Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 1

Christmas has come to Prime Video
Christmas has finally come to Amazon Prime Video, with the holiday film Angel Falls Christmas ho ho hoing its way into the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 1. The cheery film stars 90210's Jessica Lowndes and One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray as two people who blah blah blah while fake snow cascades down on them... you know how these things go. It was a 2021 holiday film that was on one of those networks you've never heard of, and now it's on Prime. Amazon isn't getting into the Christmas spirit like other streamers, as it doesn't make its own Christmas movies. (Madelaine Petsch's Hotel for the Holidays comes to Amazon's free streaming service Freevee tomorrow, though.) Why so Scroogey, Jeff Bezos?
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 30
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney
Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Human achievement, human connection, robot achievement
Is it good?: It's a fantastic, touching documentary about the famous Mars rover
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Former teen stars getting a paycheck, learning the true meaning of yada yada yada
Is it good?: If you have to ask...
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 1