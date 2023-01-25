New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (February 2023)

Christoph Waltz, The Consultant Michael Desmond/Prime Video

February is the shortest month of the year, coming in at two or even three days shorter than every other month on the calendar! Perhaps if February had those extra days, Amazon Prime Video would have packed them with some amazing new releases, because as it stands, 28 days wasn't enough. The light month's brightest spot is the dark comedy The Consultant, a twisted series starring Christoph Waltz as a consultant who helps improve a video game company. While that on its own doesn't sound exciting, it's the vibe that matters here. This guy looks like he's going to reduce headcount by raising the bodycount. Also coming this month are the second season of Carnival Row, a fantasy series that aired its first season three years ago, and the Allison Brie film Somebody I Used to Know.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in February, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The Best New Movies and Shows on Prime Video in February

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, Carnival Row Julie Vrabelová/Prime Video

Somebody I Used to Know (Feb. 10, Prime Video)

Love is complicated! That's the gist of this indie film from Hollywood power couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie (they wrote it, he directed it, she stars in it). Brie plays a woman who returns home and runs into her ex (Jay Ellis) from 10 years ago as he's about to be married to someone else. But feelings reignite, things get complicated, and Brie runs naked across a golf course. Bonus: Danny Pudi co-stars, making this a Community reunion. [Trailer]

Carnival Row Season 2 (Feb. 17, Prime Video)

Way, way back in the beforetimes, Amazon released the first season of the fantasy series Carnival Row. Almost three years later, we're asking ourselves, "Wait, Carnival Row still exists?" Set in a world in which mythical beings barely scrape by as refugees in a human world, Carnival Row is a murder mystery, as bodies start piling up in a city and an investigator (Orlando Bloom) tries to solve the case and keep the peace. The first season answered the question, "What is it like to make love to a faerie?" The second season has big shoes to fill. [Trailer]

The Consultant (Feb. 24, Prime Video)

Christoph Waltz headlines this dark comedy about a consultant brought in by a video game company to get things in order, but he soon begins to pull the strings and take things into his own hands. The employees will be wishing they could work Saturdays instead of enduring what's coming for them. The term "corporate horror" seems redundant, but that's what this show feels like. [Trailer]

