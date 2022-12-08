Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8

Asa Butterfield, Your Christmas or Mine? Amazon Studios

It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

A Lot Like Christmas (2021) - A small Christmas tree lot owner is in trouble when a big-box store starts selling trees! (Dec. 6)

- A small Christmas tree lot owner is in trouble when a big-box store starts selling trees! (Dec. 6) The Bad Guy (2022) - Italian series about a lawyer who breaks bad after he's wrongly accused of being a gangster. (Dec. 8)

- Italian series about a lawyer who breaks bad after he's wrongly accused of being a gangster. (Dec. 8) La La Land (2016) - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sing and dance their way into your heart. (Dec. 8)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Hawa (2022) - Bangladeshi film about a fishing crew who come upon a strange catch. It was submitted for Best International Feature for next year's Oscars. (Dec. 9)

- Bangladeshi film about a fishing crew who come upon a strange catch. It was submitted for Best International Feature for next year's Oscars. (Dec. 9) Something From Tiffany's (2022) - Holiday film about an engagement ring mixup. (Dec. 9)

- Holiday film about an engagement ring mixup. (Dec. 9) The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022) - Spanish Christmas comedy film about the three wise men and Santa and Krampus, I guess. (Dec. 9)

- Spanish Christmas comedy film about the three wise men and Santa and Krampus, I guess. (Dec. 9) The Shack (2017) - Christian drama film about a guy who meets God in a cabin. (Dec. 10)

- Christian drama film about a guy who meets God in a cabin. (Dec. 10) Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022) - [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13)

- [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13) The Black Phone (2022) - The popular new horror classic from Joe Hill. (Dec. 13)

- The popular new horror classic from Joe Hill. (Dec. 13) Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) - Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots: The Movie. (Dec. 13)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 7

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Yeterday's rank: 7





Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Prime Video

6. Your Christmas or Mine?

For fans of: Christmas rom-coms, Wife Swap

Is it good?: It's a perfectly cookie-cutter holiday film about love, family, Christmas spirit, etc.

Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 8