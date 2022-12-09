Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 9

Join or Sign In
Chief Inspector Armand Gamache is here to solve the mystery of how to be No. 1
A good murder mystery is a recipe for streaming success, and the new series Three Pines is cooking up a feast on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. The series has moved up to the No. 2 spot on the charts, and with its weekly rollout of new episodes on Fridays, it has a real shot at the top spot over the weekend as The Peripheral begins its inevitable fade now that its first season is over. It seems the Christmas spirit was fleeting for Prime members, as the new holiday film Your Christmas or Mine? is already down two spots to No. 8 after premiering at No. 6 yesterday. But there's another chance for festive cheer as Prime Video's biggest Christmas movie, Something From Tiffany's, is out today.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 8
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed
Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yeterday's rank: 5
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Christmas rom-coms, Wife Swap
Is it good?: It's a perfectly cookie-cutter holiday film about love, family, Christmas spirit, etc.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney
Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Dec. 9