeting fans, and becoming best buds even though they don't speak the same language and can't really communicate verbally. It's a wholesome show that's sort of like The Amazing Race meets A Hard Day's Night. (Trailer)

Adú

The trailer describes this Spanish movie as "inspired by millions of true stories." It follows three people in Melilla, on a town at the border of Spain and Morocco and therefore Europe and Africa, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar. It deals with some heavy topics, including the poaching of elephants, but it's ultimately uplifting. (Tuesday, June 30 / Trailer)

BNA, Season 1

Here's how Netflix describes this anime series: "Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City." From the trailer, I get the feeling that furries are going to looooove Michiru. (Tuesday, June 30 / Trailer)

George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half

The influential comedian George Lopez suits up (I mean his suit is very nice!) for his first Netflix special. El mas chingón returns to the stage for his first special since 2012, talking about race, politics, and life lessons from the Latino community, as well as smaller observations, like the proper way to behave in an elevator. (Tuesday, June 30 / Trailer)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Season 2

Chico Bon Bon is like Paw Patrol, where people call him for help and he and his friends spring into action, but he's a handyman instead of a cop. So if you want your kids to grow up to respect working people more than police, show them this. (Wednesday, July 1 / Trailer)

Deadwind, Season 2

Scandi noir from Finland. I don't know how these homicide detectives can be so glum and dour when their names are Sofia Karppi and Sakari Nurmi. Those are such whimsical names! Finland is cool. (Wednesday, July 1 / Trailer)

Say I Do

From the creators of Queer Eye comes this show in which wedding designers Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen, and Gabriele Bertaccini help eight couples achieve their dream weddings in less than a week from the proposal to the last dance. (Wednesday, July 1 / Trailer)

Under the Riccione Sun

You've heard of Under the Tuscan Sun, right? Well, forget about it. There's no Diane Lane here. This movie is about Italian teens having a summer of love, adventure, and self-discovery in the beach resort town where Mussolini had a villa. (Wednesday, July 1 / Trailer)

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Brazilian comedian Thiago Ventura talks about how actions speak louder than words in this stand-up special, and judging from the trailer, that means you don't have to speak Portuguese to understand his funny, repetitive dance. (Thursday, July 2 / Trailer)

