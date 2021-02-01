February is the shortest month of the year, so there's no time to waste before getting in front of a TV to watch the best shows and movies out there. And while February has the typical romantic fare that always drops around Valentine's Day, the month is also full of sci-fi movies, Oscar favorites, and quirky comedies.

Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in February on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Plus, if you are in the mood for some Valentine's Day shows and movies, take a look at our recommendations on Hulu and Netflix.

Britney Spears FX

Why wait for awards season to begin when you can hold your own Oscars in your living room? The well-reviewed film Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, is one of the favorites at this year's Academy Awards, and debuts late in the month. FX and Hulu's docuseries The New York Times Presents looks at a pop star's rise and fall, and the kids get a treat with a video game adaptation.

Here's our full list of picks for Hulu in February, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Hulu in February.







Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah Courtesy of Warner Bros. Inc.

Warner Bros.' and HBO's promise to deliver blockbuster movies so theaters aren't packed with coronavirus is really coming into fruition this month, with two flicks you can microwave your own popcorn to. Judas and the Black Messiah is an Oscar contender about the betrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the 1960s, and Tom and Jerry is a movie that will make your kids question the television you watched growing up.

Here's our full list of picks for HBO Max in February, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, everything coming to HBO is in our list of new releases on streaming in February.







Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek, Bliss Amazon

It's movie month on Amazon, with a pair of flicks designed to bend the mind (and maybe stir the heart). Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek question their own reality and then re-question that reality in the "is it a simulation?" sci-fi film Bliss, launching early in February. For a more mellow sci-fi experience, Katherine Newton and Kyle Allen get stuck in a teen time loop in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Check out those picks and more.

Here's our full list of picks for Amazon Prime in February, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Amazon Prime in February.







Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: Always and Forever Netflix

What better way to spend Valentine's Day than by watching two people half your age fall in love? The final chapter of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, debuts Feb. 12 with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) facing adult-type problems.

Here's our full list of picks for Netflix in February, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in February.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too.