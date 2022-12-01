Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 1

Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray, Angel Falls Christmas

Christmas has finally come to Amazon Prime Video, with the holiday film Angel Falls Christmas ho ho hoing its way into the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 1. The cheery film stars 90210's Jessica Lowndes and One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray as two people who blah blah blah while fake snow cascades down on them... you know how these things go. It was a 2021 holiday film that was on one of those networks you've never heard of, and now it's on Prime. Amazon isn't getting into the Christmas spirit like other streamers, as it doesn't make its own Christmas movies. (Madelaine Petsch's Hotel for the Holidays comes to Amazon's free streaming service Freevee tomorrow, though.) Why so Scroogey, Jeff Bezos?

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Angry Angel (2017) - A rom-com about an angel who gets caught in a love triangle. (Nov. 27)

- A rom-com about an angel who gets caught in a love triangle. (Nov. 27) Angel Falls Christmas (2021) - A workaholic doctor learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a sexy barista. (Nov. 29)

- A workaholic doctor learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a sexy barista. (Nov. 29) A whole bunch of old movies and shows, like NYPD Blue, Zoolander, and Cloverfield - Here's the full list (Dec. 1)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Riches (2022) - Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2)

- Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2) Three Pines (2022) - Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this French detective series. (Dec. 2)

- Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this French detective series. (Dec. 2) Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) - A new couple who can't bear to be apart for Christmas both decide to surprise the other and end up spending Christmas with each other's families. (Dec. 2)

- A new couple who can't bear to be apart for Christmas both decide to surprise the other and end up spending Christmas with each other's families. (Dec. 2) A Unicorn for Christmas (2022) - CGI turns a real-life pony into a really fake unicorn in this Christmas film. (Dec. 3)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 30

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Ben Pratt and Kristen Bell, The People We Hate at the Wedding Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Amazon Studios

For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Human achievement, human connection, robot achievement

Is it good?: It's a fantastic, touching documentary about the famous Mars rover

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Angel Falls Christmas

For fans of: Former teen stars getting a paycheck, learning the true meaning of yada yada yada

Is it good?: If you have to ask...

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 1