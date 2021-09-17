Top Movies and Shows on Hulu in 2021

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

There's something new on Hulu every day, from original series and movies to the latest episodes of your network TV favorites. And while having options is great, this is a safe space to admit that it can also be overwhelming. You don't have to lose an hour trying to decide what to watch; let TV Guide lend a hand with our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu right now. Our latest recommendations include great new shows like Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and FX on Hulu's Reservation Dogs, as well as PEN15, which just returned for an animated special. Plus, stay tuned later this month as fall TV season picks up.

Curious how this list was made? Our selections are focused on new releases, original shows and movies from Hulu and FX on Hulu, and critical hits you can't stream anywhere else, as well as a handful of underrated favorites you might not find on other lists. Big titles like Ramy and The Great will be back on the list when they return, so you can pass that time by finding something new to enjoy. These are the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu right now.

Last updated Sept. 17, 2021; newer additions are at the top

For fans of: Murder podcasts, making fun of murder podcasts

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is at the center of a strange and wonderful Venn Diagram. It's got sleuthing, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena Gomez, jokes about podcasts, fake Broadway musical flops, and Sting. The comedy-crime-farce hybrid follows a trio of neighbors — an egotistical actor with one TV hit (Martin), a washed-up Broadway director (Short), and an enigmatic artist (Gomez) — who come together to investigate a murder in their building. It's a cozy, old-school mystery about three lonely people with secrets that gets both sadder and sillier as it goes. [Trailer]







For fans of: Troublemaking teens, raps about frybread

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



Paulina Alexis, Devery Jacobs, D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, and Lane Factor, Reservation Dogs Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs is the ideal show to kick back with: a chill hangout comedy about friends getting into scrapes. The new FX on Hulu series centers on four Native American teens (played by D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor) looking for a way out of their rural Oklahoma reservation after the death of their friend. To fund an escape to California, they steal trucks and cause trouble, landing themselves in a turf war with a much more intimidating gang. Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is brought to the screen by an all-Indigenous lineup of writers, directors, and stars, who've built an authentic world that feels loved and lived-in from the start. It's also a riot. [Trailer]







For fans of: Cringe comedy, Y2K nostalgia

Number of seasons: 2



Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine, PEN15 Lara Solanki/Hulu

When PEN15 premiered in 2019, it got a lot of attention for its big gimmick: Co-creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, adult women in their 30s, star as middle school-aged versions of themselves, surrounded by a cast of actual 13-year-olds. But that gimmick is only one of the reasons to keep watching. To be in middle school is to exist in a waking nightmare, and it's clear in everything -- from their caved-in posture to the awkward expressions on their faces -- that Erskine and Konkle remember that. PEN15 has put Maya and Anna through the trials and tribulations of sleepovers, pool parties, and first kisses. They practice witchcraft. They play team sports. They join the school play, resulting in two of the series' best episodes so far. They -- and their friends -- break your heart in the quietest, most recognizably real ways. When Maya is called ugly, or the girls' new friend Maura (Ashlee Grubbs) is called out for lying about her own popularity, it feels like the end of the world because to them, in that moment, it is. Every TV show wants to make you feel something, but PEN15 burrows down inside you, sticks to your bones, and makes sure you never forget the things it shows you, much like adolescence. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: What We Do in the Shadows (the movie), Jackie Daytona, the Superb Owl

Number of seasons: 3 (renewed for Season 4)



Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows Russ Martin/FX

Think about some of the greatest hangout comedies of all time, with roommates and their disparate personalities clashing in close quarters. Now make them vampires. That sounds like a doomed concept that will run out of jokes before the first virgin can be sucked dry, but it's working for the best comedy on TV right now, What We Do in the Shadows. The mockumentary follows three bloodsuckers, their human familiar, and a being so boring that he drains the life out of others as they cope with a technologically advanced world that fears them and is fascinated by them. It's like a goth kid's Seinfeld. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Nicole Kidman's wigs, trying unsuccessfully to recapture the high of The White Lotus

Number of seasons: 1



Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers Hulu

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley just can't stop adapting Liane Moriarty novels into very dramatic miniseries. This latest one is not very Big Little Lies-y at all, for the record. Instead, it's set at a wellness resort hosted by Masha (Kidman, doing an accent and wearing a wig, as is her wont), who has invited nine strangers on a 10-day retreat that promises to help them deal with their own personal demons. From there, things start to spiral out of control. Kidman is joined by a stacked cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and a whole lot of other famous people. Between Nine Perfect Strangers, Old, and The White Lotus, this was the summer of the sinister resort vacation. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: TikTok teens, feeling bad about the concept of fame

Number of seasons: 1



Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, The D'Amelio Show Denise Crew/Hulu

Have you ever watched Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's TikToks on your phone and thought, "I want this, but bigger and longer"? I have great news for you! The Gen Z-beloved sisters now have their own reality show, all about their struggle to be normal young people amid their rise to fame. It might make you sad for them. And to everyone who just read all of this and thought, "I have no idea what any of these words mean," to you I say: Don't even worry about it, buddy. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: The best musical acts of the '60s, reclaiming history

B.B. King, Summer of Soul 20th Century Studios

The same year Woodstock was held and grabbed all the headlines as the only thing that happened in music in 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, with performances by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, and more. Footage of the festival never saw the light of day until the release of this film, which marks the directorial debut of musician Questlove. If you need more reason to watch it, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) has been universally acclaimed and won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the documentary category at Sundance. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Fleabag, but with Irish accents

Number of seasons: 2



Aisling Bea, This Way Up Hulu

In a perfect world, someday we'll talk about This Way Up with as much reverence as we talk about Fleabag. Created by and starring Aisling Bea, the dark comedy begins in the aftermath of a depressive episode; when we meet Áine (Bea) at the beginning of Season 1, she's recently out of rehab for "a teeny little nervous breakdown." The comedy and the tragedy of the show comes out of Áine's interactions with the people in her life — the ways she tries to keep the depths of her suffering from her protective older sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan); her fledgling, potentially romantic connection with Richard (Tobias Menzies); and her tragic friendship with Tom (Ricky Grover). It's a snapshot of a life in the process of being rebuilt, of what it's like to not simply ignore but actually live with mental illness. It's messy and chaotic and hilarious in all the best ways. You will also absolutely walk away with "Zombie" by the Cranberries stuck in your head, but that's part of the charm. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Secrets and lies, '90s fashion

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer Freeform

Cruel Summer is the best kind of summer beach read in TV form. Told across three years in the early to mid '90s, the "she said, she said" drama jumps between the perspectives of two teens who know more than they're saying: Kate (Olivia Holt), the kidnap victim, and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), the wannabe popular girl who took over her life. As their secrets spill out, the series reveals its own agenda: to tear apart every teen show's worst "hot for teacher" storyline while still being, in every other way, exactly the type of juicy teen show that might have one. For all the trauma it's unpacking, Cruel Summer knows the soapy mystery is what keeps its audience coming back. Cool and smart: every teen's dream. [Trailer]







For fans of: Dick jokes, but also the artistic process, man

Number of seasons: 2



Dave Burd, Dave Byron Cohen/FX

If you're like me, you watched a couple of episodes of Dave and got turned off by all the sophomoric dick jokes and gave up. But then you heard it got better, so you watched a bit more, and sure enough, it did. By the first season finale, you thought to yourself, "Damn, this IS a good show." And it only got better in Season 2. Dave and Dave — the show and the neurotic rapper who is simultaneously self-shaming and extremely cocky — both grow on you, even with all the bumps along the road. Few shows cover the artistic process and its frequent collision with being a likable human like Dave, because it knows that the two are at odds with each other. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Not sugarcoating motherhood, being alive

Number of seasons: 4 (renewed for Season 5)



Pamela Adlon and Olivia Edward, Better Things Suzanne Tenner/FX

At this point, I talk so much about everything I adore about Pamela Adlon's bittersweet comedy that everyone I know is probably tired of hearing about it, but it's not my fault it keeps growing more extraordinary with every season. Better Things celebrates the mundanity of existence like nothing else. It's about the little moments that make us who we are and make life worth living, from its lovingly shot cooking scenes to the casual way it examines the daily sacrifices parents, especially single mothers, make for their kids. It's the most human show on TV by a mile. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Burger puns, workplace comedies that are also family comedies

Number of seasons: 11 (renewed through Season 13)



Bob's Burgers Fox

Don't let the animation fool you into thinking Bob's Burgers is crude or just for kids. It's one of the best family comedies, not to mention one of the best comedies about working-class characters, on TV right now. The Fox sitcom follows the Belcher family, whose burger restaurant is an all-hands-on-deck job that even the kids get roped into. The show is straightforward about their constant financial stress, which leads to some of the family's best hijinks but also highlights how hard they work to care for each other. Parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) have an enviably healthy marriage, and each Belcher kid is encouraged to be as delightfully weird as they want. Bob's also serves up some of the best puns in the game. [Trailer]







For fans of: Philosophical debates, Alex Garland's sci-fi, San Francisco

Number of seasons: 1



Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno, Devs Raymond Liu/FX

After movies like Ex Machina and Annihilation, Alex Garland is proving to be one of sci-fi's most exciting creators, and his TV debut features all his trademarks. Devs is packed with philosophy and intellectual discussions about existence, technology's place in society's advancement, and the dire consequences of tinkering with fate, almost to the point that it's too cerebral. But take it slow and you'll find a beautifully filmed single-season series that has big points to make about the dangerous precipice advanced computing has us inching toward. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Trans rights, emotional sports stories

Changing the Game Hulu

One of the most talked about issues in sports today is the role of transgender athletes in athletics. The award-winning documentary Changing the Game takes a humane, honest look at the subject from the point of view of three transgender teen athletes fighting for their right to compete. The centerpiece is trans man Mack Beggs, who was given two options by his home state of Texas: wrestle as his assigned sex (female) or quit. He chose to wrestle. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Love, Simon, coming out stories

Number of seasons: 2 (renewed for Season 3)



Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Hulu

This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger dive back into the world of Love, Simon — the 2018 film starring Nick Robinson that they also wrote together — with a charming sequel series, Love, Victor. Michael Cimino leads the series as the eponymous teenager, Victor, who moves with his family to Atlanta and finds himself at Simon's old high school, living in the shadow of what seems like the most romantic coming-out story of all time. Season 1 focused on Victor trying to navigate a social life at a new high school while also trying to figure out his sexuality despite pressure from his very Catholic family, with Simon acting as his coming-out guide via email. The sophomore season allows Victor more room to explore his confirmed identity and to carve out his own space in the LGBTQIA+ community after coming out to his family. As Victor grows more comfortable with himself, we also get to spend more time with the characters who surround him and help make this show the charming delight that it is. -Megan Vick [Trailer]







For fans of: Eric Andre, surreal talk shows, shameless male nudity

Number of seasons: 5



Eric Andre, The Eric Andre Show Adult Swim

It's hard to describe The Eric Andre Show in a way that makes any kind of sense. Presented in the style of low-budget public access TV, it could technically be called a talk show, though if you're expecting to see a standard glib celebrity interview conducted by a guy named Jimmy, you'll be very disappointed. As the name suggests, the show is instead hosted by noted purveyor of chaos Eric Andre, who plays a hyper-fictionalized version of himself, and he's joined by his detached co-host/straight man, Hannibal Burress. Every episode begins with Andre violently destroying his set, and his eventual monologue usually spirals into a series of dark musings dragged out from the depths of his mind. He invites celebrities, who are sometimes intentionally bad impersonators and sometimes very real, into the mess, and the guests typically come in blissfully unaware of what is about to happen to them, which is clear from their often shocked, furious, and terrified faces. Andre's host spares no one and never acknowledges that anything is out of the ordinary, even as things get progressively more bizarre, like the time live rats were released on Stacey Dash's feet. Though this show is definitely not for everyone, the only thing I can really guarantee is that it's not like anything else you'll ever watch. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Cute animals, feeling hopeful for once, saving the world

The Biggest Little Farm Hulu/screengrab

The thought of watching a white couple from Los Angeles give up city life to start an organic farm sounds like a hard pass. But in the documentary The Biggest Little Farm, self-righteousness and hipster woke culture isn't the star; nature, in all her splendid beauty, is. This stunning documentary manages to capture the power of life with incredible footage of flora and fauna. It also captures the positive impact that humans can have, for a change, as the director, John Chester, and his wife, Molly, transform neglected acreage into a thriving ecosystem where every animal big and small plays a part. Even though there are some basic facts of life on full display here — animals will die — it's a great watch for the whole family. This is one of those rare films you'll leave feeling that you can make a difference. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Struggling artists, really great TV

Number of seasons: 2 (renewed through Season 4)



FX

If you're looking for a character-driven show and you're willing to try out something that relishes being super weird, make Atlanta your next watch. Donald Glover, who also created the series, stars as Earn, an aimless, cynical college-dropout-turned-music-manager working overtime to get his cousin's (Brian Tyree Henry) rap career off the ground, despite not really being qualified to manage anyone. At any given moment, the tone of the series alternates between goofy comedy, acidic satire, and surrealist horror, not to mention the very real, very human dramatic beats. You pretty much just have to watch it to get it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Class conflict, conning the rich

Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho, and Jang Hye-jin, Parasite Neon

Parasite, the 2020 winner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, is on Hulu, so you are really running out of excuses if you haven't seen it. Though technically not at all about any parasites, it's the parasitic metaphor that really strikes hard as a low-income family slowly infiltrates a wealthy family, living off them like ticks on a dog. But both sides have deep, dark secrets that come to light by the movie's totally bonkers ending. The movie's message isn't the only thing to watch for; Bong's immaculate direction and cinematography are bolstered by a truly incredible performance by its ensemble cast. Don't be that person who hasn't seen Parasite. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Fighting the patriarchy, pain

Number of seasons: 4 (renewed for Season 5)



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Sophie Giraud, Hulu

Who needs escapism when you can have the least escapist show on TV? The Handmaid's Tale has developed a reputation for being a huge downer as real life has inched closer to life in Gilead, the totalitarian theocracy the series imagines as the future of America. But the refusal to offer easy relief can be cathartic in its own way, and The Handmaid's Tale's one-step-forward, two-steps-back revolution makes every rare moment of real progress hit harder. Over the span of four seasons, June (Elisabeth Moss) has gone from trying to survive in Gilead to fanning the flames of rebellion — and potentially getting a little too caught up in her quest for revenge. Blessed be the hashtag resistance. [Trailer]







For fans of: Food shows, travel shows, having a political conscience

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Dominic Valente/Hulu

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi knows food pretty well, which is why she's a trustworthy successor to Anthony Bourdain in her travel docuseries about cuisine across the United States. Yes, a large part of the show is watching in abject jealousy as Lakshmi eats delicious-looking food, but its edge lies in its celebration of the cultures that have helped define American food. In one particularly moving episode, she eats with a Native American community in Arizona; in another, she visits a Thai community in Las Vegas. This is the kind of show that examines all the ways food brings us together, but also looks at the ways food has been weaponized against the people who brought it here in the first place. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Beautiful people, sad people, Irish people, Sally Rooney

Number of seasons: 1



Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People Element Pictures / Enda Bowe, Hulu

This adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People follows a complex romance that spans several years. At the story's center are Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), who meet as teenagers and, despite coming from two very different backgrounds, discover that they have a connection that leads them to engage in an intense, on-again off-again relationship that follows them into adulthood. The show portrays young love and heartbreak in a way that's as stark as it is surprising, and it's hard not to get sucked in by the various ways these two characters fall apart only to inevitably come back together again. Fair warning: There is a lot of sex. Like… a lot.. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Groundhog Day, wedding shenanigans





Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, Palm Springs Hulu

The less you know about Palm Springs going into it, the better, but it's probably no secret at this point that this delightful comedy features Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as a pair of wedding goers who find themselves trapped in a time loop. Their performances are at once goofy and grounded, and there are plenty of surprises packed into every precious minute of this wild, incredibly fun rom-com with touches of sci-fi. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Breaking glass ceilings, the inner workings of a Minneapolis news station, jokes!

Number of seasons: 7



Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight, The Mary Tyler Moore Show 20th Century Fox Television/Fotos International/Getty Images

One of the greatest sitcoms of all time, The Mary Tyler Moore Show is so packed with first-rate funny people that it launched three spin-offs: Valerie Harper's Rhoda, Cloris Leachman's Phyllis, and Ed Asner's Lou Grant. But the heart of the classic comedy series is Mary Tyler Moore's Mary Richards, who's "making it after all" as a producer at a low-rated Minneapolis news station. As an unmarried woman focused on her career, Mary was a rarity on television, opening doors for women who came after. Still, being groundbreaking was never the only thing that made The Mary Tyler Moore Show — or Mary Richards — great. The show has endured because it's laugh-out-loud hilarious, the story of coworkers who unexpectedly begin to cherish each other. [Trailer]







For fans of: Skateboarding, the bittersweet passage of time

Minding the Gap Hulu

If you like your documentaries with a side of a punch in the gut, Minding the Gap will suffice! The Oscar-nominated film, from first-time director Bing Liu, follows Liu as he reconnects with two of his old skateboarding buddies while the twentysomething young men all deal with the struggles of growing up after childhoods of abuse and neglect. Archival footage is both exuberant and emotional as the trio escapes troubles through skateboarding and details the problems at home, while new footage shows how their lives have changed (or not changed) through unplanned fatherhood, new family issues, and more all-too-common obstacles. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Parkas, violence, guys with names like Dick Wickware

Number of seasons: 4



Chris Rock, Fargo Elizabeth Morris/FX

Noah Hawley's comical crime anthology series based on the vibes of the Coen Brothers is set in and around the titular Midwestern city across various decades, multiple crime families, and multitudes of bad luck. But what's always consistent — besides the accent and the incredible character names — is the quality of the casts, which have included Jean Smart, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, Chris Rock, Martin Freeman, and many more. Seasons 1 and 2 are the show at its best: violent, hilarious, and thematically off-the-wall. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: French affairs, the way Saoirse Ronan says "Women" in Little Women

Portrait of a Lady on Fire NEON

The most romantic movie of 2019, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a simmering love story designed to devastate and delight. Céline Sciamma directs the film, which is set in 18th century France and revolves around the affair that develops between an artist and her subject, a young aristocratic woman who is about to be married off. The chemistry between the leads, Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, is a pleasure to watch in action, made all the more upsetting because of the pervasive knowledge that there's a hard expiration date on their relationship. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Zoë Kravitz, hanging out in Brooklyn record stores

Number of seasons: 1



Zoë Kravitz, High Fidelity Hulu

A televised adaptation of the 2000 film of the same name, High Fidelity finds Zoë Kravitz stepping into the role of disaffected record store owner Rob, previously played by John Cusack. The show has a "no thoughts, just vibes" energy, but the conflict hinges on Rob's top five greatest heartbreaks of all time, which she's still in the process of getting over when we meet her. Kravitz makes the updated version of the sardonic record store owner her own, breaking the fourth wall to talk to the audience, allowing us to gaze upon the rich tapestry of her failed relationships, her veil of detachment cracking into something much more vulnerable with each episode. As Rob, she's dry, witty, and effortlessly cool, inviting us to share her skepticism of the mere concept of love. While it's a shame Hulu cut High Fidelity short after a truly great first season, you shouldn't let that deter you from checking out this gem of a series. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: One-season wonders, hating high school

Number of seasons: 1



Freaks and Geeks Chris Haston NBC, Inc. via Getty Images

It's always a big deal when Freaks and Geeks, the short-lived cult-classic dramedy that aired on NBC from 1999-2000, returns to streaming after a stay in DVD-only exile. What's even more exciting is that Hulu shilled out the cash to keep its original classic rock soundtrack fully intact, meaning fans can jam out while watching Lindsay Weir (Linda Cardellini) and her slacker pals navigate high school in 1980, just as creator Paul Feig intended. Freaks and Geeks' cast — which also includes Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps, John Francis Daley, James Franco, and Martin Starr — makes it the ultimate "before they were famous" throwback. Plus it's just brilliant. [Trailer]







For fans of: The last day of school, unrealistically cool teen parties

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart Annapurna/screengrab

Olivia Wilde's directorial debut is a good one, one of those comedies that comes out of nowhere to approach cult status and a future spot on cable TV's weekend movie rotation. The teen comedy follows two seniors and best friends who are regarded by classmates as downers but are determined to cram four years of fun into the night before graduation so they don't head off to college unfulfilled. It's an R-rated teen comedy — the best kind — with the type of bawdy language that teens actually use, cameos from Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte, and Lisa Kudrow, and two fantastic performances from its leads, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: The worst people you've ever met in your life

Number of seasons: 14 (renewed through Season 18)



Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny Devito, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Patrick McElhenney/FXX

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the highest form of escapist humor on TV, like if the average person's id was in control of a long-running cable comedy. Following the daily lives of a morally bankrupt, self-absorbed, clinically insane, often irredeemable foursome who own and operate a bar in Philadelphia, Sunny is the kind of series that delights in refusing to let its characters grow as people. As a unit, the gang has only succeeded in becoming more narcissistic and clueless to the world around them as the seasons have stretched on. They continue to behave terribly and never learn from their mistakes… but in a really funny way, thanks to the beauty of the 30-minute sitcom format, which allows the show to blow itself up every week and reset the clock in the next episode. Once you accept that the Paddy's Pub crew are not people you would ever want to interact with in real life, you'll have a great time. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Snappy dialogue, Westerns, swooning over Timothy Olyphant

Number of seasons: 6



Timothy Olyphant, Justified FX

One of Elmore Leonard's literary characters became television legend with FX's Justified, arguably the best adaptation of Leonard's work on any screen. U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, brought sexily to life by the sexy Timothy Olyphant, watches over the backwoods of Harlan County in Kentucky, cutting down fugitives with firepower and insults, both of which bad guys never recover from. It has the best dialogue of any TV show ever (my opinion), with poetic prose Leonard himself would chuckle at, and a rotating cast of criminals with more personality than most shows' main characters. Also, Walton Goggins! -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Saying, "I just watched this great show. You've probably never heard of it."

Number of seasons: 4



Josh Thomas, Please Like Me Narelle Portanier/Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Created, co-written, and occasionally directed by its star Josh Thomas, this Australian dramedy series follows Josh (played by Thomas), a listless twentysomething who, shortly after being dumped by his girlfriend and subsequently realizing he's gay, moves back home to care for his depressed mother (Debra Lawrance). The show is most notable for its unique blend of comedy and tragedy, but it's the rare series about unhappy people that will make you feel better rather than worse. Its spiky, self-involved characters are made more likable for their unlikability, and even the most tertiary players feel like fully realized people in a way that feels very special. If you enjoy Please Like Me, be sure to check out another Thomas-created series, Everything's Gonna Be Okay, also available to stream on Hulu. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Historical horrors, Jared Harris

Number of seasons: 2



The Terror AMC

AMC's The Terror is less about jump scares and gore as it is the methodical deconstruction of one's sanity in the face of terror, which is to say, this is cerebral horror at its finest. Both seasons of the anthology series immerse themselves in history, with Season 1 on board an expedition to find the Northwest Passage in the 1840s while a man-eating polar bear hunts them and Season 2 set at a Japanese internment camp plagued by ghosts during World War II. If you've only got time for one, sail along with Season 1, which is a modern horror masterpiece with a final image that will never leave my mind. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Adult siblings, the misery of dating

Number of seasons: 4



Tommy Dewey, Michaela Watkins, Tara Lynne Barr, Casual Greg Lewis/Hulu

Plenty of shows have a lot to say about "the times we live in," but unlike many other shows trying to do exactly that, Casual does it with deft care. Tommy Dewey and Michaela Watkins star as siblings Alex and Valerie, who end up raising Valerie's teenage daughter together, all while trying to navigate the dating world. At the start of the series, Valerie has recently divorced her husband, Alex has committed to life as a bachelor, and Tara Lynne Barr's Laura is just trying to make it through high school in one piece. All three have romantic obstacles to overcome and various hang-ups to deal with, and the world of social media dating doesn't make it any easier. It's an excellent show that came onto the scene around the same time as other shows about people in California being sad, like You're the Worst and Transparent, so it never really got the recognition it so deeply deserved, which is exactly why it deserves your attention now. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Devastating romance, wondering why a movie didn't win more awards

Kiki Layne and Stephan James, If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna Pictures/Hulu

Barry Jenkins' 2018 follow-up to Moonlight is another stunner that cemented Jenkins as one of the most exciting directors in the biz today. His eye for color, lighting, and camera angles is poetic, and perfectly honors If Beale Street Could Talk's emotional source material, James Baldwin's novel about a young couple who want to have a baby despite the father being behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. If you missed If Beale Street Could Talk during awards season, fix that immediately now that it's streaming on Hulu, and see for yourself why Regina King took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: The plight of the American working class, but make it funny

Number of seasons: 6



Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Ben Feldman, America Ferrera, Superstore Greg Gayne/NBC

For six seasons, Superstore was one of network TV's hidden treasures, a sweet, clever comedy with a surprising rebellious streak. The show uses its setting in a Middle American box store to dig into issues like unionizing, healthcare, and immigration that rarely get this kind of coverage on television, especially network sitcoms. These aren't Very Special Episodes: They're just facts of life for the show's diverse array of characters, so the topical storylines feel as natural as the jokes. Superstore may be honest, but it's never a drag; it's also got cute workplace romances and a perfectly weird sense of humor. [Trailer]







For fans of: Unlikely friendships, modern parenthood

Patti Harrison and Ed Helms, Together Together Bleecker Street/screengrab

I keep telling people to seek out this sweet indie, which had a theatrical release before movie theaters really opened up, and now everyone can watch it for free*! (*Well, with a Hulu subscription.) Ed Helms stars as a man who wants a baby, and Patti "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" Harrison plays the woman he's chosen to be his surrogate, and it's one of those movies where nothing really happens, but also everything happens. Helms and Harrison are great as two people who don't really know what to do with or how to relate to each other, but who have been thrown together for the better part of a year due to their circumstances. It made me laugh, it made me cry, and I hope it does the same for you. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Chaos, emotional messes

Number of seasons: 1



David Choe, The Choe Show FX

"Absolute mayhem" is a good way to describe this variety show from visual artist David Choe, a Korean-American artist who rolls with the underground L.A. art scene. Choe spends episodes painting portraits of his guests while also cracking himself open emotionally about his life with animated interludes; it's all part of a personal reckoning he engages in and encourages others to join him on. The Choe Show is a televised sweat lodge, basically, and totally unique to television. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: The secret lives of hitmen

Number of seasons: 3



Scott Ryan, Mr. Inbetween Joel Pratley/FX

It's almost certain that a hitman lives a more interesting life than you, but FX's dark comedy Mr Inbetween wants you to know that's only true half the time. The Australian series follows hitman Ray, played by creator Scott Ryan, not just when he's hitmanning, but when he's living that other, less interesting part of his life — you know, with the ex-wife, kid, sick brother, etc. One moment he's dropping a body in a shallow grave, the next he's telling his young daughter about the birds and the bees. Going back and forth between Ray's dual lives provides a tonal whiplash that's more chiropractic than paralyzing; seeing both sides of Ray straightens out a seemingly disjointed character whose job is at odds with his family life. The result is a complete portrait of a complicated man who is just trying to get paid for killing... and to be the best dad he can be. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Cate Blanchett, feminist history

Number of seasons: 1



Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America FX on Hulu

Cate Blanchett! That's all you really need to know, but we'll tell you the rest anyway. The stylish FX on Hulu historical drama Mrs. America looks back on the battle for the Equal Rights Amendment of the early 1970s. Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative author who fought back against the ERA, making her the show's charismatic antihero. The all-star cast also features Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, and Sarah Paulson. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Mads Mikkelsen, Danish drinking culture

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round Zentropa/screengrab

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round follows four high school teachers all in the throes of mid-life crises who, desperate to find a reason to keep going on, decide to test out a psychiatrist's theory that maintaining a certain blood alcohol content each day makes humans more content. It's a darkly funny and deeply sad film about aging and friendship and the struggle to find fulfillment in life. The 2021 Oscar winner for Best International Film is best known for its luminous final scene, which features its star, Mads Mikkelsen, performing an exuberant dance number to a thumping Euro pop track. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Tragic love stories, Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, Supernova Bleecker Street/screengrab

This isn't one of those totally sad movies or one of those totally happy movies, even though it will make you both extremely happy and sad. It's one of those 'tweeners about the beauty of love and life in the face of tragedy, and I'm already crying. The bittersweet story about a couple (Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci) spending some of their last days together as one of them is afflicted with early-onset dementia is a weeper, but carrying you through it will be Firth and Tucci's excellent performances. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Insults, inside jokes for New Yorkers

Number of seasons: 3



Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner, Difficult People Hulu

Inspired by the real-life friendship between Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner, Difficult People is a show about the simple joy of finding another person who exists on your exact wavelength. Following the fictional Billy and Julie (also played by Eichner and Klausner), two bitter, self-absorbed, and perpetually dissatisfied New Yorkers, the series centers on their unsuccessful attempts to make it big in their careers. They're constantly failing, ruining whatever chances they are afforded with their own bad behavior, and will do just about anything to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. They believe they deserve to be famous, but they just can't seem to get anyone else to agree. But at least they have each other, and Eichner and Klausner's quick rapport and sparkling chemistry is what makes this show about two generally miserable people funny instead of sad. Expect a lot of Real Housewives references. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Canadians eh, wordplay, fighting, beer, hockey, catchphrases

Number of seasons: 9



Jared Kesso, K. Trevor Wilson, Nathan Dales; Letterkenny Amanda Matlovich/Hulu

Canada's well known for its feel-good comedies like Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience, in which characters grow and learn lessons about life through their experiences with each other. Letterkenny is not that. The cult comedy about a small Canadian town full of hicks, tweakers, hockey players, burly natives, and not much else is mostly conversations about genitalia, drinking, fighting, and whatever else goes on inside the minds of these Canucks, but don't let the subject matter fool you. Letterkenny is one of the smartest shows around, with rapid-fire dialogue and wordplay that's essentially Shakespeare on speedballs. You'll be quoting this show nonstop to your friends after one episode. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Family secrets, getting your damn mind blown

Three Identical Strangers NEON

Every documentary that has used some variation of the selling point "a story so crazy it has to be true" needs to step aside. The truth in Three Identical Strangers is so bizarre and goes in so many directions you'd never expect that you'll want to put a pillow on the floor for your jaw. The film follows the story of identical triplets — three gregarious New York boys — separated at birth who meet in their teenage years and become media sensations, but gets really insane when it dives into the circumstances of why they were separated. If I told you any more, I'd ruin it for you. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Altercations

Number of seasons: 6



The Real Housewives of Potomac Bravo

Almost every installment in the Real Housewives universe is valuable in its own way, but in its explosive fifth season, Potomac solidified itself as the franchise MVP. The ladies of Potomac, from Gizelle "Word on the Street" Bryant to Grande Dame Karen Huger, have long been serving up their share of incredible moments (lest we ever forget the mime), so it wasn't entirely surprising to see them beat themselves at their own game. What made Season 5 so singular was the headline-making physical altercation (not a fight — an altercation) between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, which resulted in a fascinating plotline about, among other things, the intricacies of friendship and trust. The episodes were intense, shocking, and frequently hilarious (Samuels' antics with her now-deceased parrot T'Challa will live in infamy), and by the end of the season, I was left wanting even more. RHOP is the crown jewel of reality programming, an example of what we could always have if casts were willing to commit to being as audaciously entertaining as this group of women always is. Raise a glass of champagne to them. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Mind trips, like seriously

Possessor Screengrab

I tend to stay away from movies with trailers that proclaim "from the visionary mind of [insert writer/director here]," because it's like, get over yourself, dude, but Brandon "son of David" Cronenberg's latest film is a doozy. The sci-fi film follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who executes hits by taking control of other people's bodies using implanted chip tech. Seems easy, right? It is, until she has trouble with her latest target (the always dying in a movie or show Sean Bean) when the body (Christopher Abbott) she takes over decides he's not ready to give up total control. Like his dad, Brandon isn't afraid to go cuckoo bananers with practical effects and hallucinatory montages. This is an art house freak-out film that deserves cult status. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, skewering white liberals

Number of seasons: 1



Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, Little Fires Everywhere Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere, an adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 novel of the same name, stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as mothers on a collision course. Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, a wealthy, rigidly Type-A mom of four; Washington is Mia Warren, a restless artist on the run from her past. Elena and Mia's tense coexistence implodes when they take opposite sides in a legal battle between a local couple trying to adopt a Chinese baby and the immigrant mother fighting to get her daughter back. The miniseries can get soapy, but it's also surprisingly incisive, expanding on the book's exploration of race and class tensions — and it builds to a scorching finale. [Trailer]







The Mole Agent

For fans of: Elderly spies, pure emotion

The Mole Agent Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures

The charming Chilean documentary The Mole Agent was nominated for an Oscar in 2020, and it's easy to see why. When a man in his 80s answers an ad from a family who believes their matriarch is being mistreated in a nursing home, he goes in undercover to report what he sees. But what he finds is a unique connection to its residents. Grab a hanky, this one will make your heart explode. -Tim Surette [Trailer]