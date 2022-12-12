Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 12

Kendrick Sampson and Zoey Deutsch, Something From Tiffany's Erin Simkin/Prime Video

Christmas has nothing on murder. The mystery series Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina in an adaptation of Louise Penny's Chief Inspector Armand Gamache books, is the new No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 shows and movies list, fending off the Christmas rom-com Something From Tiffany's, which just premiered this weekend. After spending most of November and December in the top spot, The Peripheral has dropped down to No. 3, and Chris Pratt's The Terminal List has fallen off the list entirely.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Hawa (2022) - Bangladeshi film about a fishing crew who come upon a strange catch. It was submitted for Best International Feature for next year's Oscars. (Dec. 9)

- Bangladeshi film about a fishing crew who come upon a strange catch. It was submitted for Best International Feature for next year's Oscars. (Dec. 9) Something From Tiffany's (2022) - Holiday film about an engagement ring mixup. (Dec. 9)

- Holiday film about an engagement ring mixup. (Dec. 9) The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022) - Spanish Christmas comedy film about the three wise men and Santa and Krampus, I guess. (Dec. 9)

- Spanish Christmas comedy film about the three wise men and Santa and Krampus, I guess. (Dec. 9) The Shack (2017) - Christian drama film about a guy who meets God in a cabin. (Dec. 10)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022) - [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13)

- [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13) The Black Phone (2022) - The popular new horror classic from Joe Hill. (Dec. 13)

- The popular new horror classic from Joe Hill. (Dec. 13) Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) - Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots: The Movie. (Dec. 13)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 9

Alfred Molina, Three Pines Laurent Guérin, Amazon Studios

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations

Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6





Asa Butterfield, Your Christmas or Mine? Amazon Studios

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4



9. Your Christmas or Mine?

For fans of: Christmas rom-coms, Wife Swap

Is it good?: It's a perfectly cookie-cutter holiday film about love, family, Christmas spirit, etc.

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Friday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Dec. 12