New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)

Logan Lerman, Hunters Jason LaVeris/Prime Video

Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in January, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

Last month's guide: New Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)

The Best New Movies and Shows on Prime Video in January

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

The Rig (Jan. 6, Prime Video)

In terms of stories about mysterious fogs, The Mist and The Fog will always come out on top, but The Rig looks to follow in that great tradition. The series follows the crew of an oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast whose return to the mainland is halted by the arrival of an all-encompassing fog that cuts them off from communication with the rest of the world and quickly proves to be a lot scarier than anything they could've imagined. It's a weird supernatural thriller that'll keep you entertained during these dreary early days of the new year. [Trailer]

Hunters Season 2 (Jan. 13, Prime Video)

Despite starring Al Pacino and being produced by Jordan Peele, Hunters, Prime Video's series about a group of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York who discover a vast conspiracy as they track down Nazis hiding in America, never really took off. But whatever, it's back for its second and final season, and this time the hunters are setting out to find Hitler, who is apparently still alive. OK, sure! [Trailer]

Shotgun Wedding (Jan. 27, Prime Video)

Jennifer Lopez seems committed to giving us at least one kooky marriage-themed rom-com per year. Last year was Marry Me, and this year it's Shotgun Wedding, which Lopez stars in alongside Josh Duhamel. Their characters, Darcy and Tom, are getting married, which is great, but their families are driving them crazy, which is not great! Ugh! All of those little annoyances get put into perspective when they have to fight back against the pirates who ambush their destination wedding. Jennifer Coolidge co-stars as Duhamel's character's mom, which is excellent news. We love Jennifer Coolidge! [Trailer]

More on Amazon:

Everything Coming to Prime Video in January

January 1

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

After Earth

Akeelah And The Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Are We There Yet?

Baby Boy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue Chips

Breakdown

Breakin' All The Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

Clue

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5

Downsizing

El Dorado

El Mariachi

Election

Employee Of The Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Forces Of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Friday the 13th

Gamer

God's Not Dead

Guess Who

Harold and Maude

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Country

In The Heat Of The Night

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Invader Zim

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

Love the Coopers

Mad Love

Mean Creek

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV - Ghost Protocol

Mississippi Burning

Mo' Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Muscle Shoals

Nella the Princess Knight

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Poetic Justice

Private Parts

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary's Baby

School Daze

Serpico

She Hate Me

Shimmer and Shine

Six Degrees of Separation

Sorry To Bother You

Tangerine

The Amityville Horror

The Big Wedding

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Butler

The Devil's Backbone

The Duchess

The Foot Fist Way

The Gospel According To Andre

The Love Guru

The Peacemaker

The Running Man

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Two Jakes

Three Can Play That Game

To Sir, With Love

True Grit

12 O'Clock High Seasons 1-3

Walking Tall

Welcome to Flatch

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness

You Got Served



January 3

Endeavour Season 8

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.



January 6

Jurassic World Dominion

Cosmic Love France

The Rig



January 8

The Winter Palace



January 10

Snitch



January 13

Hunters Season 2

The Test Season 2



January 15

An Officer and a Gentleman

Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Road Trip

The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6



January 17

Vengeance



January 20

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2



January 21

Hercules (2014)



January 27

The King's Speech

Shotgun Wedding



January 31

Orphan: First Kill

Nate Bargatze: Hello World



Everything Coming to Freevee in January

January 1

Nova Vita S1 (2021)

Wagon Train S1-5 (1957)

Battleship (2012)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Booksmart (2019)

City of God (2002)

Click (2006)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Four Kids and It (2020)

Freaky (2020)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Identity Thief (2013)

Jumanji (1995)

Let Him Go (2020)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Fockers (2010)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Man of the House (2005)

Me Your Madness (2021)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Morgan (2016)

Morning Glory (2010)

Nerve (2016)

Office Space (1999)

Out of Sight (1998)

Passengers (2016)

Peeples (2013)

Planet 51 (2009)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Shark Tale (2004)

Source Code (2011)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The American (2010)

The Call (2013)

The Croods (2013)

The Darkest Minds (2018)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Family That Preys (2008)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Night Before (1988)

The Purge (2013)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Think Like a Man (2012)

This Is the End (2013)

Tombstone (1993)

Unstoppable (2010)

Widows (2018)

Zombieland (2009)



January 6

Black and Blue (2019)

Power Rangers (2017)



January 23

Judy Justice S2 (2022) - Winter Premiere



January 31

Killing Them Softly (2012)

