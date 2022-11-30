Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30

Chaske Spencer, The English Diego Lopez Calvin/Amazon Studios

As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Angry Angel (2017) - A rom-com about an angel who gets caught in a love triangle. (Nov. 27)

- A rom-com about an angel who gets caught in a love triangle. (Nov. 27) Angel Falls Christmas (2021) - A workaholic doctor learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a sexy barista. (Nov. 29)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

A whole bunch of movies and shows, like NYPD Blue, Zoolander, and Cloverfield - Here's the full list (Dec. 1)

- Here's the full list (Dec. 1) Riches (2022) - Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2)

- Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2) Three Pines (2022) - Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this French detective series. (Dec. 2)

- Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this French detective series. (Dec. 2) Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) - A new couple who can't bear to be apart for Christmas both decide to surprise the other and end up spending Christmas with their boo's families. (Dec. 2)

- A new couple who can't bear to be apart for Christmas both decide to surprise the other and end up spending Christmas with their boo's families. (Dec. 2) A Unicorn for Christmas (2022) - CGI turns a real-life pony into a really fake unicorn in this Christmas film. (Dec. 3)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 29

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian, Prime Video

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Melia Kreiling and James Corden, Mammals Rory Mulvey, Amazon Studios

For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Human achievement, human connection, robot achievement

Is it good?: It's a fantastic, touching documentary about the famous Mars rover

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Nov. 30