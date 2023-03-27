New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (April 2023)

The new shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in April portend a month when I will spending a lot of time watching Prime Video. In addition to the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which will premiere April 14, the following weeks see the debut of a new take on Jeremy Irons' 1988 classic Dead Ringers, this time starring Rachel Weisz as the twin gynecologists, as well a the new series Citadel, which is just the start of a new international spy franchise from the Russo brothers, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in April, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in April

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers Niko Tavernise/Prime Video

Jury Duty Season 1 (April 7, Freevee)

If you were on Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal, and the situation you wanted to practice was jury duty, it might look like this. An entirely staged instance of jury duty is fake to everyone but one guy, who's determined to try his best to do our legal system justice. Everyone else is an actor — including the judge, lawyers, and jury members. Pauly Shore won't be there, but James Marsden will be, and he plays a version of himself who desperately wants to get out of jury duty. This looks wild. [Trailer]

On a Wing and a Prayer (April 7, Prime Video)

What if Sully, but the hero pilot was just some guy sitting in the front seat? Dennis Quaid stars in this made-for-streaming based-on-a-true-story film about a man who had to land a plane with his family on board after the pilot became incapacitated. Clear the runway for schmaltz! [Trailer]

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 (April 14, Prime Video)

The final season of Prime Video's Emmy-winning comedy sees Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) on the cusp of superstardom and... well, that's about all we know and can glean from the trailer. But if you like fancy outfits and hats with a peppering of fast-talking and interrupting and a dabble of quality performances from Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, and Marin Hinkle, then you'll be fine. [Trailer]

Dead Ringers (April 21, Prime Video)

What's better than one Rachel Weisz? That's right, two Rachel Weiszes. Dead Ringers is a modern, gender-flipped take on David Cronenberg's film of the same name, starring Weisz in the roles originally played by Jeremy Irons. She plays the toxically co-dependent twin gynecologists (what a collection of words) Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who, let's say, aren't afraid to violate the Hippocratic Oath in order to challenge misogyny in women's health care. Consider us on board. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Citadel (April 28, Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may be Amazon's most expensive series, but Citadel may be its most ambitious. The action-thriller produced by the Russo brothers stars Game of Thrones' Richard Madden and Quantico's Priyanka Chopra as spies who work for Citadel, an agency "loyal to no country," as Stanley Tucci mic drops in the trailer. Eight years after being double crossed and losing all memory of who they were, they're pulled back into Citadel to probably save the world or something. If that sounds like a lot, it's because it is, but it gets a lot more "a lot." Four international spin-off series, which will be locally produced in different languages and feature stories that are interconnected with the other series, are also planned to expand the universe, Marvel style. Russo it up, Russo brothers! [Trailer]

More on Amazon:

Everything coming to Prime Video in April

April 1

American Gigolo (1980)

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Face/Off (1997)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li's Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lifeguard (1976)

Mary and The Witch's Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

McLintock (1963)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Ray (2004)

School Ties (1992)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Descendants (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

Titanic (1997)

To the Wonder (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

We're No Angels (1989)

Whiplash (2014)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 4

Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)

Bros (2022)

April 6

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)

April 7

On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

Gangs of Lagos (2023)

April 11

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

April 12

Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

Kill Me Three Times (2015)

Life Itself (2014)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

Whose Streets? (2017)

April 14

Greek Salad (2023)

April 19

Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

Demon Warriors (2007)

Happy Happy (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Magic Trip (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

April 21

Dead Ringers (2023)

Judy Blume Forever (2023)

April 26

Crazy Love (2007)

Syrup (2013)

April 28

Citadel (2023)

Everything coming to Freevee in April

April 1

Touched by an Angel (1994)

The Twilight Zone S1-2 (2019)

The Twilight Zone S1-5 (1959)

Hawaii Five-O S1-12 (1968)

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

American Psycho (2000)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Being Frank (2018)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

De-Lovely (2004)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Doula (2022)

Fame (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Joy (2015)

Just Go with It (2011)

Killer Joe (2011)

Land (2021)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Looper (2012)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

Major Payne (1995)

Missing in Action (1984)

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985)

Paranoia (2013)

Peter Pan (2003)

Posse (1993)

Rescue Dawn (2006)

Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (2020)

Safe House (2012)

Shutter Island (2010)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Tango One (2018)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Boss (2016)

The Colour Room (2021)

The Current War (2017)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Thief (1981)

Tombstone (1993)

Whatever Works (2009)

April 6

Saban's Power Rangers (2017)

April 7

Jury Duty (2023)

April 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)