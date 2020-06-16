Call it the most ambitious crossover event in history: The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe will be competing on the upcoming Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. The news was revealed on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—EVER! in an extremely dramatic, extremely Bachelor-appropriate way. The moment came after a replay of Bristowe's time as Bachelorette when host Chris Harrison was conducting a virtual interview with her and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick.

Before they wrapped up, Harrison first informed Bristowe her life was about to change, and then, after leaving room for plenty of dramatic pauses, asked her if she would join Dancing with the Stars. There was some shock, some excited screaming, and then Bristowe said she was "so honored" to accept the offer. That's all it takes, folks!

Bristowe later posted a video to her Instagram of her and Tartick having a dance party in their home after the episode aired.

Fans who have been keeping up with Bristowe might already know that competing on the dance show was a big dream of hers. And because no Bachelor news can come without its share of drama, fans might also remember that Bristowe previously claimed she'd been offered a spot on DWTS back in 2015. According to Bristowe, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss had prevented her from competing because "he didn't want people wanting fame after his show," she wrote in a tweet. When Fleiss later said she would have his "total support" if she joined DWTS, she replied, "Thanks I'll get right on that opportunity two years ago. I wonder what changed your mind?"

While Bristowe could probably win the award for hardest campaigning job, she won't be the first member of Bachelor Nation to dance her heart out. Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Trista Sutter, Hannah Brown, and Melissa Rycroft have already competed on various seasons of the show.