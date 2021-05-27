The Best TV Shows to Watch on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Rosa Salazar, Undone Amazon Studios

Sure, you can go to Amazon.com and buy a TV, a couch, enough popcorn for a weekend of bingeing, and even a frickin' house, but what good is that if you don't have anything to watch? The world's biggest online retailer wants to remind you that you can watch TV shows via Amazon, too. Amazon Prime Video has half a billion (maybe an exaggeration) TV shows to stream right now, including some that you may have heard of, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. And it's not backing down from the streaming wars, spending half a billion (not an exaggeration) dollars on a Lord of the Rings show that's coming sometime in the future.

But what shows can you watch on Amazon Prime Video RIGHT NOW? We've browsed Amazon's catalog to find the best shows the service has to offer so that you can stop browsing and start watching. From The Boys to Fleabag to Bosch and many more, here are the best shows to watch on Amazon.

An important note about how this list was made: In order to keep the list as relevant as possible, we're stressing recent releases, Amazon Prime Video originals, and critics' favorites. But we're also putting our own personal spin on the list, with underrated gems we're recommending to our friends, classic favorites, and important selections that highlight diverse voices. We'll be updating the list regularly.

For fans of: Watching Hugh Grant play a terrible, shady person

Number of seasons: 1



Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal Sophie Mutevelian/BBC/Blueprint Television Ltd

Hugh Grant loves playing jerks who don't respect their wives, this is an indisputable fact. But a few years before he played the bad husband on The Undoing, he was playing the bad husband on A Very English Scandal, a show about a very real sex scandal that went down in the '70s. Grant plays Jeremy Thorpe, a member of Parliament, who has an affair with Norman Josiffe (Ben Whishaw), a younger stable hand, which is complicated by the fact that Thorpe is both a public figure and married with a child. When the scandal blows up in the British press, a vicious battle breaks out between Thorpe and Josiffe. The best part of it all is that this show is an incrediby short watch, clocking in at only three episodes long. [Trailer]





For fans of: Jennifer Garner, spies

Number of seasons: 5



There's nothing like the sheer go-for-broke joy of watching Alias when it's firing on all cylinders, which is why it's always so exciting when the ABC series returns to streaming (even if most of its original music had to be changed due to licensing issues). J.J. Abrams' high-octane early-2000s spy drama follows Jennifer Garner's Sydney Bristow, a grad student who moonlights as a globe-trotting double agent for the CIA, as she hacks into servers while wearing colorful wigs and tries to make it home in time for midterms. The early seasons, in particular, are thrilling, twisty, and powerfully emotional in a way that grounds the show's campier side. It's no surprise that Alias began with Abrams daydreaming about how fun it would be if Felicity from Felicity turned out to be a secret spy, a prophecy that would later be fulfilled by Keri Russell's turn in The Americans. The Americans is also great and also on Amazon; watch them both for the perfect spy double feature. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





For fans of: Secrets, liars, spies, Keri Russell

Number of seasons: 6



Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, The Americans Jeffrey Neira/FX

The Americans, Joe Weisberg's exquisite Cold War spy series, stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as a pair of Russian intelligence officers posing as an American couple, complete with a white picket fence and two kids who are none the wiser. The FX series is a crackling espionage drama, but at its core it's an exploration of family duty. The Americans finds violence behind the closed doors of a picture-perfect home, spinning every global conflict into a metaphor for domestic life. It's the best show of the 2010s. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





For fans of: Capitalism, but make it camp; pissing contests

Number of seasons: 5 (renewed for Season 6, date TBD)



Showtime's financial soap is part prestige drama and part grown-up frat party, following the reckless assholes of a Wall Street hedge fund as they accumulate wealth and eat sushi off naked women. That grotesquery is off-putting at first, but soon becomes the reason to watch as the toxic masculinity sirens become music to your ears. And if you enjoy acting, Damian Lewis playing the hedge fund CEO and Paul Giamatti the government lawyer trying to take him down will please. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Troubled cops, the parts of L.A. that aren't so nice, The Shield

Number of seasons: 6 (Season 7 coming June 25)



Author Michael Connelly's rough-around-the-edges cop Harry Bosch comes to the screen in one of Amazon's most popular series, a prestige dad show about morality and cleaning up the scum of Los Angeles. Titus Welliver plays Bosch, a homicide detective who doesn't always play well with authorities, but that might have something to with the fact that he's always caught up in investigations against him dealing with police procedure. The police work is much more authentic than what you're used to, which some might call slow, but it's worth the watch for some gripping turns and its gritty atmosphere. A final season is coming, as is a spin-off. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Superheroes with a twist

Number of seasons: 2 (renewed for a third season, date TBD)



The Boys is about superheroes, but not the Avengers kind. It would probably be more accurate to say that this show is about supervillains, or at least, villains who think they're heroes. Let me explain: The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are revered as celebrities and work for a giant corporation, but outside of saving the world, most are abusing their powers and are pretty bad people. (I'm talking actual Nazi-level bad, in the case of a few characters.) Enter... the titular Boys, a group of vigilantes who have tasked themselves with bringing down the corrupt "heroes." A lot of other things happen, but if you're looking for something that really strives to break the mold Marvel and DC have created, The Boys is the thing to start with. [Trailer]





For fans of: Fantasy that pulls from real-life politics

Number of seasons: 1



This series is set in a Victorian fantasy world where mythological creatures have been turned into immigrants and refugees after their exotic homelands were invaded by humans, because, as we all know, humans ruin most things. Tensions between creatures and humans rise, but amidst the darkness, a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) strike up a curious, and dangerous, bond. It's more than a little ridiculous, but that's what makes it fun to watch. [Trailer]





For fans of: Unlikely romantic connections, people being lovingly mean to each other

Number of seasons: 4



Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe Amazon Studios

Co-creators and co-writers Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan star, respectively, as the affable American Rob and the sardonic, disillusioned Irish Sharon, two single people who find themselves falling into a relationship after a short fling in London leaves Sharon pregnant. Catastrophe is the kind of show that celebrates the joys and frustrations of unexpected romance, telling us that love isn't easy, but worth having if you can find it. If all that wasn't enough, the late, great Carrie Fisher makes recurring appearances as Rob's eccentric, judgmental mother. [Trailer]





For fans of: Fringe, The Americans, if Fringe and The Americans had a baby

Number of seasons: 2



You want to watch one of the best science-fiction series of the last decade, but you also want to watch one of the best espionage thrillers of the last decade. The solution to both is Counterpart, an appallingly underwatched series that ran on Starz for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. J.K. Simmons stars as a low-level pencil pusher at a government agency in Berlin where he learns that his job actually involves work with a top-secret parallel universe, and things only get more complicated when his counterpart, a hot-shot spy from the other universe, arrives in his to stir up trouble. It's a brilliant drama that allows its cast to stretch itself out with the show's fun premise. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Serial killers with feelings, lumberjack beards

Number of seasons: 8



During television's heyday of prestige dramas, Dexter was Showtime's entry into the crowded space, following a blood spatter expert (Michael C. Hall) who also happened to be a serial killer. It was an instant hit, with its macabre look at the mind of a murderer who painstakingly went through the process of killing other murderers and cleaning up the mess afterward. The show's appeal waned in later seasons, because Showtime has no issue letting series run out of creative juices as long as they're still fairly popular, but the early seasons are still great. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Spaaaaaace, complex political and social situations, Fedoras

Number of seasons: 5 (renewed for a sixth and final season, date TBD)



You may have heard people calling The Expanse "the best sci-fi series on TV right now," and gosh darnit, they're right. The series that Jeff Bazos reportedly personally saved from cancellation after Syfy axed it is a wonderfully complicated political thriller that just so happens to take place in space as Earth and Mars are on the brink of war and an alien somethingorother threatens all of humankind. Telling an intragalactic story from multiple planets and multiple points of view, The Expanse is Game of Thrones-level rich. Plus, Thomas Jane plays a detective with a dope hat. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: People trying their best, rule-breaking priests, watching Olivia Colman be rude

Number of seasons: 2



Created by, written by, and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show centers around the everyday life of the titular Fleabag (Waller-Bridge), and the ways in which she fails upwards romantically, professionally, and in her familial relationships. In its first season, it's an incredibly funny show that's also about the pain of hidden trauma, but it's in its second season where Fleabag confidently figures out exactly what it wants to say. As Fleabag begins to explore her strange, fleeting connection with Andrew Scott's (Hot) Priest, repairs her complicated bond with her uptight sister Claire (Sian Clifford), and struggles to figure out the kind of person she wants to be, the show shines. By the time those two words heard 'round the world are uttered in the series finale -- "It'll pass;" if you know, you know -- it's abundantly clear that Fleabag has earned its cathartic, triumphant ending. [Trailer]





For fans of: Beloved comedians, the afterlife

Number of seasons: 1



Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen, Forever Amazon Studios

Forever, a wondrously weird, canceled-too-soon series, stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen as a married couple who are in a rut, not exactly unhappy but nonetheless going through the motions. When Armisen's character dies suddenly, and Rudolph's character not long after, they find themselves back together in the perplexingly lawless afterlife, which is actually just an extremely normal suburb. They have no idea why they've ended up there or what they're supposed to be doing, with no one telling them what to do and no real goals set for them. You can probably already tell that this heads right for "What's the meaning of life?" territory, but the show explores that concept with sobering nuance. Rudolph and Armisen are excellent together, and Catherine Keener co-stars in a very fun supporting role. [Trailer]





For fans of: Buddy comedies, the concept of Frances McDormand as God

Number of seasons: 1



Amazon and the BBC's adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's beloved fantasy-comedy novel Good Omens is about a demon and an angel who team up to prevent the Antichrist from bringing about the end of the world because they've grown rather fond of Earth and its inhabitants, and it features some of the best casting television has ever seen. David Tennant as the hedonistic demon Crowley is so good it's like he was born solely for this purpose, and the way he plays off Michael Sheen's angel, Aziraphale, makes for a perfect odd-couple pairing that leads to the show's best moments. Although the limited series is faithful to the novel (perhaps to a fault), it doesn't always retain the same magic and whimsy, so it's really the cast, which also includes Michael McKean, Frances McDormand, and Jon Hamm, that makes it worth your while. Plus, it's a quick binge at only six episodes. -Kaitlin Thomas [Trailer]





For fans of: Little girls kicking butt, the movie Hanna

Number of seasons: 2 (renewed for a third season, date TBD)



Joe Wright's Hanna was an electric action film about a young girl genetically modified to be a government assassin, and Amazon's television adaptation isn't much different. When you have a little girl kicking the butts of grown men, why change it? But with Hanna the TV show, creator David Farr, who wrote the film, decided there was enough room in the margins to flesh out the universe, adding much more complexity to the characters, particularly Marissa Wiegler (Cate Blanchett in the film, Mireille Enos in the show), and exploring more stories from the UTRAX program, like Season 2's academy for young female assassins. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Government misdeeds and wrongdoings

Number of seasons: 2



Based on the podcast of the same name, Homecoming is a slick, sickening thriller about the lengths the government will go to keep its secrets and the people who get discarded along the way. Season 1 stars Julia Roberts as a former social worker who begins unraveling the mysteries of her previous job at the cryptic Homecoming facility, which claims to be helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. The key to the gaps in her memory turns out to be a veteran she connected with at the facility named Walter Cruz (an unmissable Stephan James). Season 2 introduces Janelle Monáe as another amnesiac with ties to Homecoming, and it gives the great Hong Chau a lot more to do as a surprisingly powerful employee of the facility's parent company. The cast list is half the thrill with this show. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





For fans of: Kathryn Hahn!

Number of seasons: 1



If you're feeling the Kathryn Hahn-aissance post-WandaVision, it's time for you to check out I Love Dick. In it, she plays Chris, an artist who moves to Texas with her husband and quickly becomes obsessed with a man named Dick (Kevin Bacon), and she decides to express her attraction by writing sexually explicit letters to him that she never delivers but still begin to interfere with the way she lives her life. Think of it as an older, much more explicit To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Like if To All the Boys I've Loved Before was going through a mid-life crisis. [Trailer]





For fans of: Cartoon violence, superhero origin stories, celebrity voices

Number of seasons: 1



Invincible Amazon

No one would blame you for having superhero fatigue, but Invincible promises to be a little different from your average Marvel movie. From The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman, this animated series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old kid who just so happens to be the son of the world's greatest superhero. When his own powers begin to develop, he learns some shocking information about himself and his father's legacy, all while trying to balance carving out his own identity as a hero with the normal anxieties that come along with being a teen. Alongside Yeun is an incredibly stacked cast that includes J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Mahershala Ali, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Mae Whitman, and many, many more. [Trailer]





For fans of: America, bedside table books for your dad, buffed John Krasinski

Number of seasons: 2 (renewed for a third season, date TBD)



Amazon takes author Tom Clancy's most famous character and digs into Jack's origins with this political thriller starring John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent who regularly mops up international conflicts with both brain and brawn. It isn't trying to reinvent the genre so much as update it for today's era, with expensive location shoots and top-tier action the draw over the so-so plot, but for easy Sunday night viewing, that's exactly what you (and your dad) want. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Historical fiction, dystopian universes

Number of seasons: 4



Based on the Philip K. Dick novel, the drama imagines a universe in which the Nazis won World War II. Picking up 20 years after the war, the United States is now divided into two states: Germany controls the east and Japan controls the west, while the Rocky Mountain states are a lawless neutral zone. When films and newsreels created by a mysterious figure, appropriately called the Man in the High Castle, that show Germany and Japan losing the war, people who have accepted their fate begin to rebel against the world they're stuck in. [Trailer]





For fans of: Pastiche, talking fast

Number of seasons: 3 (renewed for a fourth season, date TBD)



If you've seen even one episode Gilmore Girls, you're already familiar with the Amy Sherman-Palladino style: women who talk fast in a way that both annoys and charms everyone they meet. That same sensibility is also present in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Sherman-Palladino's comedy series about Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a 1950s housewife who begins moonlighting as a stand-up comedian to let off steam from the trials and tribulations of her daily life. The show follows her successes and her blunders as she traverses the world of comedy alongside her gruff manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), the ways she tries to keep her secret life hidden from her eccentric parents (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle), and her complicated relationship with her ex-husband, Joel (Michael Zegen). It's won a ton of Emmys and will probably win a ton more as its run goes on. [Trailer]





For fans of: The New York Times, celebrities

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for a second season, date TBD)



This is a show based on a newspaper column -- specifically the New York Times's Modern Love -- and if that doesn't sound like the most interesting concept, I can almost guarantee that at least one episode stars a celebrity you like. It's an anthology, so every episode is adapted from a different story: There's the Dev Patel episode, in which he stars as the founder of a dating app who's still in love with his ex-girlfriend, and the Anne Hathaway episode, where she plays a woman trying to cope with bipolar disorder. There's also the episode where Tina Fey and John Slattery go to marriage counseling, and the one where Andrew Scott has troubles with his surrogate. There's really something for everyone here! Ultimately, it's a sweet show that has a lot to say about love, in all of its many forms. [Trailer]





For fans of: When New York City is a character in something you're watching, classical music, weirdos

Number of seasons: 4



Mozart in the Jungle is a true oddball of a show, but there's a lot of sweetness and joy to be found in it. Rodrigo (Gael García Bernal) is the new conductor at the New York Symphony, whose flamboyant style puts him at odds with Thomas (Malcolm McDowell), the now-retired former conductor. Soon after Rodrigo takes over, he holds auditions for new players, and he hires young, determined oboist Hailey (Lola Kirke) -- not to play in the symphony, but to be his assistant, which she settles for with the hope that it will lead to bigger and better opportunities. The show is filled out by a cast of ridiculous characters, like the symphony president played by Bernadette Peters and Wallace Shawn's neurotic pianist, that make the world come alive, and as a bonus, you get to hear some pretty beautiful music. [Trailer]





For fans of: Stanley Kubrick, paranoia, hacking

Number of seasons: 4



Rami Malek, Mr. Robot Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network

Sam Esmail's conspiracy thriller ranges from masterpiece to overcomplicated, but thankfully it's more of the former than the latter. Rami Malek made his name as Elliot, a misanthropic hacker whose hobby helped him try to understand people as much as it got him data, but his anxiety grew after stumbling across possible secrets from one of the fastest-growing predatory tech companies in the world. Things escalate to global proportions with most of the action happening over keyboards and monitors while we sheep were none the wiser. Mr. Robot pushed plenty of boundaries, most notably how a TV show could be shot. Watch Season 3's continuous-shot "Runtime Error" to see it in action. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Tig Notaro, late in life coming-of-age stories

Number of seasons: 2



Tig Notaro stars as a version of herself in this fictionalized account of the period in her life directly after her mother died. While recovering from her own brush with cancer, she moves back to her Mississippi hometown to live with her brother and step-father, reminiscing and learning about her past. This show really highlights Notaro's strengths as both an actor and a storyteller, and it's also one of those little hidden gems that will probably make you wonder, "Where has this been all my life?" [Trailer]





For fans of: CLONES, Tatiana Maslany (because you're going to be seeing a lot of her)

Number of seasons: 5



Orphan Black burst onto the scene in 2013, coming out of nowhere to stun critics and viewers with its crafty premise: A con artist witnesses the suicide of another woman who looks just like her, leading her down a rabbit hole of clones and conspiracies. The BBC America series combines action, science-fiction, and humor extremely well, creating characters you'll adore (Alison Hendrix is a legend) and anticipate venturing into each others' orbits. Chameleon Tatiana Maslany won an Emmy for her roles as the many different versions of the same woman, though she really should have won at least three. The first seasons are the strongest, but Maslany and the cast stay great throughout its run. -Lindsay MacDonald [Trailer]





For fans of: The Coen Brothers, cinematography, comedic violence

Number of seasons: 2



My best piece of advice: Stop everything and watch Patriot now. Steven Conrad's bizarre spy series stars For All Mankind's Michael Dorman as an aspiring folk singer dragged into espionage by his father, forcing him to go undercover as an employee at a pipe-manufacturer in Milwaukee. Yeah, that sounds weird, and it is, charmingly, and bolstered by artsy cinematography, colorful characters, and comedy so dark you might be ashamed to laugh. It's one of Amazon's hidden treasures. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Cons, slippery situations

Number of seasons: 3



Amazon

From the still-smoldering ashes of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston (along with House's David Shore) created this twisty crime drama about a con man (Giovanni Ribisi) fresh out of jail who assumes the identity of his still-imprisoned cellmate in order to avoid thugs who want to kill him. The con job involves embedding himself into a family as a long-lost relative, which is a ticking time bomb ready to explode with consequences. Check it out if you're into watching desperate crooks wiggle out of tight squeezes. Bonus: Cranston plays a mob boss and Margo Martindale plays a suspicious mom. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Family drama, magical realism

Number of seasons: 5



It's hard to discuss Transparent without also bringing up the Jeffrey Tambor of it all -- Tambor was accused of sexual harassment on the set of the series and subsequently exited after its fourth season -- but there's also a lot of value in talking about all the hard work put into this show by actual trans actors, directors, and writers, like Trace Lysette, Hari Nef, Our Lady J, and more. Transparent revolves around a family who learns that their parent (Tambor) is a trans woman, and the ways in which her transition helps her children learn about their own identities. [Trailer]





For fans of: Masterful animation, metaphysical musings

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for a second season, date TBD)



In this gorgeous rotoscoped drama, Rosa Salazar stars as a woman who wakes up after a car accident and discovers she now possesses the ability to manipulate time — and communicate with her deceased father (Bob Odenkirk). He recruits her to use her newfound powers to try and prevent his death 10 years prior. But even as she races backward and forward through time to save her dad, she wonders whether any of it is real or whether she's experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia, which her grandmother had. With eight addictive 22-minute episodes, Undone is a breathtaking visual feast that demands to be consumed in a single sitting. –Noelene Clark [Trailer]





For fans of: The afterlife, but make it funny

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for a second season, date TBD)



Upload feels a little like the Greg Daniels take on The Good Place you never knew you wanted. The sci-fi comedy is set in a technologically advanced future in which humans can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife when they're close to death. Robbie Amell stars as Nathan, a young app developer who dies in a self-driving car accident and whose consciousness ends up in the luxurious digital world known as Lakeview thanks to his shallow but wealthy girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards). The series has a lot of fun taking jabs at our reliance on technology while imagining what the world of the future will look like, and Nathan's budding relationship with Nora (Andy Allo), his "angel," or more accurately, his customer service rep, is a real highlight. [Trailer]





For fans of: Teens, getting stranded, Lost

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for a second season, date TBD)



Jenna Clause, Sarah Pidgeon, and Mia Healey, The Wilds Amazon Studios

A mix of Lost and Lord of the Flies, The Wilds stars a mostly unknown cast of young women with an assortment of issues en route to a spiritual retreat when their plane crashes on a deserted island, forcing them to work together to stay alive. It naturally leads to plenty of bickering and politicking, as the group have different skills and backgrounds, while flashbacks and flashforwards fill out the rest of the story on both ends of the timeline. And if you think they ended up there on accident, then you clearly haven't watched enough television shows. This is a gritty, twisty thriller with a huge season-ending cliffhanger that has us dying for Season 2. [Trailer]





For fans of: Crime dramas, virtual vacations

Number of seasons: 1



ZeroZeroZero is a sprawling crime drama in every sense, following the life cycle of cocaine from production in Mexico to transport by an American shipping company to sale by the mafia in Italy. Of course, problems with the shipment arise, leading to infighting among syndicates and, yep, murder. Come for the crime, stay for the gorgeous on-location shots. -Tim Surette [Trailer]