New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Hunters is back on the prowl
Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in January, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.
Last month's guide: New Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
In terms of stories about mysterious fogs, The Mist and The Fog will always come out on top, but The Rig looks to follow in that great tradition. The series follows the crew of an oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast whose return to the mainland is halted by the arrival of an all-encompassing fog that cuts them off from communication with the rest of the world and quickly proves to be a lot scarier than anything they could've imagined. It's a weird supernatural thriller that'll keep you entertained during these dreary early days of the new year. [Trailer]
Despite starring Al Pacino and being produced by Jordan Peele, Hunters, Prime Video's series about a group of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York who discover a vast conspiracy as they track down Nazis hiding in America, never really took off. But whatever, it's back for its second and final season, and this time the hunters are setting out to find Hitler, who is apparently still alive. OK, sure! [Trailer]
Jennifer Lopez seems committed to giving us at least one kooky marriage-themed rom-com per year. Last year was Marry Me, and this year it's Shotgun Wedding, which Lopez stars in alongside Josh Duhamel. Their characters, Darcy and Tom, are getting married, which is great, but their families are driving them crazy, which is not great! Ugh! All of those little annoyances get put into perspective when they have to fight back against the pirates who ambush their destination wedding. Jennifer Coolidge co-stars as Duhamel's character's mom, which is excellent news. We love Jennifer Coolidge! [Trailer]
More on Amazon:
January 1
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah And The Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin' All The Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee Of The Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces Of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th
Gamer
God's Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In The Heat Of The Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Invader Zim
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV - Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning
Mo' Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
Nella the Princess Knight
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary's Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Shimmer and Shine
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry To Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil's Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According To Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit
12 O'Clock High Seasons 1-3
Walking Tall
Welcome to Flatch
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
January 3
Endeavour Season 8
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.
January 6
Jurassic World Dominion
Cosmic Love France
The Rig
January 8
The Winter Palace
January 10
Snitch
January 13
Hunters Season 2
The Test Season 2
January 15
An Officer and a Gentleman
Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
January 17
Vengeance
January 20
The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2
January 21
Hercules (2014)
January 27
The King's Speech
Shotgun Wedding
January 31
Orphan: First Kill
Nate Bargatze: Hello World
January 1
Nova Vita S1 (2021)
Wagon Train S1-5 (1957)
Battleship (2012)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
Booksmart (2019)
City of God (2002)
Click (2006)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
Contraband (2012)
Four Kids and It (2020)
Freaky (2020)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Grown Ups 2 (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Identity Thief (2013)
Jumanji (1995)
Let Him Go (2020)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Fockers (2010)
Machine Gun Preacher (2011)
Man of the House (2005)
Me Your Madness (2021)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Monte Carlo (2011)
Morgan (2016)
Morning Glory (2010)
Nerve (2016)
Office Space (1999)
Out of Sight (1998)
Passengers (2016)
Peeples (2013)
Planet 51 (2009)
Red Sparrow (2018)
Shark Tale (2004)
Source Code (2011)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
The American (2010)
The Call (2013)
The Croods (2013)
The Darkest Minds (2018)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
The Family That Preys (2008)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Night Before (1988)
The Purge (2013)
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
Think Like a Man (2012)
This Is the End (2013)
Tombstone (1993)
Unstoppable (2010)
Widows (2018)
Zombieland (2009)
January 6
Black and Blue (2019)
Power Rangers (2017)
January 23
Judy Justice S2 (2022) - Winter Premiere
January 31
Killing Them Softly (2012)