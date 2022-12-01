X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 1

Christmas has come to Prime Video

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray, Angel Falls Christmas

Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray, Angel Falls Christmas

Christmas has finally come to Amazon Prime Video, with the holiday film Angel Falls Christmas ho ho hoing its way into the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 1. The cheery film stars 90210's Jessica Lowndes and One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray as two people who blah blah blah while fake snow cascades down on them... you know how these things go. It was a 2021 holiday film that was on one of those networks you've never heard of, and now it's on Prime. Amazon isn't getting into the Christmas spirit like other streamers, as it doesn't make its own Christmas movies. (Madelaine Petsch's Hotel for the Holidays comes to Amazon's free streaming service Freevee tomorrow, though.) Why so Scroogey, Jeff Bezos? 

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

  • Angry Angel (2017) - A rom-com about an angel who gets caught in a love triangle. (Nov. 27)
  • Angel Falls Christmas (2021) - A workaholic doctor learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a sexy barista. (Nov. 29)
  • A whole bunch of old movies and shows, like NYPD Blue, Zoolander, and Cloverfield - Here's the full list (Dec. 1)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

  • Riches (2022) - Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2)
  • Three Pines (2022) - Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this French detective series. (Dec. 2)
  • Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) - A new couple who can't bear to be apart for Christmas both decide to surprise the other and end up spending Christmas with each other's families. (Dec. 2)
  • A Unicorn for Christmas (2022) - CGI turns a real-life pony into a really fake unicorn in this Christmas film. (Dec. 3)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 30

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Ben Pratt and Kristen Bell, The People We Hate at the Wedding

Ben Pratt and Kristen Bell, The People We Hate at the Wedding

 Amazon Studios

1. The Peripheral

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The English

For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The People We Hate at the Wedding

For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney
Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5


More on Amazon:

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List

 Amazon Studios

6. Mammals

For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

9. Good Night Oppy

For fans of: Human achievement, human connection, robot achievement
Is it good?: It's a fantastic, touching documentary about the famous Mars rover
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Angel Falls Christmas

For fans of: Former teen stars getting a paycheck, learning the true meaning of yada yada yada
Is it good?: If you have to ask...
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 1