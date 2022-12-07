Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 7

T'Nia Miller, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video

Very little has changed on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list from yesterday to today, Wednesday, Dec. 7. Jack Ryan moved up, The People We Hate at the Wedding moved down, and The Boys — like a cat that can't decide if it wants to go out or come in — is back on the list after some time off again. Very little should change for a while, as there aren't any high profile Prime Video releases in the near future.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

A Unicorn for Christmas (2022) - CGI turns a real-life pony into a really fake unicorn in this Christmas film. (Dec. 3)

- CGI turns a real-life pony into a really fake unicorn in this Christmas film. (Dec. 3) Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) - Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones play a divorced couple who try to remain friends in this rom-com. (Dec. 5)

- Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones play a divorced couple who try to remain friends in this rom-com. (Dec. 5) A Lot Like Christmas (2021) - A small Christmas tree lot owner is in trouble when a big-box store starts selling trees! (Dec. 6)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The Bad Guy (2022) - Italian series about a lawyer who breaks bad after he's wrongly accused of being a gangster. (Dec. 8)

- Italian series about a lawyer who breaks bad after he's wrongly accused of being a gangster. (Dec. 8) La La Land (2016) - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sing and dance their way into your heart. (Dec. 8)

- Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sing and dance their way into your heart. (Dec. 8) Hawa (2022) - Bangladeshi film about a fishing crew who come upon a strange catch. It was submitted for Best International Feature for next year's Oscars. (Dec. 9)

- Bangladeshi film about a fishing crew who come upon a strange catch. It was submitted for Best International Feature for next year's Oscars. (Dec. 9) Something From Tiffany's (2022) - Holiday film about an engagement ring mixup. (Dec. 9)

- Holiday film about an engagement ring mixup. (Dec. 9) The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022) - Spanish Christmas comedy film about the three wise men and Santa and Krampus? (Dec. 9)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 6

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Clare Coulter, Three Pines Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Jovan Adepo and John Hoogenakker, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jennifer Clasen/Amazon Studios

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yeterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



