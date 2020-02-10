Hollywood's biggest night finished with a bang, with Bong Joon Ho's South Korean film Parasite winning the biggest prize in an upset. Sam Mendes' 1917 was the perceived Best Picture frontrunner coming into the 92nd Academy Awards, but Parasite cleaned house all night long, winning Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best International Feature, and making history as the first non-English language Best Picture winner ever.

1917 still picked up wins for Best Cinematography, Visual Effects, and Sound Mixing. Meanwhile, in the four acting categories, things went exactly as expected. Joaquin Phoenix did indeed nab his Best Actor win for Joker, and Brad Pitt collected his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And the third time was a charm for Laura Dern, who won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story, and Renée Zellweger's eponymous portrayal in Judy added a Best Actress Oscar to her trophy shelf.

See all the winners of the 2020 Oscars below.

Bong Joon Ho, 92nd Academy AwardsBong Joon Ho, 92nd Academy Awards

JUMP TO: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Directing, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature, Film Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Cinematography, Costume Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Production Design

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Parasite

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
 Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Brad PittBrad Pitt


Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
 Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Laura DernLaura Dern


Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

Steve Zaillan, The Irishman
WINNER: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body - Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman
Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight
WINNER: Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera

Documentary Feature

WINNER: American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert
The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan
For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, and Atanas Georgiev

Film Editing

WINNER: Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v. Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Yang Jinmo, Parasite

Original Score

WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Idina Menzel, 2020 OscarsIdina Menzel, 2020 Oscars


Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4 - Randy Newman
WINNER: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman - Elton John and Bernie Taupin
 "I'm Standing with You," Breakthrough - Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Standing Up," Harriet - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
WINNER: Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges, Joker
WINNER: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
 Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva
WINNER: Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
 Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre
Sister - Siqi Song

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
WINNER: The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry
 Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister - Delphine Girard

Sound Mixing

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow, Ford v. Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland, Joker
WINNER: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

WINNER: Donald Sylvester, Ford v. Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray, Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917
Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
 Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi - Poland
Honeyland - North Macedonia
Les Miserables - France
Pain and Glory - Spain
WINNER: Parasite - South Korea

Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole, 1917

Visual Effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephane Grabli, The Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman, The Lion King
WINNER: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy, 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, The Irishman
Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917
WINNER: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, Parasite

