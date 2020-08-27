The latest celebrity cast member for Dancing with the Stars Season 29 has been revealed, and another Backstreet Boys favorite is ready to compete for the mirrorball trophy. AJ McLean will hit the dance floor for the next season of the reality competition series.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Thursday, McLean said he's expecting DWTS to teach him some new moves. "This is a bit of a different style of dancing than what I used to do growing up," McLean said. "I mean, I've been dancing since I was about six years old, but this is going to be a little bit different."

He went on to say that his two young daughters are "stoked" about the news that he has joined DWTS' next season. "Especially my oldest. She's been doing competitive dance for the last two years, and my youngest is obviously trying to follow in her big sis' footsteps," McLean explained. "So they're both just elated. It's going to be awesome for them to watch Daddy cutting a jig on TV."

We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you! pic.twitter.com/D7K7SY1F1D — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) August 27, 2020

McLean will be the second alum of the hit boy band to join the competition series, after Nick Carter shimmied his way into second place in Season 21. McLean said that he reached out to Carter for some pointers and was left a bit "terrified" by Carter's response that the "schedule is going to be rough" and "it's a marathon, not a sprint."

However, the GMA hosts surprised McLean with some new words of encouragement from Carter, who said in a video message to McLean, "You were there, and you taught me my first dance moves in the Backstreet Boys, so I owe so much to you, bro. I look up to you, and if there's anybody who can get the mirrorball, it's definitely you."

Previously, The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe was added to the celebrity lineup for DWTS Season 29. ABC also revealed the roster of professional dancers for this season earlier this month.

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c on ABC.