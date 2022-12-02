Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 2

Alfred Molina, Three Pines Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video isn't known for pumping out a ton of new original shows, but today we're blessed with two new series that have broken into Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list for Friday, Dec. 2. First up in the fourth spot is Alfred Molina's Three Pines, a murder mystery series set in a small town full of eccentric Canadians. And at No. 6 is Riches, a soapy drama about a family fighting each other for power over the family makeup empire. The Peripheral remains the top show (its Season 1 finale is out today), and The People We Hate at the Wedding is still the top movie.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Angel Falls Christmas (2021) - A workaholic doctor learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a sexy barista. (Nov. 29)

- A workaholic doctor learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a sexy barista. (Nov. 29) A whole bunch of old movies and shows, like NYPD Blue, Zoolander, and Cloverfield - Here's the full list (Dec. 1)

- Here's the full list (Dec. 1) Riches (2022) - Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2)

- Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2) Three Pines (2022) - Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this Canadian detective series. (Dec. 2)

- Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this Canadian detective series. (Dec. 2) Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) - A new couple who can't bear to be apart for Christmas both decide to surprise the other and end up spending Christmas with each other's families. (Dec. 2)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

A Unicorn for Christmas (2022) - CGI turns a real-life pony into a really fake unicorn in this Christmas film. (Dec. 3)

- CGI turns a real-life pony into a really fake unicorn in this Christmas film. (Dec. 3) Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) - Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones play a divorced couple who try to remain friends in this rom-com. (Dec. 5)

- Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones play a divorced couple who try to remain friends in this rom-com. (Dec. 5) A Lot Like Christmas (2021) - A small Christmas tree lot owner is in trouble when a big-box store starts selling trees! (Dec. 6)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 1

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Benjamin Walker, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Prime Video

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





Riches David Hindley/Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Dec. 2