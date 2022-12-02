Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 2

Join or Sign In
Two new exciting shows join the list
Amazon Prime Video isn't known for pumping out a ton of new original shows, but today we're blessed with two new series that have broken into Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list for Friday, Dec. 2. First up in the fourth spot is Alfred Molina's Three Pines, a murder mystery series set in a small town full of eccentric Canadians. And at No. 6 is Riches, a soapy drama about a family fighting each other for power over the family makeup empire. The Peripheral remains the top show (its Season 1 finale is out today), and The People We Hate at the Wedding is still the top movie.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 1
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney
Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed
Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
