New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in December, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

Last month's guide: New Prime Video Shows and Movies (November 2022)

The Best New Movies and Shows on Prime Video in December

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Person of Interest Seasons 1-5 (Dec. 1, Freevee)

I'll tell anyone who will listen about Person of Interest, the CBS procedural unlike any other CBS procedural, because it's damn fine television. The series has bounced around streaming services, first on Netflix before finding a permanent home on HBO Max, but now it comes to Amazon's free streaming service, and it's well worth a watch. The series follows an ex-CIA agent (James Caviezel) who teams up with a tech billionaire (Michael Emerson) to solve crimes before they happen thanks to a special artificial intelligence, but as the seasons go on, Person of Interest shows its true face as an insightful and prescient technology thriller that is way smarter than it has any business being. Its mix of case-of-the-week standalone episodes and serialized storytelling means you'll never be bored, and the trademark midseason three-episode special events will leave you wondering how anything this good was on CBS. [Trailer]

Nanny (Dec. 16, Prime Video)

Thanks to new voices in Hollywood, we've become introduced a fresh, thrilling subgenre of film: immigrant horror stories. Most of them have been pretty good (Netflix's His House and No One Gets Out Alive use their unique perspective well), and that looks like it will continue with Nanny, the debut film from writer/director Nikyatu Jusu about an undocumented West African nanny caring for a New York couple's child and preparing for the arrival of her own child, whom she left behind. The horror comes when a strange presence threatens her reality. It's a visually impressive debut about family, societal issues, and gender. [Trailer]

Jack Ryan Season 3 (Dec. 21, Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video has become a home for what we affectionately call "dad shows," the kinds of series adapted from Father's Day books about CIA agents, lone wolf detectives, and military vets. One of the shows that got it started was Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, a prequel series following the character made famous in film and on the page before he went hunting for Red October or summed up all the fears. John Krasinski returns as the young field agent, but this season he's on the run from his own peeps when he uncovers a grand conspiracy. This one is gonna be big. [Trailer]

Wildcat (Dec. 30, Prime Video)

After making subscribers sob like babies with November's Good Night Oppy, Prime Video is back at it again with another documentary made to wring your eyes dry. Wildcat follows a British vet of the Afghanistan War whose PTSD leads him to escape to Peru, where he has a chance encounter with a wildlife rescuer. Isolated in the jungle, he helps foster an ocelot kitten, and a friendship is born that saves both of their lives. I can't type anymore without welling up; just watch the trailer. [Trailer]

More on Amazon:

Everything Coming to Prime Video in December

December 1

Breaking News Season 2 (2022)

NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12 (1994)

2 Days in New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Cloverfield (2008)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Superbad (2007)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)



December 2

The Peripheral Season Finale (2022)

Riches (2022)

Three Pines (2022)

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)



December 3

A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)



December 5

Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)



December 6

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)



December 8

The Bad Guy (2022)

La La Land (2016)



December 9

Hawa (2022)

Something from Tiffany's (2022)

The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)



December 10

The Shack (2017)



December 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)

The Black Phone (2022)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)



December 16

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022)

About Fate (2022)

Nanny (2022)

Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)



December 20

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)



December 21

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan S3 (2022)



December 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)



December 30

Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

Wildcat (2022)



Everything Coming to Freevee in December

December 1

Everwood S1-S4

In Plain Sight S1-S5

Head of the Class S1-S5

Person of Interest S1-S5

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale

A Furry Little Christmas

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Puppy for Christmas

A Snow White Christmas

Admission

All Is True

All the President's Men

An En Vogue Christmas

Annie

Balto

Catch Me If You Can

Christmas Belle

Christmas Comes Home

Christmas Mail

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Death Becomes Her

Destroyer

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Hairspray

Hook

House Party

House Party 2

Kajillionaire

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

Layer Cake

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Monster Trucks

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mother!

Only the Brave

Our Idiot Brother

Puss in Boots

She's the Man

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Angry Birds Movie

The Back-Up Plan

The Breakfast Club

The Christmas Calendar

The Da Vinci Code

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Shallows

The Spruces and the Pines

The Watch

The Way Way Back

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story



December 2

Hotel for the Holidays (Amazon Freevee Original)



December 5

Killers Anonymous



December 9

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation Season 1 (Amazon Freevee Original)



December 15

Mr. Mayor



December 16

The Night Before



December 29

Passengers

