Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 6

Amazon Prime Video doesn't have a lot of original Christmas movies or even a lot of good licensed Christmas movies, so subscribers are left with scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to holiday treats. That's probably why the 2004 stinker Surviving Christmas, starring Ben Affleck and James Gandolfini, is No. 10 on Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. The Peripheral, Riches, Three Pines, and The English remain in the top four spots.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

A Unicorn for Christmas (2022) - CGI turns a real-life pony into a really fake unicorn in this Christmas film. (Dec. 3)

- CGI turns a real-life pony into a really fake unicorn in this Christmas film. (Dec. 3) Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) - Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones play a divorced couple who try to remain friends in this rom-com. (Dec. 5)

- Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones play a divorced couple who try to remain friends in this rom-com. (Dec. 5) A Lot Like Christmas (2021) - A small Christmas tree lot owner is in trouble when a big-box store starts selling trees! (Dec. 6)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The Bad Guy (2022) - Italian series about a lawyer who breaks bad after he's wrongly accused of being a gangster. (Dec. 8)

- Italian series about a lawyer who breaks bad after he's wrongly accused of being a gangster. (Dec. 8) La La Land (2016) - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sing and dance their way into your heart. (Dec. 8)

- Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sing and dance their way into your heart. (Dec. 8) Hawa (2022) - Bangladeshi film about a fishing crew who come upon a strange catch. It was submitted for Best International Feature for next year's Oscars. (Dec. 9)

- Bangladeshi film about a fishing crew who come upon a strange catch. It was submitted for Best International Feature for next year's Oscars. (Dec. 9) Something From Tiffany's (2022) - Holiday film about an engagement ring mixup. (Dec. 9)

- Holiday film about an engagement ring mixup. (Dec. 9) The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022) - Spanish Christmas comedy film about the three wise men and Santa and Krampus? (Dec. 9)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 5

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Riches David Hindley/Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6





James Gandolfini and Ben Affleck, Surviving Christmas

For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yeterday's rank: 7



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini, bad movies

Is it good?: Nope

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Dec. 6