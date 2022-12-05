Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 5

Join or Sign In
Two new exciting shows join the list
Get out of here, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power! Jeff Bezos' almost half a billion dollars project is out of the top half of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for the the first time since it premiered in September. It was booted out by a couple new shows: the soapy family drama Riches (No. 2) and the murder mystery Three Pines (No. 3), both of which premiered on Friday. The Peripheral remains in the top spot after its Season 1 finale was released over the weekend, so expect it to leave the No. 1 position pretty soon. Which show or movie will take over? Riches seems like it has the edge over Three Pines, as the former released its entire six-episode season at once and the latter has more episodes, but is doing a weekly roll out.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 2
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1
For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed
Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2
For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney
Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 10
For fans of: Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini, bad movies
Is it good?: Nope
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
