New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (February 2023)

Let Christoph Waltz improve your workplace
February is the shortest month of the year, coming in at two or even three days shorter than every other month on the calendar! Perhaps if February had those extra days, Amazon Prime Video would have packed them with some amazing new releases, because as it stands, 28 days wasn't enough. The light month's brightest spot is the dark comedy The Consultant, a twisted series starring Christoph Waltz as a consultant who helps improve a video game company. While that on its own doesn't sound exciting, it's the vibe that matters here. This guy looks like he's going to reduce headcount by raising the bodycount. Also coming this month are the second season of Carnival Row, a fantasy series that aired its first season three years ago, and the Allison Brie film Somebody I Used to Know.
Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in February, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.
Love is complicated! That's the gist of this indie film from Hollywood power couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie (they wrote it, he directed it, she stars in it). Brie plays a woman who returns home and runs into her ex (Jay Ellis) from 10 years ago as he's about to be married to someone else. But feelings reignite, things get complicated, and Brie runs naked across a golf course. Bonus: Danny Pudi co-stars, making this a Community reunion. [Trailer]
Way, way back in the beforetimes, Amazon released the first season of the fantasy series Carnival Row. Almost three years later, we're asking ourselves, "Wait, Carnival Row still exists?" Set in a world in which mythical beings barely scrape by as refugees in a human world, Carnival Row is a murder mystery, as bodies start piling up in a city and an investigator (Orlando Bloom) tries to solve the case and keep the peace. The first season answered the question, "What is it like to make love to a faerie?" The second season has big shoes to fill. [Trailer]
Christoph Waltz headlines this dark comedy about a consultant brought in by a video game company to get things in order, but he soon begins to pull the strings and take things into his own hands. The employees will be wishing they could work Saturdays instead of enduring what's coming for them. The term "corporate horror" seems redundant, but that's what this show feels like. [Trailer]
More on Amazon:
February 1
A Night at the Robury
Alex Cross
Almost Famous
Are We There Yet?
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Best Man
The Breadwinner
The Call
Chaplin
Children of Heaven
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Dilemma
Downhill Racer
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Exposed
Food, Inc.
Four Brothers
French Postcards
From Justin To Kelly
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
The Glass Shield
Heaven Can Wait
The Help
The Hustle
I, Robot
Inside Man
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Jacob's Ladder
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
King Kong (1976)
The Last Song
Life Partners
Madea's Witness Protection
Nacho Libre
Never Been Kissed
P.S. I Love You
Prophecy
Race For You Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
Sarafina!
Scary Movie 4
Seabiscuit
Shaft (2000)
Shrek
Shrek 2
Something Wild
Soul Food
Southside With You
Sugar
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Tsotsi
Turbulence
Tyson
Underclassman
Venus and Serena
White House Down
Who's Your Caddy?
February 3
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Harlem Season 2
February 7
Beast
Brian and Charles
February 8
Are We Done Yet?
February 9
Crank
February 10
Somebody I Used to Know
February 11
If I Stay
February 14
Halloween Ends
February 17
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Carnival Row Season 2
The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
February 19
A Simple Favor
February 21
Smile
February 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
February 24
The Consultant
Die Hart
Nate Bargatze: Hello World
February 1
All My Life (2020)
Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Constant Gardener (2005)
Destroyer (2018)
Don Jon (2013)
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)
Easy Virtue (2008)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Half Brothers (2020)
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
Hidden Figures (2016)
A League of their Own (1992)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
November Criminals (2017)
The Post (2017)
Salt (2010)
Savannah (2013)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
The Shape of Water (2017)
Silence (2016)
The Switch (2010)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
The Vow (2012)
February 3
Rowdy (2022)
February 8
Hit & Run (2012)
February 13
Racetime (2018)
February 16
Fatale (2020)
February 21
Ice Princess Lily (2018)