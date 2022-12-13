Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 13

Join or Sign In
Smell the sweet aroma of baked Cat in the Hat
Unbeknownst to us, there seems to be a secret pact between all streaming services to produce as many baking shows as possible. How else could you explain the proliferation of shows featuring amateur bakers competitively making bizarre sweets? At this point, if you consider yourself an amateur baker and you haven't been on one of these shows, what are you even doing? The latest wacky baking show to hit streaming is Prime Video's Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, which is exactly what it sounds like. It debuts at No. 9 on the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list for Tuesday, Dec. 13. Canadian murder mystery Three Pines stays at No. 1 for the second day in a row.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 12
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed
Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations
Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery
Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Christmas rom-coms, Wife Swap
Is it good?: It's a perfectly cookie-cutter holiday film about love, family, Christmas spirit, etc.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Dec. 13