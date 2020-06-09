Some great movies and TV shows are new to Netflix in June 2020, both Netflix Originals and licensed content, so there's no shortage of entertaining titles to watch on the streaming service this month. Highlights among Netflix's offerings in June include the return of all-time great movie The Silence of the Lambs to the streaming service, Spike Lee's Netflix exclusive Vietnam heist movie Da 5 Bloods, the final season of the sci-fi sensation Dark, two movies starring Edgar Ramirez, and much more.

The Best Netflix Shows and Movies in June

The Silence of the Lambs/Hannibal

Premiered: June 1/June 5

June is Hannibal Lector Month on Netflix! Thomas Harris' gentleman cannibal is at the center of these classics, which are among the best movies and shows of their respective decades. The Silence of The Lambs follows FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she tries to catch a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine); while the series Hannibal is about a younger version of the man-eating psychiatrist (Mads Mikkelsen) and his psychosexual relationship with FBI profiler Jack Graham (Hugh Dancy). You can't go wrong with either of them.





The Last Days of American Crime

Premiered: June 5

It's a tough call to say which movie has the cooler title, this or Da 5 Bloods, but I have to give the edge to The Last Days of American Crime. In this wild-ass graphic novel adaptation, career criminal Edgar Ramirez assembles a team to carry out one last heist before the government starts broadcasting a signal that makes it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. It's a "one last job" action flick where the last job really is the last job. (Trailer)





Da 5 Bloods

Premieres: June 12

The latest Spike Lee joint follows four black Vietnam vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) — who go back to the country in search of the remains of their squad leader (Chadwick Boseman)...and buried treasure. It's a Vietnam epic like only Spike Lee could do. (Trailer)





Dating Around

Premieres: June 12

Season 2 of this fly-on-the-wall dating show will make you nostalgic for when it was possible to go to restaurants, kiss, or imagine a future. Six new singles will go on dates in New Orleans, and we will watch them. Who will get a second date, and who will drunkenly yell at a woman about how she's a liar and walk out? (Trailer)





The Woods

Premieres: June 12

This Polish series is the latest Netflix adaptation of a book by Harlan Coben, following the popular mysteries The Stranger and Safe, and stays in those same murky waters of crime and secrets, oh so many secrets! In The Woods, a man looks for answers about the disappearance of his sister 25 years earlier, when four teens went into the woods and never came out, hoping that she's alive even as bodies and new evidence are being pulled out. -Tim Surette (Trailer)





Wasp Network

Premieres: June 19

Acclaimed director Olivier Assayas helms this espionage thriller that's based on a true story about Cuban spies infiltrating exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, at great personal cost to themselves and their families. The glamorous cast includes Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Gael Garcia Bernal, Ana de Armas, and Edgar Ramirez again. (no trailer yet)





Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

Premieres: June 23

Eric Andre, who your weird nephew would argue is the greatest comedian in the world, does his first Netflix special from New Orleans, Louisiana. He's against the War on Drugs, the War on Sex, and the War on Fart Jokes. And there definitely is a War on Fart Jokes. (no trailer yet)





Dark

Premieres: June 27

This German sci-fi mind-bender returns for its third and final season this month. This season, Jonas travels to a new world, while the people left behind in the other version of the town of Winden try to break the loop that now bends not only time but space as well. If that means nothing to you, go back and watch the first two seasons before Season 3 arrives. You won't regret it. (Trailer)

