New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (March 2023)

With your Amazon Prime account, you get access not only to streaming movies and shows, but also to music. This March, you'll want to fire up Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone" to get you amped up for the Prime Video premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which touches down on March 24. But you'll also want to use it for listening to the soundtrack from Daisy Jones & The Six, the new rock and roll drama coming March 3. Or blast some Childish Gambino, because Donald Glover's new horror series Swarm streams in the middle of the month. Or just play "Mandolin Rain" by Bruce Hornsby and The Range, because it's a great song.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in March, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in March

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and The Six Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six Season 1 (March 3, Prime Video)

Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling book revealing what happened to the biggest (fictional) band of the 1970s gets adapted into a road-tripping series with some sex, a decent amount of drugs, some (soft) rock and roll, and lots of drama. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star as the creative butting heads whose musical and romantic chemistry makes and breaks the band Daisy Jones & The Six — inspired by Fleetwood Mac — and Timothy Olyphant wears a hilarious wig. There's original music, too! [Trailer]

Swarm (March 17, Prime Video)

Donald Glover's newest series is extremely top secret. It's so top secret, in fact, that Amazon hardly even mentioned it in its March release calendar, so that's either part of the marketing plan or it's not a good sign at all. But with Donald Glover diving into the world of twisted horror, it has to be worth a watch, right? What we do know is that Dominique Fishback stars in the series about a pop star whose rabid fans — collectively known as the "swarm" — start going a little cray-cray. We think. [Trailer]

You've seen Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen, but have you seen it on your phone!?!? Relive all the intense IMAX action and dripping masculinity on your six-inch screen now that it's coming to Prime Video. [Trailer]

The Power (March 31, Prime Video)

Do you like metaphors? Then prepare to be SHOCKED by this YA sci-fi series adapted from Naomi Alderman's novel about what happens when teenage girls around the world suddenly gain the power to summon electricity and zap the patriarchy until it dissolves into a smoldering pile of dust. Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, and Auli'i Cravalho star. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video in March



March 1

Def Comedy Jam S1-S7 (1992)

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Akeelah and The Bee (2006)

American Gangster (2007)

Barbershop (2002)

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Big Daddy (1999)

Capote (2006)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Cloverfield (2008)

Contraband (2012)

Courageous (2011)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Detroit (2017)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elizabeth (1999)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Imagine That (2009)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)

Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Margin Call (2011)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)

Nerve (2016)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

RBG (2018)

Red River (1948)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Scent of a Woman (1993)

Shine A Light (2008)

Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

Street Smart (1987)

Super 8 (2011)

The Apartment (1960)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Hunted (2003)

The Hunter (1980)

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

The Presidio (1988)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Unlocked (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Vanity Fair (2004)

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)

VeggieTales: Noah's Ark (2017)

VeggieTales: 'Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)

Witness For the Protection (1958)

Your Highness (2011)

March 3

Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)

The Pimp - No F***ing Fairytale (2023)

March 6

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

March 7

Secret Headquarters (2022)

The Silent Twins (2022)

The Visitor (2022)

March 10

Jackass Forever (2022)

This Is Christmas (2022)

March 11

La Guzman S1 (2019)

March 12

Men, Women & Children (2014)

March 14

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

March 17

Angel Flight (2023)

Class of '07 (2023)

Dom (2023)

Swarm (2023)

Boy and the World (2014)

March 21

Nope (2022)

March 22

Sanandresito (2012)

March 24

Reggie (2023)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

March 28

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)

March 29

American Renegades (2018)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

March 31

The Power (2023)

Boss S1-S2 (2011)

But I'm a Cheerleader (2000)

Enemies Closer (2014)

Siberia (2021)

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Zeros and Ones (2021)



Everything coming to Freevee in March



March 1

3 Days to Kill (2014)

An Education (2009)

Annihilation (2018)

Awakenings (1990)

Bewitched (2005)

Bulletproof (1996)

Crooked House (2017)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Inside Job (2010)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

News of the World (2020)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

Smokey and the Bandit III (1983)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Takers (2010)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

White House Down (2013)

March 4

Safe Haven (2013)

March 22

Cats (2018)

March 31

Birds Like Us (2017)

Come Play (2020)

Fallen (1998)

My Sweet Monster (2021)

Outback (2019)

Pinocchio: A True Story (2021)