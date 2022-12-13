Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge Adam Rose/Prime Video

Unbeknownst to us, there seems to be a secret pact between all streaming services to produce as many baking shows as possible. How else could you explain the proliferation of shows featuring amateur bakers competitively making bizarre sweets? At this point, if you consider yourself an amateur baker and you haven't been on one of these shows, what are you even doing? The latest wacky baking show to hit streaming is Prime Video's Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, which is exactly what it sounds like. It debuts at No. 9 on the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list for Tuesday, Dec. 13. Canadian murder mystery Three Pines stays at No. 1 for the second day in a row.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

The Shack (2017) - Christian drama film about a guy who meets God in a cabin. (Dec. 10)

- Christian drama film about a guy who meets God in a cabin. (Dec. 10) Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022) - [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13)

- [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13) The Black Phone (2022) - The popular new horror classic from Joe Hill. (Dec. 13)

- The popular new horror classic from Joe Hill. (Dec. 13) Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) - Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots: The Movie. (Dec. 13)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico (2022) - Reality battle royale with comedians trying to make each other laugh.

- Reality battle royale with comedians trying to make each other laugh. About Fate (2022) - Rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann.

- Rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann. Nanny (2022) - Horror film about an immigrant who cares for an upscale New York couple's kid while her own child is left back in Africa.

- Horror film about an immigrant who cares for an upscale New York couple's kid while her own child is left back in Africa. Unexpectedly Expecting (2021) - Spanish rom-com movie about a pregnant woman and the love triangle that got her there.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 12

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Jourdan Dunn, Riches David Hindley/Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations

Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2





Charlie Vickers, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



9. Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery

Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



10. Your Christmas or Mine?

For fans of: Christmas rom-coms, Wife Swap

Is it good?: It's a perfectly cookie-cutter holiday film about love, family, Christmas spirit, etc.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Dec. 13