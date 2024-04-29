Annabel O'Hagan, Fallout Prime Video

In the weeks since the release of its first season, Fallout has been a real hit for Amazon Prime Video, already earning a second-season renewal. It's not hard to see why it appeals to both fans of the original video game series and new viewers: with its delightful mix of comedy, drama, and mind-bending twists, it's an easy show to like. That is, if you can handle the violence and gritty lawlessness of its sprawling, textured world.

If you've already finished the season and you're dying for some other shows to scratch that Fallout itch during the (hopefully not too long!) wait for season two, check out these eight series: post-apocalyptic dramas, mostly, but also other science-fiction series with some of the same ingredients that made Fallout such a sensation.

In early 2023, HBO's The Last of Us ushered in the beginning of a new era for video game adaptations. It helped that the original game lent itself so perfectly to a scripted drama series because it was a linear story-driven game — a luxury that Fallout never had, with the open-world layout of its most recent entries. The Last of Us, which won eight Emmys, is a much bleaker and more serious take on the post-apocalyptic wasteland than Fallout, with far less riffing (though equal the bloodshed). But both stand out as great examples of how to pay loving tribute to the source material, while telling a story on TV that takes advantage of the new medium.

With Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan serving as executive producers on Fallout, it's no wonder the series sometimes resembles their last project: Westworld, based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film of the same name. Westworld can get too elliptical for its own good, bogged down in self-seriousness and an overreliance on mystery-box storytelling; Fallout is an improvement in that regard. But when it hits a groove, the show is a real thrill ride, beginning with that excellent pilot episode introducing us to the eponymous amusement park and the lifelike android hosts living there. Before long, you'll be wondering if you're a host. Note: Though originally an HBO series, Westworld is not available to stream on Max.

An integral piece of Fallout — whether the TV series or the games themselves — is the Vaults, underground bunkers where humanity hid out for generations after nuclear war broke out on the surface of Earth. If you particularly dig the eerie claustrophobia of those underground civilizations, check out Silo, a show devoted entirely to the idea. In this dystopian drama based on the Silo trilogy by Hugh Howey, 10,000 people live in an enormous silo hundred of stories deep. As you might expect, there are more than a few secrets about what's going on down there — reminiscent of the Vault 33 conspiracy storyline, but even more effective. Plus, Rebecca Ferguson stars as the silo's sheriff who is responsible for solving the mystery.

Fallout offers plenty of Easter eggs for game fans with a keen eye, but the myriad creative curiosities of its world make it perfectly enjoyable for newcomers. If you're interested in diving into another strange new world, check out Scavengers Reign, the one animated series on this list. Focused on the survivors of a damaged spaceship who are stranded on a planet called Vesta, the show's real attraction is the thoughtful, intricate world-building. Unlike most depictions, the alien species here truly feel … well, alien. Credit the animators, along with creators Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, whose attention to detail make this an uncanny, hypnotic experience.

For seven seasons and 100 episodes, The 100 was one of the most acclaimed shows on The CW. Much like Fallout, it's about humans returning to live on the surface of Earth following a nuclear apocalypse, though in this case the main characters were hiding out in a space station orbiting Earth instead of underground. The 100 has a lot in common with Fallout beyond the beginning premise: mutants, factions fighting for control of society, and a cast of characters with flexible moralities forced into making tough choices for their own survival. And while the spiritual turn late in its run didn't work for everyone, the journey there is pretty thrilling.

If you're into the atompunk setting of Fallout, check out the similarly retro-futurist The Man in the High Castle, based on Philip K. Dick's alternate history novel set 15 years after the Axis Powers won World War II. In this version of 1962, North America is split between the Shōwa-era Empire of Japan and the Greater Nazi Reich, where ethnic cleansing continues unabated — a terrifying reality to consider. There's little respite from the grim vibes in store here, but the rich, immersive world is a fascinating place to spend time for an hour.

We don't get enough purely comedic post-apocalyptic TV series, do we? One of Fallout's biggest strengths is its goofy sense of humor, broader than that of the games but still refreshing in a genre dominated by dour dialogue and muted aesthetics. The Last Man on Earth stands out as a rare post-apocalyptic sitcom, anchored by creator and star Will Forte as Phil "Tandy" Miller with a stacked supporting cast boasting the likes of Kristen Schaal, January Jones, and Mary Steenburgen. The show isn't perfectly consistent throughout, but it can be pretty damn funny, taking real advantage of the endless possibilities for fun in a severely under-populated world. And when it indulges in its melancholy side, acknowledging the real horror and trauma of this scenario — as it did in the very first episode, a one-man show for Forte — it's even better.

The Boys isn't a post-apocalyptic series — unless you consider the recognizable capitalist American hellscape its own apocalypse. But tonally, this one is a near-perfect match for Fallout, from the irreverent humor and extravagantly creative gore to the satirical anti-capitalist angle. (As with Fallout, it's a little ironic this is an Amazon property.) The Boys follows a team of vigilantes fighting back against the Seven, a corrupt organization of superheroes who almost uniformly use their powers for evil, using the "hero" label to get away with abuse and generate profit for the powerful corporation that employs them. It's funny, gruesome, and exciting, especially at its peak in Season 2.



